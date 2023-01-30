Home » Investing Articles » The BT share price is up, but there’s still a 6% dividend yield

The BT share price is up, but there’s still a 6% dividend yield

BT’s share price has gained 14% so far in 2023, after a dismal 2022. Is this a great time to buy and lock in some long-term dividends?

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Athlete preparing to run on start line in a lane numbered '2023'

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Though the BT Group (LSE: BT.A) share price fell 35% over the past 12 months, it’s made a buoyant start to 2023. And with a Q3 update due on 2 February, investors haven’t really missed any potential recovery yet.

What can we expect from BT this year, and is it one for dividend investors to buy now? Forecasts suggest a steady couple of years, with the dividend yield stable at around 6%. They put the stock on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of under eight, which is well below the FTSE 100 average.

Positive

BT is investing considerable sums in expanding its network rollout. And considering the growing supply-side costs globally, I think those forecasts look positive to me.

At the halfway stage, the company said it was “on track in delivering our strategy despite short-term macroeconomic pressures“. Fibre broadband rollout was reaching 62,000 premises per week in the second quarter. And the EE 5G network had reached “nearly all UK major towns and cities“.

On the content delivery front, BT’s sport offerings are looking good. At least, they appear to be popular with people who watch sport.

Low valuation

So why are BT shares so lowly valued when the dividend looks so strong? Why are investors not rushing to buy, and pushing the price up?

I suspect it’s largely for the same reason I won’t buy. I don’t think they’re undervalued, I just think they reflect some downsides that lie behind the headlines. And it all comes down, essentially, to debt.

At 30 September 2022, BT’s net debt stood at a whopping £19bn. That was £800m worse than the same point a year previously. And to put it into some perspective, it’s 1.4 times the company’s total market cap at the time of writing.

Debt reduction?

Normalised free cash flow had slumped by 80%, though that is expected to improve considerably by the end of the year. Hopefully we’ll get an update on the cash situation in the third-quarter update.

Chief executive Philip Jansen said: “We continue to drive ahead with our strategy designed to deliver consistent and predictable revenue and EBITDA growth, expand cash flow and underpin our progressive dividend policy over the longer-term.

There was nothing about targeting debt reduction, though. From BT, it seems we just get a relentless focus on paying the dividends. But a debt pile that massive must surely put the dividend under pressure, mustn’t it?

Wrong again?

Despite my lack of enthusiasm, I suspect BT could prove me wrong again. I keep on thinking the dividend is too rich for the available cash, but BT keeps on paying it. The cash paid out probably doesn’t look too demanding compared to revenues and capital expenditure.

The pandemic also gave BT what I think might have been a handy backdoor opportunity to reset its dividend. Last year’s came in at half of pre-Covid levels. And the company was able to just appear cautious without having to reverse its long-term dividend policy.

But I just can’t bring myself to buy into a company with so much debt.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Electric cars charging at a charging station
Investing Articles

4 high-potential shares to buy for the green revolution!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox details some of his top shares to buy as countries around the world, and their citizens, look…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Dividends tipped to fall in 2023! A UK income stock I’d buy today

| Royston Wild

Dividends from British shares are expected to fall as the economy struggles. But many UK stocks are still expected to…

Read more »

British bank notes and coins
Investing Articles

Does the Legal & General dividend forecast make it a great buy for income?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane looks at the Legal & General dividend forecast and explains why he'd be happy to buy the shares…

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

I’m looking to emulate Warren Buffett and buying these stocks now!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains how he's following a Warren Buffett value investing strategy, buying UK stocks before the market recovers.

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’m trying to double my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Paul Summers

Our writer thinks share prices might have fallen too far and now could represent a once-in-a-decade-opportunity to double his wealth.

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Don’t ignore the dividend potential of the FTSE 100 index

| Kevin Godbold

The FTSE 100 has a fine dividend record, and rolling them back into my tracker alongside regular investments has driven…

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

I’d avoid Lloyds shares and buy these cheap UK banks instead!

| Royston Wild

The Lloyds share price trades on a rock-bottom P/E ratio. It also offers market-beating dividend yields. But here's why I'll…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

2 cheap FTSE 100 dividend stocks! Should investors buy them in February?

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 100 stocks seem to offer terrific all-round value. But are they really brilliant bargains or just wealth-draining investment…

Read more »