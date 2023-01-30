Home » Investing Articles » 4 high-potential shares to buy for the green revolution!

4 high-potential shares to buy for the green revolution!

Dr James Fox details some of his top shares to buy as countries around the world, and their citizens, look to adopt greener practices.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
Electric cars charging at a charging station

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’m increasingly on the lookout for ‘green’ shares to buy. That’s because my long-term positions tend to reflect global trends, such as the green agenda or ageing populations.

But my investments relating to eco issues aren’t always totally ‘green’. I appreciate that one of the biggest winners from the electrification of transport and other industries will be resource companies.

So, let’s take a closer look at four high-potential stocks to prosper from the green agenda.

‘Green’ transport

NIO shares display fairly extreme volatility. Despite this, I still see the Shanghai-based EV maker as a frontrunner in the sector. The firm has an impressive seven models on sale, and their performance rivals that of market leader Tesla. It’s battery-swapping tech is also unique and, for me, a winner.

After a challenging year of lockdowns, NIO delivered 15,815 vehicles in December 2022 — a new record-high monthly delivery, representing an increase of 50.8% year on year.

Geopolitics and the threat of more restrictions on China-made goods are ever-present concerns. However, it appears that NIO intends to de-risk. It already produces its battery-swapping stations in Europe.

I’m buying more of the stock while the share price is depressed.

Another stock I’m backing is Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile. The firm is a low-cost producer of lithium — a vital component in EV batteries.

It surged on increasing lithium prices over the past 18 months. Despite a weakening economic forecast in 2023, I’m still anticipating lithium demand to stay strong. That’s because demand for lithium is tied to one of the most important economic trends of our generation. 

I expect increased competition for resources over the next decade that will translate to higher prices for fuels and metals. I bought the stock earlier in the month.

Renewables

The green agenda is naturally dependent on our energies coming from renewable sources. Wind is a resource the UK has in abundance. One stock that I particularly like and have bought twice over the past month is Greencoat UK Wind.

The trust owns 45 wind farms in the UK and produces enough energy for around 1.5m homes. It has a 12.5% share in the world’s biggest wind farm, but also owns a collection of very small facilities.

Wind is temperamental, and that’s a challenge. But hopefully, developments in battery technology will aid supply-and-demand issues. I’m also hoping to see the firm boosted by an end to a moratorium on onshore wind. Some estimates suggest onshore wind energy is half the price of offshore wind power.

I’m also keeping a close eye on BP. By 2025, nearly half of the energy giant’s $15bn capital expenditure budget will be channelled into greener power. Analysts forecast that the green arm of the business could generate as much as $9bn-$10bn in underlying cash profits by 2030. I’m certainly interested, but I’m always cautious about buying stocks on a bull run — it’s up 30% over 12 months.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Greencoat Uk Wind Plc, Nio and Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Greencoat Uk Wind Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Dividends tipped to fall in 2023! A UK income stock I’d buy today

| Royston Wild

Dividends from British shares are expected to fall as the economy struggles. But many UK stocks are still expected to…

Read more »

British bank notes and coins
Investing Articles

Does the Legal & General dividend forecast make it a great buy for income?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane looks at the Legal & General dividend forecast and explains why he'd be happy to buy the shares…

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

I’m looking to emulate Warren Buffett and buying these stocks now!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains how he's following a Warren Buffett value investing strategy, buying UK stocks before the market recovers.

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’m trying to double my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Paul Summers

Our writer thinks share prices might have fallen too far and now could represent a once-in-a-decade-opportunity to double his wealth.

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Don’t ignore the dividend potential of the FTSE 100 index

| Kevin Godbold

The FTSE 100 has a fine dividend record, and rolling them back into my tracker alongside regular investments has driven…

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

I’d avoid Lloyds shares and buy these cheap UK banks instead!

| Royston Wild

The Lloyds share price trades on a rock-bottom P/E ratio. It also offers market-beating dividend yields. But here's why I'll…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

2 cheap FTSE 100 dividend stocks! Should investors buy them in February?

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 100 stocks seem to offer terrific all-round value. But are they really brilliant bargains or just wealth-draining investment…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

I deeply regret buying this FTSE 250 share!

| Cliff D'Arcy

Most of the shares I bought in 2022 have done well, but not this well-known FTSE 250 stock. It tumbled…

Read more »