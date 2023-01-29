Home » Investing Articles » Never invested seriously? I’m following the Warren Buffett method to build wealth

Never invested seriously? I’m following the Warren Buffett method to build wealth

Can following the approach of investment guru Warren Buffett help this writer improve his investing fortunes? He thinks so — here’s why.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
Buffett at the BRK AGM

Image source: The Motley Fool

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A lot of people dream of investing in the stock market and building their wealth. But many only dabble a little in the odd share here and there. If I seriously wanted to try and improve my financial position by investing in shares, I would seek to emulate the approach of billionaire investor Warren Buffett. Here’s how.

Use my knowledge to investing advantage

Buffett sticks to his circle of competence when investing. Another way of saying that is that he tries to profit from what he knows rather than speculate about what he does not.

Buffett has said: “You don’t have to be an expert on every company, or even many. You only have to be able to evaluate companies within your circle of competence.”

That means that he sticks to sectors he understands. Within them he also only invests in companies he reckons he can understand too. That is because as an investor, not a speculator, Buffett needs to be able to assess the commercial and financial prospects of any business in which he owns a stake.

I think adopting a similarly disciplined approach when it comes to investing only in firms I understand can potentially give me a competitive advantage in the stock market.

Buy – and be willing to sell

Warren Buffett is commonly described as a buy-and-hold investor. Like me, he believes in long-term investing.

Indeed he has described his favourite period to hold shares as “forever” and his stakes in firms like Coca-Cola and American Express have been owned for decades.

But he also once had a stake in Tesco, which he later sold. The same is true of Johnnie Walker owner Diageo. And Buffett got out of his IBM position entirely. The list goes on.

So, is he really a buy-and-hold investor?

I think he is: ideally he likes to invest in a great company at an attractive price then hold the stake indefinitely.

But crucially, he is disciplined enough not to get emotionally attached to a shareholding. If he thinks the investment case for a business has changed dramatically, he is willing to sell his holding – at a sizeable loss, if necessary.

Building wealth over the long term is not just about making great investments – it also involves cutting one’s losses on bad ones. I think that Buffett wisdom can apply to my own stock market approach and hopefully improve my long-term returns overall.

Diversifying

Even when Buffett does spot a great investment, he always maintains another key discipline. He avoids putting too much of his portfolio into a single company.

Diversification can help reduce the risk to a portfolio if one of the shares in it ends up performing poorly. Warren Buffett uses this approach in his portfolio – and I think it makes sense for mine too.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

American Express is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc and Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

I deeply regret buying this FTSE 250 share!

| Cliff D'Arcy

Most of the shares I bought in 2022 have done well, but not this well-known FTSE 250 stock. It tumbled…

Read more »

Renewable energies concept collage
Investing Articles

I’d put £62 a week into this renewable energy stock for £500 a year in passive income

| Ben McPoland

Renewable energy stocks listed in the UK have the potential to generate very attractive levels of passive income. Here's one…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares look toppy to me

| Cliff D'Arcy

Rolls-Royce shares have soared more than 70% since plunging below 65p in late September. But after surging so strongly, have…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

Is the FTSE 100 index full of cheap shares?

| Charlie Carman

Is today a good time to invest in FTSE 100 shares? Yes, says our writer who thinks the UK's blue-chip…

Read more »

A young Asian woman holding up her index finger
Investing Articles

1 rising penny stock I’d snap up today!

| Ben McPoland

This penny stock is on the rise since the turn of the year. Here's why I'd pounce on some shares…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Can effective investing in stocks and shares really be this simple?

| Kevin Godbold

Here's my straightforward six-step approach for investing in the stocks and shares of individual listed companies with potential.

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

2 Warren Buffett stocks I’ve bought to hold for 10 years

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon has built sizeable positions in two Warren Buffett-owned stocks. And he plans to hold on to these shares…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

Target a million via UK shares in this stock market correction with just £500 a month

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investors don't need a fortune to make a million with UK shares, especially when capitalising on the current stock market…

Read more »