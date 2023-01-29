Home » Investing Articles » 2 Warren Buffett stocks I’ve bought to hold for 10 years

2 Warren Buffett stocks I’ve bought to hold for 10 years

Edward Sheldon has built sizeable positions in two Warren Buffett-owned stocks. And he plans to hold on to these shares for the next decade.

Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM

Image source: The Motley Fool

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Warren Buffett is widely regarded as the greatest stock market investor of all time. So I like to keep an eye on his holdings.

Here, I’m going to discuss two Buffett stocks I’ve bought for my ISA. I see immense long-term potential in these two companies, so I plan to stay invested for at least the next decade.

Buffett’s largest holding

Let’s start with Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). This is Buffett’s largest holding. Currently, he owns $132bn worth of Apple stock.

There are a few reasons I’ve bought Apple for my ISA. One is the company’s ecosystem. The fact that all of its products connect with each other provides a strong competitive advantage as it keeps consumers coming back for more.

It’s worth noting that Buffett has said that one of the key reasons he invested in Apple was because of the value of its ecosystem and how “permanent” it could be.

Another is the long-term growth potential. Apple is in the process of moving into a number of high-growth industries, including digital payments and healthcare.

It’s the healthcare space that excites me the most. Apple has made huge strides here in recent years with its Watch. This can analyse blood oxygen levels, monitor sleep levels, take an ECG, alert family if you fall over, and more.

But I feel that Apple is just scratching the surface here. I think we’re likely to see a whole lot more from the company in the next decade.

If you zoom out into the future, and you look back, and you ask the question, ‘What was Apple’s greatest contribution to mankind?’ It will be about health.

Apple CEO Tim Cook

Now, Apple stock is not without risk, of course. Supply chain challenges, technological disruption, and lower consumer demand are issues that could potentially hurt the stock in the near term.

However, I’m confident it will deliver attractive returns between now and 2033. So I’m going to hold it for the long run.

Huge potential

A second Buffett stock I’ve bought with the intention of holding for the next 10 years is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). This is a smaller holding for the legendary investor, but he still owns more than a billion dollars worth of stock.

To my mind, Amazon is only likely to get bigger over the next decade. I still believe there’s a lot of growth left in its online shopping division. I think a lot of people are yet to realise how much time Amazon can potentially save them when it comes to shopping (it saves me hours a week).

Meanwhile, its network of 200m+ Prime users provides a competitive advantage here. These users tend to shop on the platform frequently to validate the annual fee.

The real growth driver here looks set to be the cloud computing division. Between now and 2030, the cloud market is forecast to grow around 16% a year as organisations shift online. And Amazon is the leader in the industry with a near-40% market share. So I reckon there’s a lot of growth to come.

Now, I bought Amazon stock at higher prices. So I’m currently sitting on a paper loss. However, I’m not fazed by this. I reckon the stock will generate attractive returns for me over the next decade.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ed Sheldon has positions in Amazon.com and Apple. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon.com and Apple. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

Target a million via UK shares in this stock market correction with just £500 a month

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investors don't need a fortune to make a million with UK shares, especially when capitalising on the current stock market…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

Forget buy-to-let! I’d aim for a million with a Stocks and Shares ISA instead

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Using a Stocks and Shares ISA to make a million could be a more prudent approach than buy-to-let. Zaven Boyrazian…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

Cheap shares Hargreaves Lansdown investors have been buying. Should I join them?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at cheap shares being bought by Hargreaves Lansdown investors, and asks whether he…

Read more »

A young Asian woman holding up her index finger
Investing Articles

1 UK stock I’d put 100% of my money into 

| Kevin Godbold

Diversification can be key to successful long-term investing. But if I had to choose just one stock for my money…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

Lloyds shares could surge to 75p this year!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores whether Lloyds shares could continue their bull run further into 2023. Investor sentiment will be key.

Read more »

British Isles on nautical map
Investing Articles

FTSE green watch: a dependable UK stock for the burgeoning renewables sector

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a look at one of his favourite FTSE renewable stocks. This highly promising UK firm also…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

How to build a second income with Footsie dividend stocks

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Here are some useful tips for trying to find winning Footsie dividend stocks and (hopefully) to unlock a lucrative second…

Read more »

Young woman smiling putting a coin inside piggy bank as savings for investment
Investing Articles

3 simple steps to make passive income with just £5 a day

| Charlie Carman

Building passive income streams is a key objective for many investors. Here's my three-step plan to achieve that goal by…

Read more »