Home » Investing Articles » Warren Buffett bought 9.5% of this company in 2022. Should I buy in now?

Warren Buffett bought 9.5% of this company in 2022. Should I buy in now?

Warren Buffett has made an uncharacteristically short-term bet on this company. Ex-holder Matt Cook wonders if he should the same.

Latest posts by Matt Cook (see all)
Published
| More on:
Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM

Image source: The Motley Fool

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Last year, Warren Buffett announced that he’d purchased 9.5% of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) through Berkshire Hathaway. The Wall Street mogul bought masses of shares after Microsoft announced that it would acquire the gaming specialist.

Buffett has bet nearly $5bn on the acquisition going ahead. Should I do the same with the smaller amount of cash I have available?

Microsoft’s monopoly

To the shock of the entire video game industry, tech specialist Microsoft announced that it would acquire Activision Blizzard in January 2022. The all-cash purchase is set to cost the Xbox maker $68.7bn at a price of $95 per share.

On the announcement, the stock price jumped nearly 40% before falling slightly to $72-$80 a share for much of last year.

The share price hasn’t reached the valuation Microsoft plans to pay because of regulatory concerns.

Activision Blizzard is a giant video games publisher. The company is so big that no other independent companies come close to its output and impact on the console gaming market. Its biggest competitor Electronic Arts‘ market cap ($35.65bn) is around half of the proposed value that Activision Blizzard commands.

The purchase would instantly make Microsoft the third-largest gaming company in the world. However, Sony (the second-largest) has been fighting hard against the acquisition.

Regulators worldwide have reviewed the acquisition rigorously to see if it violates antitrust laws. But Microsoft claims that because it would only be the third-biggest player by revenue, that’s not a monopoly. However, regulators don’t necessarily agree.

Buffett’s bet

Warren Buffett’s big buys of Activision Blizzard shares show him putting his money where his mouth is. He believes the deal will pass regulatory scrutiny, so in his opinion, there’s potential for easy money to be made.

Currently, the share price is around $75. If the acquisition goes ahead, there’s a profit of around $20 per share to be had from buying now. Buffett stands to make north of $1bn if the deal goes through.

So should I follow him and invest some of my own money in Activision Blizzard shares? Well, I’d actually bought shares in the company a week before the acquisition news for $62.35 a share. I sold my position on the day of the announcement for $84.95 each. That’s a fast turnaround for me as I’m generally a long-term investor.

I had no prior inclination that the company would be acquired, but I was happy to take the quick profit.

Early last year, I was pretty confident the deal would go through, as was Warren Buffett. However, now I’m not so sure. Microsoft has been trying hard to convince regulators in Europe and the US that the deal is good for the industry. Yet, as mentioned, they don’t seem to agree.

The US Federal Trade Commission is attempting to block the acquisition, though Microsoft intends to fight that in court. In short, the deal is getting messy.

I think it’s still likely to go through and I’ve been mulling whether to buy some shares again since the price fell to around $72. However, I’m not quite as confident as Warren Buffett, and I think investing now, it would be a pure gamble. I’m glad I sold my shares on the announcement day. I think I’ll quit while I’m ahead on this one.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Matt Cook has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Microsoft. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 shares I’ll be watching like a hawk in February

| Paul Summers

Paul Summers picks out three FTSE 100 (INDEXFTE:UKX) shares he's interested in that are likely to hit the headlines next…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

London Stock Exchange shares may be one of my next ISA investments

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

With cash to invest, Edward Sheldon is thinking about his next ISA investment. And London Stock Exchange shares are on…

Read more »

Mature friends at a dinner party
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £10k in easyJet shares 3 months ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

easyJet shares have soared recently. If our writer had bought £10k worth of stock three months ago, he'd now be…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Should I buy Aviva shares for the big dividend?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Aviva shares look set to pay out some big dividends to investors in the near term. Should Edward Sheldon buy…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Why is nobody talking about this gem of a FTSE 100 stock?

| Gordon Best

Gordon Best looks at a FTSE 100 stock that could outperform this year, even though most people haven’t heard of…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Small-Cap Shares

1 penny stock under 29p that I’d snap up right now

| John Fieldsend

Penny stocks potentially offer some of the best returns of all equities. This sub-29p stock in a key sector has…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

How I pick shares for passive income in retirement

| Alan Oscroft

We all have our individual strategies for building a portfolio of passive income shares. I think the successful ones share…

Read more »

A retired couple review their investing portfolio
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 250 dividend stocks I’d buy for long-term passive income!

| Royston Wild

I think these FTSE 250 dividend shares could provide a terrific second income. Here's why I'd buy them for my…

Read more »