Home » Investing Articles » Should I add to my investment in Finsbury Growth and Income Trust now?

Should I add to my investment in Finsbury Growth and Income Trust now?

Although I already own some shares in this investment trust, I’m considering buying more now given my bullish opinion about its prospects.

Latest posts by Kevin Godbold (see all)
Published
| More on:
Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Investment trusts are public limited companies (PLCs) traded on the stock exchange. So, in that respect, they are just like any other shares we may buy, such as BP or AstraZeneca.

But unlike companies owning businesses outright, investment trusts earn their living by buying the shares of other companies or by owning other financial assets. And I reckon they are a decent way of achieving diversification in a portfolio.

Risks and positive potential

The investment trusts I like most tend to focus on publicly listed shares. So, they can be a great way to capture some of the gains (or losses) of a particular investment strategy. And that’s because they are run by an investment manager and their team.  

But buying shares in an investment trust means we effectively outsource responsibility for running the strategy. And things sometimes go wrong. Or perhaps a trust simply underperforms other funds running a similar strategy by a smaller but persistent margin.

So, investment trusts come with risks as well as potential. But I’ve got a few of them in my portfolio alongside my own stock picks. And one that I’m optimistic about is Finsbury Growth and Income Trust (LSE: FGT). I’ve held it for some time. But the question for me now is, should I add to my investment?

The trust’s portfolio manager is Nick Train. And he runs it as a concentrated portfolio of around 30 stocks aiming to target high-quality businesses.  

The aim is to capture multi-year returns from companies capable of compounding their earnings over time. So, he looks for businesses with strong brands or powerful market franchises.

The strategy is similar to that of billionaire US investor Warren Buffett. And just like Buffett, Train aims to buy stocks that are below his estimate of the company’s true worth. Then he holds them for the long term, “regardless of short-term volatility“.

What’s under the bonnet?

We can get a strong idea of what we are getting for our money with Finsbury by looking at the top 10 holdings. Together, they make up around 83% of the money invested in the trust. They are RelxDiageoLondon Stock ExchangeUnileverBurberryMondalezExperianSageSchroders, and Remy Cointreau.

I’d describe all those businesses as quality operators with a price tag to match. Indeed, FGT is not looking for bargain-basement companies or deep-value situations.

However, during the decade between 2009 and 2019, the trust’s share price rose by around 470%. And that suggests the returns from the strategy have been worth having. Nevertheless, the share price peaked at just over 950p in September 2019. And that’s not too far away from today’s price near 858p. Meanwhile, the trust’s price-to-book value is near one, suggesting a price that’s up with events. 

And over the past year, the stock has slipped by just under 2%. But I think the underlying businesses have a good chance of performing well over the next 10 years. Although, nothing is certain and I could easily be wrong. Or, perhaps, good performance in the business may not translate to decent stock gains. 

Nevertheless, I’m optimistic and would top-up my position in FGT now if I had some spare money to invest.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Kevin Godbold has positions in Burberry Group Plc and Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Burberry Group Plc, Experian Plc, Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc, RELX, Sage Group Plc, Schroders Plc, and Unilever Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Senior woman wearing glasses using laptop at home
Investing Articles

Alphabet: a FAANG stock to buy before February

| John Choong

Alphabet stock is now at its cheapest level in a decade. Even so, are its shares worth buying before its…

Read more »

A young Asian woman holding up her index finger
Investing Articles

A recovering penny stock I’d buy to hold for 5 years!

| Royston Wild

Investor demand for this penny stock has surged following the release of fresh financials. Here's why I'd buy it for…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

A cheap AIM stock that I hope to never sell!

| Royston Wild

This AIM stock has impressed the market again by raising sales and revenues estimates. Here's why I think it’s a…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

What’s going on with the Whitbread share price?

| Kevin Godbold

This year, the Whitbread share price has sprung into life and several reasons underpin the move. But should I buy…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £300 a month in UK shares to target an extra income of £20,000 per year

| Christopher Ruane

With regular saving and disciplined investment, our writer thinks he could build a sizeable extra income over time. Here's how…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

This 5.5%-yielding FTSE 250 share looks cheap to me

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains why, if he had spare cash, he'd invest some of it in a FTSE 250 landlord with…

Read more »

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares are on a roll. Will it last?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer has seen the value of his Rolls-Royce shares soar over the past few months. Now he considers whether…

Read more »

View over Old Man Of Storr, Isle Of Skye, Scotland
Growth Shares

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust: 3 stocks to help its rebound in 2023

| John Choong

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust shares crashed last year, dropping 45%. So, here are three stocks that could help stage its…

Read more »