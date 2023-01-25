Home » Investing Articles » Just released: the 3 best dividend-focused stocks to buy right now [PREMIUM PICKS]

Just released: the 3 best dividend-focused stocks to buy right now [PREMIUM PICKS]

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due to a combination of business performance and potentially attractive share valuation.

B&M European Value Retail (LSE:BME)

  • B&M’s latest trading update showed increasingly value-conscious shoppers are flocking to the discounter, with its UK like-for-like sales up 6.5% year on year over the Christmas quarter and total revenue up 12.3%. 
  • Price hikes to counteract inflationary pressures will account for a good deal of that growth, but it was good to see management also note an increase in gross margins, which suggests good news further down the income statement given B&M’s traditionally tight controls over operating costs. 
  • It’s tough to predict how consumer spending will hold up in the quarters ahead, but B&M’s focus on providing value for money that has served it well in previous economic downturns should provide some solace to investors in these turbulent times. 
  • The company’s trailing 16.5p ordinary dividend equates to a hearty 3.7% yield at present. But add in the additional 20p per share special payout due in February and that yield jumps to 8.1%. Now, investors shouldn’t count on special dividends continuing to be an annual occurrence, but B&M’s board remains committed to returning excess cash to shareholders when they deem leverage has fallen too low.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

The Motley Fool UK has recommended B&M European Value. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

