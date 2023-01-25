Just released: the 3 best dividend-focused stocks to buy right now [PREMIUM PICKS]

Premium content from Motley Fool Share Advisor UK
Our monthly Ice Best Buys Now are designed to highlight our team’s three favourite, most timely Buys from our growing list of growth-focused Ice recommendations, to help Fools build out their portfolios.
“Best Buys Now” Pick #1:
B&M European Value Retail (LSE:BME)
- B&M’s latest trading update showed increasingly value-conscious shoppers are flocking to the discounter, with its UK like-for-like sales up 6.5% year on year over the Christmas quarter and total revenue up 12.3%.
- Price hikes to counteract inflationary pressures will account for a good deal of that growth, but it was good to see management also note an increase in gross margins, which suggests good news further down the income statement given B&M’s traditionally tight controls over operating costs.
- It’s tough to predict how consumer spending will hold up in the quarters ahead, but B&M’s focus on providing value for money that has served it well in previous economic downturns should provide some solace to investors in these turbulent times.
- The company’s trailing 16.5p ordinary dividend equates to a hearty 3.7% yield at present. But add in the additional 20p per share special payout due in February and that yield jumps to 8.1%. Now, investors shouldn’t count on special dividends continuing to be an annual occurrence, but B&M’s board remains committed to returning excess cash to shareholders when they deem leverage has fallen too low.