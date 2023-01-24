Home » Investing Articles » Warren Buffett has $23bn invested in this stock. Should I buy it for my Stocks and Shares ISA?

Warren Buffett has $23bn invested in this stock. Should I buy it for my Stocks and Shares ISA?

Edward Sheldon takes a look at a stock that legendary investor Warren Buffett owns a lot of. Should he buy the stock for his own portfolio?

Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM

Image source: The Motley Fool

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Warren Buffett isn’t afraid to make big bets on individual stocks. Believe it or not, around 70% of his portfolio is invested in just five of them.

One of those is American Express (NYSE: AXP). At present, Buffett has around $23bn invested in the credit card company.

The size of his investment clearly suggests that he’s very bullish on the company. That’s got me wondering whether I should buy it for my Stocks and Shares ISA.

Three reasons to buy

In my view, there’s a lot to like about American Express from an investment perspective.

For starters, the company has a great track record when it comes to generating shareholder wealth. Over the long run, the share price has risen significantly, generating healthy gains for investors like Buffett.

Meanwhile, the company has also rewarded investors with consistent dividend payments. For 2022, it’s expected to pay out $2.08 per share in dividends, which equates to a yield of around 1.4% at the current share price.

Looking ahead, there remains plenty of growth potential. Experts believe that over the next decade, trillions of transactions will shift from cash to credit cards and electronic payments. This shift should provide huge tailwinds for the credit card company, which currently operates in over 100 countries. It’s worth noting that Wall Street analysts expect revenues to rise around 11% in 2023.

As for the valuation, it seems quite reasonable to me. For 2023, analysts expect American Express earnings per share to come in at $10.50. That puts the stock on a forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around 14 right now. That’s lower than the US market average (and roughly in line with the FTSE 100 median).

The big risk

Of course, the big risk here is consumers’ financial strength. Unlike Mastercard and Visa (which simply operate the payments networks), American Express issues credit cards itself. This means it takes on credit risk.

If economic conditions continue deteriorating, we may see more consumers default on their loans. This would have a negative impact on American Express revenues and profits (and most likely send the share price down).

This risk shouldn’t be ignored. It’s worth pointing out that consumer credit reporting agency TransUnion recently said that it expects the rate at which US consumers miss payments on credit cards and personal loans to surge to levels not seen since 2010 in 2023.

My move now

Given this risk, I’m going to leave American Express shares on my watchlist for now.

I can see myself buying this Buffett stock for my ISA one day. However, I’m a bit hesitant to buy right now due to the high level of economic uncertainty and the potential for loan defaults.

All things considered, I think there are safer stocks to buy for my ISA today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ed Sheldon has positions in Mastercard and Visa. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Mastercard. American Express is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Tesco shares 5 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Kevin Godbold

It's been a difficult five years for many investors, but Tesco shares will have delivered a positive outcome. Was it…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

Here’s how buying a few FTSE 100 shares could help me build wealth

| Christopher Ruane

By choosing certain types of FTSE 100 shares to buy for his portfolio, our writer hopes to improve his financial…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Dividend Shares

Should I buy Rolls-Royce shares for 2023 dividend potential?

| Jon Smith

Despite not currently paying out any income, Jon Smith explains why he's keeping an eye on Rolls-Royce shares for dividend…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

The FTSE 100 is nearing a record 8,000. Is now the time to invest?

| Henry Adefope, MCSI

The FTSE 100 is near its all-time high. As a bargain-loving value investor, I wonder if now is the right…

Read more »

Female florist with Down's syndrome working in small business
Investing Articles

Marks and Spencer: how its shares could benefit from Ocado’s poor performance

| John Choong

Ocado's latest trading update wasn't pretty. However, there's a silver lining from which Marks and Spencer shares could benefit in…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

3 things that could give Lloyds shares a boost in 2023

| Alan Oscroft

Lloyds shares have been gaining ground over the past few months. What will it take for the price to keep…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Investors are selling Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust shares! What should I do?

| Royston Wild

Evidence is mounting of waning appetite for Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust shares. Is the market right to be increasingly worried?

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

2 dirt-cheap FTSE 100 dividend shares! Which should I buy in February?

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 100 shares trade on rock-bottom P/E ratios and offer index-beating dividend yields. But do these qualities make them…

Read more »