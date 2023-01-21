Home » Investing Articles » Why I’d ditch buy-to-let and follow Warren Buffett’s investment tips instead

Why I’d ditch buy-to-let and follow Warren Buffett’s investment tips instead

Following the recent tax changes, adopting Warren Buffett’s investing strategy in 2023 could generate better returns than buy-to-let.

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Buy-to-let has long been a popular method of building wealth, yet following billionaire investor Warren Buffett’s investing strategy may be the smarter move in 2023.

Owning property can generate a robust combination of income and capital growth over tarrenhe long term. But with house prices now dropping, due to rising interest rates and the UK government once again hiking taxes on landlords, the stock market might be a better alternative.

After all, by using a Stocks and Shares ISA, taxes are completely eliminated from the equation. And following the stock market correction in 2022, the FTSE 350 is now home to some tremendous bargains.

Investing like Buffett in 2023

As a dedicated value investor, Buffett’s entire strategy revolves around buying and holding high-quality enterprises at cheap valuations. This means focusing exclusively on businesses with strong financials and plenty of competitive advantages.

Having a competitive edge over rivals is particularly important as it often enables firms to take market share and rise to sector-leading status. Similarly, verifying that a balance sheet is healthy ensures that the business has sufficient resources to weather economic storms.

In the current climate, investor sentiment isn’t exactly high. And with many individuals fleeing the markets, plenty of top-notch UK shares are trading well below their intrinsic value. Identifying these companies while they’re out of favour could lead to impressive long-term gains for patient investors.

Nothing is risk-free

Investing through an ISA may be more tax efficient than buy-to-let. But that doesn’t make it a guaranteed method of building wealth. As many investors were abruptly reminded last year, share prices don’t always go up. And even value stocks, which are often viewed as lower risk, can turn into bad investments.

Over the last couple of months, the stock market has slowly been trending upward as it begins to recover. However, with a looming recession in the UK and the cost of living still increasing, further market turbulence may be just over the horizon. As such, cheap stocks today could be on the verge of getting cheaper.

That’s why employing diversification and pound-cost averaging are likely to be a prudent ideas. These investment strategies help mitigate some risks, protecting against future volatility. But they don’t completely eliminate it. And even a diversified Buffett-style portfolio can still produce negative returns.

The bottom line

Investing in the stock market while volatility is high isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. But with greater risk comes greater potential returns.

Throughout history, some of the best performances seen in UK shares followed directly after a stock market crash or correction. And while these events are difficult to forget, they’re actually quite uncommon. That’s why 2023 could be a rare opportunity to adopt Buffett’s investment tips and capitalise on bargain stock prices before it’s too late.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £500 in Apple shares 2 years ago, here’s how much money I’d have now

| Dr. James Fox

Apples shares are one of Warren Buffett's favourite investments. But how much money would I have now if I'd invested…

Read more »

Risk reward ratio / risk management concept
Investing Articles

Scottish Mortgage shares could be rewarding. How’s the risk?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer thinks buying Scottish Mortgage shares for his portfolio might turn out to be rewarding. But he also sees…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £200 a month in UK shares to make a £20,570 passive income for life

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investing a small amount of money each month can lead to a surprisingly large stream of passive income in the…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Can investors afford to miss this future FTSE 100 5% yielder?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

This boring FTSE 100 business is delivering double-digit dividend growth. And it seems investors haven't taken notice.

Read more »

Electric cars charging in station
Investing Articles

A surging ex-penny stock I’d buy for the electric vehicle revolution

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

This under-the-radar business is quietly surging on the back of the booming EV market. So much so, it's no longer…

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

No savings at 40? Target a million by investing £165 a week in cheap UK shares

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investing money in cheap UK shares regularly can significantly boost a retirement fund. It could even build a million pound…

Read more »

Young black woman in a wheelchair working online from home
Investing Articles

The Rolls-Royce share price is climbing! Could I double my money?

| Alan Oscroft

The Rolls-Royce share price has had a cracking few months. Is it the start of a sustainable bull run, or…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Top Stocks

9 shares that Fools have been buying!

| The Motley Fool Staff

Our Foolish freelancers are putting their money where their mouths are and buying shares in these equities in recent weeks.

Read more »