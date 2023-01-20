Home » Investing Articles » Ocado shares have halved. Why am I still not buying?

Ocado shares have halved. Why am I still not buying?

Today, Ocado shares are half the price of a year ago. But Christopher Ruane explains why he isn’t adding them to his shopping basket.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The supermarket strategy of offering ‘buy one, get one free’ deals appeals to many people. Right now, I could do the same with online retailer Ocado‘s (LSE: OCDO) shares. Specifically, after a 50% fall, I can now buy two Ocado shares for the price I would have paid for a single one 12 months ago.

Could that be a good recovery play for my portfolio?

Valuing Ocado

I do not think so. In fact, I would not touch Ocado shares with a bargepole. Here is why I am loath to invest in the company.

The investment case rests on the idea that Ocado is developing a compelling tech-driven platform that enables online grocery retail for large customers across different global markets. I think that is what drives the market capitalisation of almost £6bn.

After all, although Ocado does have a retail operation of its own, its sales in the first half came in at £1.1bn. Not only did that represent an 8% decline from the prior year period, it was just 4% of the equivalent number (excluding VAT and fuel) at leading grocer Tesco during the first half of its financial year. Tesco actually generated more from retail operations in free cash flow alone than Ocado did in revenue.

Despite that, the Ocado market capitalisation is 33% that of Tesco. I think this reflects the fact that most investors are not valuing Ocado as a retailer, but as a solutions provider for online retail.

But that part of the business is unproven, in my view. Overall, it is markedly smaller in revenue terms than Ocado’s retail business – and heavily lossmaking. Last year, across its total business, Ocado racked up another £186m of losses.

Bull case

The solutions business could ultimately be a strong performer. Online retail demand is growing. Retailers are looking for a proven management and logistics solution that they can use rather than reinventing the wheel themselves.

Ocado’s client list includes international retailers such as Kroger and Coles, so its approach seems to be gaining traction. In November, the company announced a deal with large retailer Lotte in the highly competitive Korean market. That is further proof to me that its platform has great potential.

Costly business model

My concern, however, is with the business model. Ocado is not just selling software. It is building warehouses to service clients. This requires high capital expenditure, something I think could be a drag on profits for years or even decades.

A trading statement this week showed retail revenues declining last year, but my bigger concern is with the solutions business model. It involves sizeable long-term financial outlays on a client by client basis. So unlike tech models such as that of Shopify, platform scalability here comes with significant marginal costs.

Should I buy Ocado shares?

I therefore have no plan to add the company to my portfolio. Even if the retail business starts to fire on all cylinders, I think rivals like Tesco have more attractively priced shares.

Meanwhile, the solutions part of Ocado’s business looks to me like a money pit for the foreseeable future. It could make large profits in future. But, until then, I do not see it – or Ocado shares – as attractive.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Ocado Group Plc, Shopify, and Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Yellow number one sitting on blue background
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in BAE Systems shares 1 year ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

| Gordon Best

After the most geopolitically tense year in recent memory, Gordon Best explores the return he'd have made from buying BAE…

Read more »

Inflation in newspapers
Growth Shares

If inflation has peaked, these are the FTSE 100 stocks I’ll snap up

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith mulls over the recent inflation data release and identifies some FTSE 100 stocks that should benefit this year.

Read more »

Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce’s share price has rocketed! Have I left it too late to buy?

| Royston Wild

The airline industry's recovery has powered Rolls-Royce's share price to its highest since early 2022. But can it continue to…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

VUSA shares: why I’d buy this ETF today

| Roland Head

VUSA shares provide UK investors with exposure to the US S&P 500 index. Roland Head explains why he's keen to…

Read more »

Senior couple crossing the road on a city street. They are walking with shopping bags while Christmas shopping.
Investing Articles

2 cheap UK shares I’d buy now for a second income in 2023

| Charlie Carman

Dreaming of a second income? Our writer examines two FTSE 100 shares in his portfolio that offer index-beating dividend yields.

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

Dividend yields of up to 7.4%! Should I buy these FTSE 100 shares for income in 2023?

| Royston Wild

These UK blue-chip shares all offer dividend yields above the 3.7% FTSE 100 average. Are they too good for investors…

Read more »

Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Glencore shares a year ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox examines whether investing in Glencore shares would have rewarded him over the year and asks where will…

Read more »

Union Jack flag triangular bunting hanging in a street
Investing Articles

Is BP still one of the best dividend stocks on the FTSE? I’m not so sure

| Harvey Jones

The FTSE 100 is packed full of top dividend stocks offering generous yields, and this threatens oil giant BP's status…

Read more »