Home » Investing Articles » Why Prince Harry has inspired which UK shares I will buy in 2023

Why Prince Harry has inspired which UK shares I will buy in 2023

John Maslen reveals the ‘heir and a spare’ approach to investing in UK shares and driving growth for his stock portfolio in 2023.

Latest posts by John Maslen (see all)
Published
| More on:
Aerial view of Norwich Cathedral located in Norwich, Norfolk, UK

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

In choosing a portfolio of UK shares, I am drawing inspiration from Prince Harry and his autobiography, Spare. In short, my portfolio always looks to have an ‘heir and a spare’.

Let me explain.

Heir and a spare investing

In his book, Prince Harry argues that having two children in royalty is an insurance policy. The heir is destined for greatness, the spare (such as Harry) is an insurance policy, just in case anything happens to the eldest.

How does that translate to a portfolio of UK shares? It all comes down to two approaches to investment.

Firstly, I have shares I believe are destined to lead my portfolio growth and dividends – the heirs.

In my case, this includes Unilever (LSE: ULVR), National Grid and GSK.

The heir

For example, Unilever shares are a solid foundation for building my portfolio, both through long-term growth and through dividends.

That’s because it underpins people’s lives. From cooking to cleaning, its brands include everything from Ben and Jerry’s ice-cream and Knorr stock cubes to Comfort, Dove, and Domestos.

It has more than 400 brands that are household names, of which 13 have sales of around £1bn. 81% of its brands are the top two in their markets. It’s even leading the way in developing plant-based foods as meat alternatives.

Like any share, it is prone to rises and falls, but the changes tend to be slow and steady. Its long-term performance is strong, with its shares rising around 18% in the past year. There is also a healthy dividend yield of 3.5% to smooth out stock price changes.

There are no guarantees on future performance, but quarterly dividend payments keep me updated on its value for money.

The spare

Now it’s onto the spare. In the case of investing, my approach is to look for something a little more risky. I choose shares that have potential, although I am ready to sell if things don’t work out.

In this case, I have my eyes on bookmaker 888 Holdings (LSE:888). It had a significant fall from grace in the past year, when its share price fell by more than half.

Furthermore, it has announced its chief financial officer is leaving, which is always a time of uncertainty for a business and investors.

Total revenues were down slightly last year, and investors are yet to see how its £2.2bn purchase of William Hill will drive future growth.

Despite this, it remains a very profitable business, with revenues of £1.8bn and historically strong profit margins. Following its recent falls, I think this share could go on to achieve a strong recovery, so I plan for it to be my ‘spare’ for 2023.

If it doesn’t work out, we can always part ways, and I can be sure there won’t be a Netflix series or tell-all book if we do.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Maslen has positions in Unilever Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended GSK and Unilever Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Electric cars charging in station
Investing Articles

Tesla stock’s up 19% in 2023! Should I invest?

| Christopher Ruane

So far in 2023, Tesla stock has jumped by almost a fifth. Our writer considers the longer-term picture -- and…

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

Earnings: why Dr Martens’ share price just crashed

| Roland Head

Bootmaker Dr Martens has reported problems with its US business, triggering a share price crash. Should investors buy the dip,…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

1 UK stock I’d buy now and aim to double my money

| Kevin Godbold

Stronger earnings ahead and a valuation re-rating could combine to drive this UK stock higher as economies improve in the…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

I’d aim for a million buying just 5 to 10 shares!

| Christopher Ruane

To aim for a million, our writer would do less not more! Here's why he's inspired by Warren Buffett to…

Read more »

Diverse group of students using mobile phone
Investing Articles

Earnings: why boohoo shares are still out of fashion today

| Ben McPoland

A lacklustre Christmas trading update has sent boohoo shares down today. Ben McPoland asks if it's time for him to…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1k in Scottish Mortgage shares 2 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

| Charlie Carman

Scottish Mortgage shares have collapsed from where they were 24 months ago. Our writer examines the fall and says why…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

How I’d aim to beat inflation by investing £500 in these three penny stocks

| Tom Hennessy

I'm hoping that a calculated risk on these three US-listed penny stocks might be able to help me outrun inflation…

Read more »

Number 5 foil balloon and gold confetti on black.
Investing Articles

Cheap UK stocks! Should I buy these 5 popular AIM shares now?

| James Beard

Based on 2022 trading volumes, here are the five most popular AIM shares. Is it time to bag myself a…

Read more »