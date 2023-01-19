Home » Investing Articles » Cheap UK stocks! Should I buy these 5 popular AIM shares now?

Cheap UK stocks! Should I buy these 5 popular AIM shares now?

Based on 2022 trading volumes, here are the five most popular AIM shares. Is it time to bag myself a bargain and turbocharge my investment portfolio?

Latest posts by James Beard (see all)
Published
Number 5 foil balloon and gold confetti on black.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Like most investors, I’m always on the lookout for cheap UK stocks. Some believe that Alternative Investment Market (AIM) shares offer the best value.

Listed below are the five most traded stocks on AIM in 2022. Their popularity implies that investors believe them to be something of a bargain. Are they right?

StockValue of trades 2022 (£trn)Number of tradesCurrent market cap (£m)
Boohoo1.830689,364595
ITM Power1.802656,853568
Jet21.592413,6862,350
Fevertree1.427440,6351,220
Serica Energy1.250273,175749

A quick rundown

The share price of boohoo, the online retailer, is down nearly 60% over the past 12 months. This could imply that the stock is undervalued, or that investors are concerned about the company’s future earnings potential. Looking at the financials, it appears to be the latter. Sales are increasing but profits are declining. A trading update is due today so it will be interesting to see what the latest position is.

ITM Power‘s share price has also tumbled recently. Its down 72% over the past year and, on Monday, fell 12%. The company changed its chief executive in December and, following a detailed review of its operations, believes that the results for the current financial year will be “materially different” from previous expectations. This is particularly disappointing given that the company is involved in the production of green hydrogen, which is often described as the fuel of the future.

Jet2 is the UK’s third-largest airline. Its shares are down 12% since January 2022. The company suffered hugely from the pandemic, flying 1.3m passengers in the year to March 2021, compared to 14.6m during the previous year. The latest update suggests that a recovery is underway — 11.2m people flew in the six months to September 2022. Presumably, this is why the stock is so popular with investors. The directors appear confident about the future, and currently have 98 new aircraft on order.

Fevertree claims to be the number one global premium mixer brand. Its share price has fallen 60% over the past year. Looking at the company’s results, it’s not clear why. Both sales and operating profits are rising. However, its price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is approaching 32, evidence that the shares are very expensive right now.

Serica Energy‘s stock is the only one of the five to have increased over the past 12 months (up 16%). The company is a North Sea oil and gas producer. With 85% of its production being natural gas, revenues and profits have grown enormously in the wake of rising energy prices. The stock is particularly attractive due to its 6% dividend yield, another possible indicator of value for money.

Are there any bargains here?

Personally, I believe ITM Power has better prospects than boohoo. But, I won’t be investing in either until I see a clearer path to improved profitability.

Wholesale gas prices are starting to fall, so I’ve probably left it too late to make a decent return from a stake in Serica Energy.

Fevertree is a solid company but its shares don’t look cheap to me.

My favourite of the five AIM stocks is Jet2. Its shares are 43% down from the all-time high, achieved in February 2020, just before the world started to shut down due to Covid-19. I’m therefore going to include the stock on my watch list, with a view to investing when I’ve some spare cash.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Boohoo Group Plc and Fevertree Drinks Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

1 UK stock I’d buy now and aim to double my money

| Kevin Godbold

Stronger earnings ahead and a valuation re-rating could combine to drive this UK stock higher as economies improve in the…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

I’d aim for a million buying just 5 to 10 shares!

| Christopher Ruane

To aim for a million, our writer would do less not more! Here's why he's inspired by Warren Buffett to…

Read more »

Diverse group of students using mobile phone
Investing Articles

Earnings: why boohoo shares are still out of fashion today

| Ben McPoland

A lacklustre Christmas trading update has sent boohoo shares down today. Ben McPoland asks if it's time for him to…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1k in Scottish Mortgage shares 2 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

| Charlie Carman

Scottish Mortgage shares have collapsed from where they were 24 months ago. Our writer examines the fall and says why…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

How I’d aim to beat inflation by investing £500 in these three penny stocks

| Tom Hennessy

I'm hoping that a calculated risk on these three US-listed penny stocks might be able to help me outrun inflation…

Read more »

Aerial view of Norwich Cathedral located in Norwich, Norfolk, UK
Investing Articles

Why Prince Harry has inspired which UK shares I will buy in 2023

| John Maslen

John Maslen reveals the ‘heir and a spare’ approach to investing in UK shares and driving growth for his stock…

Read more »

ESG concept of environmental, social and governance.
Investing Articles

Anglo-American: a FTSE 100 stock on the rise

| Khadijah Jay

As the world grows ever more environmentally focused, sustainability is a key factor behind my belief that this FTSE 100…

Read more »

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

AIM shares: 4 growth stocks I’d buy to hold for 10 years

| Royston Wild

Small-cap stocks can be a great way for investors to supercharge their capital gains. Here are four AIM shares I'm…

Read more »