Home » Investing Articles » Dividend stocks: why I invested in Greencoat UK Wind and its 5% yield!

Dividend stocks: why I invested in Greencoat UK Wind and its 5% yield!

Dr James Fox explains why he’s investing in Greencoat UK Wind as he increases his exposure to dividend stocks and the green energy market.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Windmills for electric power production.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Dividend stocks form a considerable part of my portfolio. These stocks provide me with a regular, albeit not guaranteed, income and this allows me to pursue a compound returns strategy.

I’m always on the lookout for dividend stocks to add to my portfolio as long as they meet my criteria. One stock I recently purchased was Greencoat UK Wind (LSE:UKW). So let’s take a look at why I think this stock is a positive addition to my portfolio.

What is Greencoat UK Wind?

Greencoat UK Wind is a closed-ended investment company, aiming to provide investors with an annual dividend that increases in line with retail price index inflation while preserving the capital value of its investment.

The firm, as the name suggests, invests in wind farms in the UK. These farms generate clean electricity, which is sold to energy suppliers to power people’s homes. 

Greencoat has 45 wind farm investments across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland with an aggregate net capacity of 1,289.8 megawatts. 

This includes the recent purchase of a 12.5% stake in Hornsea 1 — the world’s largest offshore wind far — as well as smaller investments such as in Windy Rig, Scotland, which consists of just 12 turbines.

The trust’s holdings produce enough energy to power over 1.5 million homes.

Valuation

The stock is currently trading at a 2.6% discount versus its net asset value. That’s not massive, but it’s always nice to know you’re not paying a premium.

Greencoat also trades with a price-to-earnings ratio of just seven, which is clearly positive for a firm operating in an expanding and highly-promising market. It also offers a dividend yield of 5% — that’s higher than 75% of dividend-paying stocks.

Here’s why I bought…

The valuation is clearly rather attractive, and so is the dividend yield. But there are further considerations.

Firstly, the near-term prospects are positive. Electricity prices have gone sky high and, unsurprisingly, it’s provided immense financial flexibility. The firm removed around £50m of debt last year and used additional capital to invest in Hornsea 1.

I’m also pretty bullish on energy prices going forward as I’m forecasting a decade of intense competition for resources, and that will translate to higher electricity prices.

In fact, even the weather has been propelling Greencoat forward in recent weeks. Last Tuesday, wind provided more than half of the UK’s power, setting a new record, according to RenewableUK. The blustery weather over the past month has meant that 82.5% of Britain’s electricity since Christmas was provided by low carbon sources.

Greencoat could also receive a boost from the government if reports are to be believed. It’s understood that the government will drop its rather ludicrous ban on new onshore wind farms due to pressure from Conservative MPs.

However, it’s worth remembering that there are risks with any investment. For one, there’s still roughly £900m of loan obligations on Greencoat’s books, and that could act as a drag on profitability going forward. And, naturally, it’s worth highlighting that you can’t produce wind energy without wind. We’re a windy isle, but occasionally, wind will struggle to meet demand.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Greencoat UK Wind Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Greencoat Uk Wind Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

2022 new year concept image
Collective

FTSE stocks: the big risers and fallers of 2022

| G A Chester

The FTSE 100 kept its head above water in 2022, but the medium- and small-cap indexes struggled. Here are the…

Read more »

Diverse group of students using mobile phone
Investing Articles

This popular UK stock is up 31% in a month! Should I join the party?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains the reasons why a well-known UK stock has been outperforming recently, along with his outlook for 2023.

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

I’d line up a £200 weekly second income like this

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains the approach he could take if he wanted to earn a second income of several hundred pounds…

Read more »

Athlete preparing to run on start line in a lane numbered '2023'
Investing Articles

3 catalysts for Scottish Mortgage shares to rise in 2023

| Ben McPoland

Scottish Mortgage shares had a dreadful year in 2022, dropping 46%. Can the FTSE 100 trust make a comeback with…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

3 REITs I’d buy to boost my passive income in 2023!

| Royston Wild

Property shares like REITs can be great ways to make a second income. Here's a cluster I think investors should…

Read more »

Young happy people looking at sparklers in their hands on New Year's Eve
Investing Articles

UK shares: is this my once-in-a-lifetime chance for mega returns?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains why he believes the current state of the market provides him with a unique opportunity to…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

How I’d try to generate a passive income for life with just £25 a week

| Kevin Godbold

As the stock market turns bullish again, Kevin Godbold discusses a plan to grow passive income for life from dividend…

Read more »

2023 concept with upwards-facing arrows overlaid on a hand with one finger raised, pointing up
Investing Articles

The FTSE 100 is still full of cheap shares despite this year’s surge and I’m ready to buy more

| Harvey Jones

FTSE 100 share values have rocketed by £100bn so far this year in a blistering start to 2023. Yet I…

Read more »