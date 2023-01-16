Home » Investing Articles » 5 reasons why Legal & General’s share price is a brilliant bargain!

5 reasons why Legal & General’s share price is a brilliant bargain!

Our writer thinks the Legal & General share price could be too cheap to miss. Here are five reasons he expects the FTSE 100 share to rebound.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Legal & General (LSE:LGEN) share price has fallen 14% during the past year. It’s a descent that reflects investor fears that profits could sag as the global economy slows.

Spending on life insurance and other financial products can, after all, fall sharply when times get tough.

However, as a long-term investor this fall has grabbed my attention. This is because Legal & General shares seem to offer terrific all-round value at current prices around 257p.

The FTSE 100 company trades on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 7.5 times. This is well below the 13.5 times average for London’s blue-chip index.

And Legal & General’s dividend yield for 2023 sits at an enormous 8%. It’s a reading that’s more than double the FTSE index average of 3.7%.

A tough environment

Of course some stocks trade cheaply for a reason. Low valuations are common among high-risk stocks and this UK share faces considerable headwinds of its own.

And as I say, demand for the sorts of products Legal & General sells can dip when consumers feel the pinch. The worry for the FTSE 100 company is that the world economy could perform worse than forecast in 2023 too. By extension, current earnings (and possibly dividend) forecasts for the firm could be in serious peril.

Today Saadia Zahidi, managing director of the World Economic Forum, reminded the audience at Davos that “the global economy is in a precarious position”. A poll of analysts conducted by the body also showed that the majority now expect a planet-wide recession this year.

Structural opportunities

However, this is a risk I would be willing to take. As a long-term investor I believe the chances of Legal & General shares delivering a robust return are very high.

First of all the business is strongly placed to capitalise on two structural trends. People are becoming more financially savvy and so sales of investing, retirement and insurance products are rising.

What’s more, the size of elderly populations in Legal & General’s key US and European markets are growing rapidly. So the company can expect sales of its pensions, annuities, equity release mortgages and other retirement products specifically to soar in the coming decades.

Balance sheet benefits

I also like Legal & General because of its excellent record of cash generation. As an income investor this is particularly encouraging as it gives dividend forecasts extra strength. The firm’s Solvency II capital ratio stood between 225% and 230% as of two months ago.

Its cash-rich balance sheet also gives the company enhanced scope for acquisitions and investments to drive long-term growth. Last year the company made its first investment in the US to create a real estate platform in the life science, research and technology industries. It has the financial ammunition to make more major investments in growth areas like housing and the green economy too.

On balance I believe Legal & General shares could be too cheap to miss right now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

I’d buy 300 Vodafone shares a week for £100 in monthly passive income

| Charlie Carman

Vodafone shares are a top FTSE 100 pick for dividend payments. Here's how our writer would incorporate them into his…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

1 FTSE 100 share I’d buy like there’s no tomorrow

| Ben McPoland

Despite the market's strong start to 2023, I still see a compelling growth opportunity in this FTSE 100 share. Here's…

Read more »

Environmental technology concept.
Investing Articles

Does a 50% fall make the Ceres Power share price a bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane digs into the Ceres Power share price and considers whether now is the time for him to invest…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

Forget Bitcoin! I’d much rather buy this FTSE 100 stock for its 8.5% dividend yield

| Harvey Jones

I'm shunning the get-rich-quick cryptocurrency mentality and putting my faith in the power of a good FTSE 100 dividend yield…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

At under 1,000p, are Hargreaves Lansdown shares a screaming buy?

| Kevin Godbold

As Hargreaves Lansdown shares transition from a high-growth to a stalwart dividend-paying proposition, I'm attracted to the business.

Read more »

Google office headquarters
Investing Articles

Could Alphabet stock be my smartest buy this year?

| Christopher Ruane

Alphabet stock has tumbled almost a third in the past year. Our writer thinks that could turn out to be…

Read more »

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

Is the ITM Power share price now primed for recovery?

| Christopher Ruane

Another profit warning on Monday morning sent the ITM Power share price sinking further. Christopher Ruane explains why he's not…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in easyJet shares 2 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

| Charlie Carman

easyJet shares have struggled over the past two years due to the pandemic. Our writer examines the return he'd have…

Read more »