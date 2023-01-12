Home » Investing Articles » Just released: the 3 best growth-focused stocks to buy in January 2023 [PREMIUM PICKS]

Just released: the 3 best growth-focused stocks to buy in January 2023 [PREMIUM PICKS]

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due to a combination of business performance and potentially attractive share valuation.

Our monthly Fire Best Buys Now are designed to highlight our team’s three favourite, most timely Buys from our growing list of growth-focused Fire recommendations, to help Fools build out their portfolios.

“Best Buys Now” Pick #1:

Games Workshop (LSE:GAW)

  • Games Workshop manufactures miniatures used for wargaming under the Warhammer brand.
  • The vertically integrated business has no real competitors that can match its control over the design, manufacture and distribution of its models and rule books.
  • The company recently reached an agreement with Amazon Content Services to turn its intellectual property into film and TV products – which we see as highly significant.
  • Licensing opportunities associated with Games Workshop’s IP, which has a large and very loyal fanbase, generate extra revenue and cash flow for a relatively limited extra cost, while also helping attract new tabletop miniatures players.

“Best Buys Now” Pick #2:

Redacted

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

The Motley Fool UK has recommended Games Workshop. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

