Home » Investing Articles » Earnings season: ASOS shares surge on turnaround hopes. Time to buy?

Earnings season: ASOS shares surge on turnaround hopes. Time to buy?

The ASOS share price is up despite a slump in UK sales over Christmas. Roland Head is impressed with progress under the firm’s new CEO.

Latest posts by Roland Head (see all)
Published
| More on:
Two gay men are walking through a Victorian shopping arcade

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The ASOS (LSE: ASC) share price rose by 15% in early trading on Thursday after the company said its turnaround plans were on track, despite a fall in Christmas sales.

Shares in the online fashion retailer have fallen by 75% over the last 12 months, but the business is still expected to sell £4bn of clothing this year. A small improvement in profitability could lead to a big jump in profits.

I’m wondering whether ASOS could be an exciting recovery play.

Key facts

Despite this morning’s share price surge, Asos isn’t exactly fighting fit at the moment. The firm’s underlying sales fell by 3% to £1,336.5m during the final four months of 2022, compared to the same period last year.

A 3% drop might not seem like a big deal, but it’s worth remembering the impact of inflation on prices. In its results earlier this year, ASOS said it had increased prices on its own-brand products. If revenue is falling despite higher prices, this tells me that sales volumes are also falling.

To be fair, postage strikes may have played a role in this. UK customers may have held off ordering near Christmas if they didn’t expect to receive deliveries in time.

This view is reflected in the geographic split of today’s results. UK sales fell by 8% during the four months to December, but EU sales rose by 6% over the same period.

Outlook: improving

ASOS reported a loss of £32m last year, despite selling nearly £4bn of goods. It’s clear to me that improving the profitability of this business is a top priority.

Fortunately, there was some good news on this front. New chief executive José Antonio Ramos Calamonte said he expects to report “significantly improved profitability and cash generation” during the second half of the current financial year.

To achieve this, he’s targeting a 5% reduction in stock levels and £300m of cost savings. Lower stock levels should free up cash, helping to reduce debt. Further price increases are also planned to protect and improve profit margins in the face of inflation.

ASOS shares: time to buy?

I’m encouraged by the firm’s new focus on profitability and cash generation. This is long overdue, in my opinion.

However, I’m concerned that ASOS faces tough competition from Next and other conventional retailers in its home market.

ASOS’s marketplace offering (which sells a range of well-known brands) is similar to that offered by Next. Both companies now have similar levels of revenue, but Next is far more profitable, thanks to its finance business and store network for cheap returns.

On the other hand, ASOS’s international business is bigger than Next’s, so there could be a long-term growth opportunity overseas.

Are ASOS shares cheap enough to be an attractive recovery play? I estimate that today’s share price surge has left the stock trading on 13 times 2024 forecast earnings. Coincidentally, that’s the same valuation as Next.

For me, this isn’t cheap enough. I reckon ASOS looks fully priced for now, especially given the risk of a recession this year.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Roland Head has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

As a first-time investor, I’d take these 2 actions

| Christopher Ruane

Looking back on his own experience as a first-time investor, this writer shares a couple of lessons that have shaped…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

Earnings season: Tesco shares look appealing after strong Christmas trading

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reviews the Christmas trading report and outlines why he thinks Tesco shares could rally from here, despite inflation…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

6.1% yield! Here’s the BT Group dividend forecast for 2023 and 2024

| Royston Wild

BT's share price carries yields that soar above the FTSE 100 average. But do current dividend forecasts actually make it…

Read more »

Stacks of coins
Investing Articles

The pros and cons of buying penny shares in 2023

| Alan Oscroft

A lot of penny shares took a hammering during 2022. Might 2023 be more profitable, or are the potential dangers…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

2 cheap FTSE 250 shares! Should investors buy these much-loved stocks?

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 250 stocks look terrifically cheap on paper. But does that make them slam-dunk buys for savvy investors?

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

8.1% yield! Is the Aviva share price the greatest FTSE 100 bargain?

| Royston Wild

The Aviva share price provides brilliant all-round value right now. Here's why I'd buy the FTSE 100 business for my…

Read more »

Family in protective face masks in airport
Dividend Shares

easyJet shares: a buy for its passive income and growth potential

| John Choong

easyJet shares are growing at an exponential rate and could see a return to dividend payments in the near future.…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Will the Lloyds share price recover to its pre-Covid levels in 2023?

| Charlie Carman

The Lloyds share price is still below where it was before the pandemic. Will the FTSE 100 banking group return…

Read more »