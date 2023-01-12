Home » Investing Articles » 2 cheap FTSE 250 shares! Should investors buy these much-loved stocks?

2 cheap FTSE 250 shares! Should investors buy these much-loved stocks?

These FTSE 250 stocks look terrifically cheap on paper. But does that make them slam-dunk buys for savvy investors?

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’m searching for the best FTSE 250 value shares to buy. And I’m looking at more than just earnings multiples and other popular metrics to find them. Many low-cost London Stock Exchange shares are classic investment traps.

Analyst George Sweeney of investment app Freetrade sums up these dangers perfectly. He notes that “sometimes you get what you pay for. Cheap UK stocks aren’t always great, and a great UK stock isn’t always cheap.”

The following FTSE 250 shares are among the 10 most popular value stocks with investors using Freetrade’s platform. Each carries a rock-bottom price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple and price-to-book (P/B) ratio.

But should I buy them for my portfolio today?

Direct Line Insurance Group

Freetrade’s analyst says that Direct Line Insurance Group (LSE:DLG) “is best known for a few brands like Privilege, Green Flag, and Churchill (remember the nodding bulldog?)” And he adds that “these days it’s the P/B ratio of 1.1 and the P/E ratio of 10.4 times (plus a high dividend yield) that has some value investors nodding along too.”

Sweeney is right to highlight the company’s popular line of brands. They command exceptional customer loyalty, thanks to their high satisfaction scores. The Direct Line brand topped price comparison site Finder’s customer satisfaction tables as recently as 2021.

However, as a potential investor, I’m very concerned about high cost inflation and what this means for company profits. Direct Line is attempting to pass elevated costs onto its customers in the form of higher premiums. But this is having an impact as adjusted gross premiums reversed 3.5% between January and September.

The business took the drastic step of scrapping dividends earlier this week too, due to rising motor claim inflation and elevated claims levels in December.

Some economists expect inflationary pressures to remain elevated in the UK for some time too. So I’m avoiding insurers like this for the time being.

Marks & Spencer Group

Sweeney says that 139-year-old retailer Marks & Spencer (LSE:MKS)fits the UK value stock bill quite nicely.” He notes that the FTSE 250 firm has “a solid brand name with a decent-sized market-cap” and looks “relatively cheap” compared to the FTSE 100’s other major grocers

M&S trades on a forward P/E ratio of 7.7 times. This is lower than Tesco’s corresponding multiple of 18.3 times and J Sainsbury’s reading of 9.1 times, the analyst notes. Marks and Spencer also carries a P/B ratio of just 0.8.

I think the retailer could perform more robustly than its rivals over the short-to-medium term. Its regular customer base tends to be more affluent, meaning demand for its goods could remain stable even during the cost-of-living crisis.

But I’m not tempted to invest in M&S shares either today. It still has major work to improve its brand appeal with younger fashion consumers. And it also faces major competition in the grocery category as other supermarkets invest heavily in their premium ranges.

I think there are better cheap stocks for me to choose from.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended J Sainsbury Plc and Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Stacks of coins
Investing Articles

The pros and cons of buying penny shares in 2023

| Alan Oscroft

A lot of penny shares took a hammering during 2022. Might 2023 be more profitable, or are the potential dangers…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

8.1% yield! Is the Aviva share price the greatest FTSE 100 bargain?

| Royston Wild

The Aviva share price provides brilliant all-round value right now. Here's why I'd buy the FTSE 100 business for my…

Read more »

Family in protective face masks in airport
Dividend Shares

easyJet shares: a buy for its passive income and growth potential

| John Choong

easyJet shares are growing at an exponential rate and could see a return to dividend payments in the near future.…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Will the Lloyds share price recover to its pre-Covid levels in 2023?

| Charlie Carman

The Lloyds share price is still below where it was before the pandemic. Will the FTSE 100 banking group return…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £1k a month to build passive income for life 

| Harvey Jones

My retirement gets closer every day and I'm looking forward to sitting back and drawing a passive income from my…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

Forget Bitcoin! I’d buy these dividend stocks for lifelong passive income

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks the best passive income opportunities now are in stocks, rather than cryptocurrencies. And he has two on…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

This investment trust dividend yield just crashed. Time to buy?

| Christopher Ruane

A high-yield investment trust recently slashed its dividend. Despite that, our writer would still add it to his portfolio if…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett is up 50% in the past 5 years. Here’s how I’m going to copy him

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains some of the features that have generated Warren Buffett his strong returns in the past and continue…

Read more »