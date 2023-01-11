Home » Investing Articles » My Stocks and Shares ISA fell 20% last year. Here’s what I’m doing now

My Stocks and Shares ISA fell 20% last year. Here’s what I’m doing now

Edward Sheldon saw the value of his Stocks and Shares ISA plummet last year as growth stocks tanked. Here’s his plan to recover his losses.

Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

2022 was a challenging year for the average Stocks and Shares ISA investor. That’s because a lot of investments – including stocks, funds, and investment trusts – dropped in value.

My own ISA fell around 20%, which is disappointing. Here, I’ll reveal why and discuss what I’m going to do now.

Why my ISA tanked

I generally invest in growth assets within my ISA as I have a long-term investment horizon and a relatively high tolerance for risk. And these assets didn’t perform very well last year due to the fact that interest rates jumped.

One area of my ISA that took a big hit was US technology stocks. I have significant exposure to the likes of Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, and Amazon. And in 2022, these stocks all experienced big pullbacks (after years of strong gains) as interest rates climbed.

Another area that underperformed was my growth funds and investment trusts. I have exposure to a number of different growth-focused products in my ISA including Fundsmith Equity, Blue Whale Growth fund, Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, and the Sanlam Global Artificial Intelligence fund. And all of these products delivered negative returns last year as growth stocks fell out of favour.

Many of my UK growth stocks also produced poor returns. For example, Gamma Communications, Softcat, and Keystone Law all fell 20% or more as the financial landscape changed and investors gravitated towards safer, blue-chip stocks.

So overall, my exposure to growth investments hurt me in 2022.

My next moves

So, what’s my plan now? Well, the first thing I’m going to do is stay rational and take a long-term view.

History shows that investing in high-quality growth companies tends to produce strong returns over the long run. However, it also shows that returns aren’t always linear. There can be plenty of turbulence along the way.

Amazon is a great example here. Over the years, it’s had many 20%+ pullbacks. Yet long-term investors have still made an absolute fortune from the stock. For example, had I invested $10,000 in Amazon 10 years ago, my investment would be worth over $65,000 today.

So, I’m not going to panic over the fact that my investment returns in 2022 were poor. I’m going to stick to my investment strategy.

I’m investing now

The second thing I’m going to do is put more money into the market in the near term to capitalise on the lower prices on offer.

By buying stocks and funds now, while prices are down, I can potentially position my portfolio for strong returns when sentiment towards high-quality growth stocks improves and share prices start climbing again.

This may not happen tomorrow. It may not even happen this year. But history shows it’s likely to happen at some stage.

Of course, growth stocks could fall further from here. So I won’t be going ‘all-in’ immediately. Instead, I’ll drip-feed some money into the market every month.

This should help me average out my entry points and set me up for good returns over the long term.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ed Sheldon has positions in Alphabet, Amazon.com, Apple, Gamma Communications Plc, Keystone Law Group Plc, Microsoft, Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Plc, and Softcat Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, Amazon.com, Apple, Gamma Communications Plc, Microsoft, and Softcat Plc. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors.  Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Family in protective face masks in airport
Investing Articles

easyJet shares: a buy for its passive income and growth potential

| John Choong

easyJet shares are growing at an exponential rate and could see a return to dividend payments in the near future.…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Will the Lloyds share price recover to its pre-Covid levels in 2023?

| Charlie Carman

The Lloyds share price is still below where it was before the pandemic. Will the FTSE 100 banking group return…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £1k a month to build passive income for life 

| Harvey Jones

My retirement gets closer every day and I'm looking forward to sitting back and drawing a passive income from my…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

Forget Bitcoin! I’d buy these dividend stocks for lifelong passive income

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks the best passive income opportunities now are in stocks, rather than cryptocurrencies. And he has two on…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

This investment trust dividend yield just crashed. Time to buy?

| Christopher Ruane

A high-yield investment trust recently slashed its dividend. Despite that, our writer would still add it to his portfolio if…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett is up 50% in the past 5 years. Here’s how I’m going to copy him

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains some of the features that have generated Warren Buffett his strong returns in the past and continue…

Read more »

Number three written on white chat bubble on blue background
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Tesla stock 3 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| John Fieldsend

Tesla stock has offered investors 10x returns in the last three years. Our writer explores whether Elon Musk’s company can…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

Forget buy-to-let! I’d invest in cheap UK stocks to build wealth

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains the approach he takes to find UK stocks he thinks offer the right combination of quality and…

Read more »