Home » Investing Articles » How I’d invest £1k a month to build passive income for life 

How I’d invest £1k a month to build passive income for life 

My retirement gets closer every day and I’m looking forward to sitting back and drawing a passive income from my portfolio. Here’s how I plan to do it.

Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Investing in FTSE 100 shares is a great way to build passive income for retirement. Many stocks listed on the index pay incredibly generous dividends, and aim to increase them every year. That won’t just give me a passive income that I don’t have to lift a finger to receive, but one that rises over time, with luck.

Many companies offer share buybacks on top, which is another way of returning cash to investors. In fact, AJ Bell reckons that when you combine both, the FTSE 100 is on course to offer a combined total cash return of 6.6% this year. If I buy shares today, I can lock into this and hopefully watch it rise over time.

This is how I’d build passive income

As well as dividends, there is the opportunity for share price growth as well. If the FTSE 100 climbs, this will protect the value of my portfolio, so I will not deplete it too much by making income withdrawals in retirement.

So it’s FTSE 100 shares for me, all the way. Yet I am also aware of the risks. Dividends can be cut at any time, as we saw both during the financial crisis and early stages of the Covid pandemic. That is not the only danger. Even FTSE 100 stocks can fall out of favour or even go bust.

This is why my portfolio of FTSE 100 shares will always contain a minimum of 12 to 15 companies. This will spread risk so that one or two failures will not do irreparable damage to the overall value of my portfolio.

Investing £1,000 a month is quite a tall order, especially as the cost-of-living crisis rages. It adds up to £12,000 a year. Most of us cannot afford to put away quite that much, but investing something is always better than doing nothing.

Reinvested dividends roll up

It’s a handy figure to use as a benchmark, to see how my portfolio’s value would roll up over time. The long-term total return on the FTSE 100 is about 7% a year, with dividends reinvested. Someone who started investing £1,000 a month at age 45 would have £576,069 by age 66, before charges.

This is a tidy sum, although inflation means the money will not buy as much as it does today.

Ideally, most people will start saving before long before they turn 40. Somebody who invested £1,000 a month at 35 would have more than £1.3m in their portfolio by 66. Now that is starting to look like serious money, and would certainly be enough to generate a generous passive income.

I would look to build a balanced spread of dividend-paying companies, which might include top financial stocks such as Aviva, Barclays, and Lloyds Banking Group, miners such as Anglo American and Rio Tinto, and possibly an energy giant like BP or Shell.

Housebuilders such as Barratt Developments, Persimmon, and Taylor Wimpey would also be on my target list. As would dividend heroes British American Tobacco, Diageo, Tesco, and Unilever.

There are more top dividends stocks like these on the FTSE 100, and I would add them over time. When I reached retirement, I’d sit back and start taking those dividends as income.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones holds shares in Lloyds Banking Group, Persimmon and Rio Tinto. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays, British American Tobacco, Diageo, Lloyds Banking Group, Tesco and Unilever. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Family in protective face masks in airport
Investing Articles

easyJet shares: a buy for its passive income and growth potential

| John Choong

easyJet shares are growing at an exponential rate and could see a return to dividend payments in the near future.…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Will the Lloyds share price recover to its pre-Covid levels in 2023?

| Charlie Carman

The Lloyds share price is still below where it was before the pandemic. Will the FTSE 100 banking group return…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

Forget Bitcoin! I’d buy these dividend stocks for lifelong passive income

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks the best passive income opportunities now are in stocks, rather than cryptocurrencies. And he has two on…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

This investment trust dividend yield just crashed. Time to buy?

| Christopher Ruane

A high-yield investment trust recently slashed its dividend. Despite that, our writer would still add it to his portfolio if…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett is up 50% in the past 5 years. Here’s how I’m going to copy him

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains some of the features that have generated Warren Buffett his strong returns in the past and continue…

Read more »

Number three written on white chat bubble on blue background
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Tesla stock 3 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| John Fieldsend

Tesla stock has offered investors 10x returns in the last three years. Our writer explores whether Elon Musk’s company can…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

Forget buy-to-let! I’d invest in cheap UK stocks to build wealth

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains the approach he takes to find UK stocks he thinks offer the right combination of quality and…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

3 reasons I just bought Vodafone shares

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer has taken advantage of a steep fall in the price of Vodafone shares to load up for his…

Read more »