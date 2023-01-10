Home » Investing Articles » If I had a spare £1,000 I’d buy this penny stock right now!

If I had a spare £1,000 I’d buy this penny stock right now!

Our writer takes a look at Scancell, an AIM-listed penny stock. It might be risky, but he’d like to include it in his diversified portfolio.

Latest posts by James Beard (see all)
Published
| More on:
Stacks of coins

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Scancell (LSE:SCLP) is a penny stock that has recently caught my attention. The shares have increased by 21% over the past year, and by 134% since the start of 2018.

I wonder if I could double my money over the next five years?

The fight against cancer

Scancell is a biopharmaceutical company that’s developing medicines to treat cancer and certain infectious diseases, including Covid-19. The company is researching vaccines in an attempt to induce an immune response in patients. It’s also working on redirecting immune cells through the stimulation of antibodies.

According to Cancer Research UK, one in two of us will develop cancer at some stage. This frightening statistic shows the size of the potential market for Scancell’s products.

Ignoring the devastating personal consequences of the disease, cancer treatment costs the National Health Service over £6bn each year. The economic cost is estimated to be several times higher.

Progress to date

Since its formation, Scancell has yet to generate any revenue and has racked up £49m of losses.

Many of its products are undergoing clinical trials, with those seeking to treat pancreatic cancer and melanoma being the most advanced. Given the uncertainty surrounding the development of any new medicine, it’s not surprising that the directors remain silent as to when the first revenue will be earned.

The company raised £46m in 2021, and had £28m in the bank at 30 April 2022. Based on its cash burn for the last two financial years, this should enable work to keep going for another three years.

For a loss-making company, its current market cap of around £200m seems high. But this is based on its future prospects. If any of the trials are a success, the earnings potential is huge.

Pharmaceutical companies can be highly profitable. Take GSK as an example. Between 2017 and 2021, it made operating profits in excess of £30bn!

A risky business

But, investing in Scancell is not without risk. The clinical trials may not be successful.

Also, the company might need to raise additional funds to bring its medicines to market. This is often the case with companies in the development stage of growth, and would lead to shareholder dilution.

I’m also conscious of advice from Warren Buffett. He once said: “Never invest in a business you cannot understand“. I don’t have a medical degree, which makes reading Scancell’s annual reports and investor presentations particularly difficult.

I’m also nervous about getting caught up in investor hype. The company is the subject of frenzied debate on some investor forums. Several years ago, I invested in another AIM share as it was causing something of a stir. But I didn’t do my research properly, and will probably never get my money back.

What would I do?

Despite all these negative thoughts, if I had a spare £1,000 available, I would buy Scancell shares.

The company recently signed a deal with Genmab, a Nasdaq company, to licence and commercialise one of its antibodies. If successful, Scancell could earn up to $624m from the deal.

The board is also full of highly qualified individuals with wide experience of the health, biotech and pharmaceutical industries.

Imagine owning a slice of a company that helped defeat cancer. I’d love to be part of that.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £5,000 in Rolls-Royce shares 5 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

| James Beard

Our writer looks at the performance of Rolls-Royce shares over the past five years and asks whether now is the…

Read more »

Young black woman using a mobile phone in a transport facility
Investing Articles

Should I buy ASOS shares in 2023?

| Ben McPoland

ASOS shares finished bottom of the FTSE 350 leaderboard in 2022. Will 2023 turn out any better for the out-of-fashion…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

I’d buy 5,000 M&G shares to target £1,000 a year in passive income

| James Beard

In these difficult times, the idea of earning more passive income appeals to me. Here's what I'd buy to try…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

I’d aim for a million buying just a few UK shares

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane thinks he can aim for a million by learning from two very different mentors: Sir Donald Bradman and…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
US Stock

Alphabet shares: a once-in-a-decade opportunity to outdo Warren Buffett

| Stephen Wright

Warren Buffett says that he regrets not buying Google shares. Stephen Wright thinks that there’s an opportunity right now to…

Read more »

Modern apartments on both side of river Irwell passing through Manchester city centre, UK.
Investing Articles

3 British shares I’ve bought to hold for years

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer owns this trio of income-producing British shares in his portfolio. Here, he explains why he expects to hold…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

What’s going on with Tesla stock?

| Tom Hennessy

Here's why I believe Tesla stock turmoil isn’t just co-founder Elon Musk’s fault, and why it isn’t as dire as…

Read more »

Electric cars charging in station
Investing Articles

30 million reasons to buy National Grid shares now!

| James Beard

With the UK economy likely to be in recession soon, our writer considers whether he should be buying National Grid…

Read more »