Home » Investing Articles » Is Darktrace stock undervalued? DCF calculations suggest so

Is Darktrace stock undervalued? DCF calculations suggest so

Dr James Fox explores whether Darktrace stock is undervalued having lost more than half of its value after takeover talks failed in late summer.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Businesswoman calculating finances in an office

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Darktrace (LSE:DARK) stock has demonstrated extreme volatility over the past year.

The share price is down 30% over 12 months, but the stock soared in July amid takeover talks before slumping when the talks collapsed a month later.

So, with the stock trading at 285p, is Darktrace really undervalued or is it cheap for a reason?

What it does

The Cambridge-based company sells AI technology that autonomously fights back against cyber attacks in real time.

And it seems like a good time to be in the cybersecurity space. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and rising geopolitical tensions more broadly have created an environment in which cyber crime (occasionally carried out by organisation backed by nation states) is rife.

In early 2022, US President Joe Biden urged companies to tighten their cyber defences. 

Performance

In its last update, Darktrace held its guidance for the year. The firm said that first-quarter revenue rose 37% to $126.3m, while annual recurring revenue rose 40.5% to $511.5m on a constant currency basis. Net new customers rose by a third to 7,757.

This is all very positive. And while there have been concerns about price cutting and falling margins, that doesn’t appear to be showing impacting performance.

Moving forward, Darktrace has forecast 30%-33% revenue growth for 2023, but predicted exchange rates will act as a drag on revenue growth this year.

Attractive valuation

There’s no consensus on the best way to value shares. And with growth stocks it becomes even more complicated.

That’s because forecasting future earnings is a larger part of the equation, and that’s difficult. It raises questions like how long the current growth rate can be sustained, or whether adoption will grow over time.

Today I’m looking at discounted cash flow calculations with a 10-year exit.

Analysts suggest that free cash flow will grow eightfold in 2023 and 2024 before slowing across the next eight years.

Using these figures and a discount rate of around 8%, I reach an equity value of $4.8bn. When divided by the number of shares and compared to the current share price, I can see that the stock is undervalued by 50%.

That’s clearly very attractive, and it certainly raises my interest in the stock.

But it’s important to recognise that forecasting future cash flow is difficult. I’ve used the average forecast from analysts online, but others will vary.

The above calculation suggests a fair share price of 559p. That’s broadly in line with Numis, which recently set a price target of 520p.

So, it does appear that Darktrace is undervalued at this moment in time. That could partially reflect the scandal that impacted the firm in 2022. A founder, Nicole Eagan, was accused of being part of a clique that inflated figures in the sale of Autonomy to Hewlett Packard in 2011.

Despite this, I’m looking to add Darktrace to my portfolio and I’m searching for a good entry point.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Shot of an young Indian businesswoman sitting alone in the office at night and using a digital tablet
Investing Articles

2 dirt-cheap shares I’ve bought to hold for 30 years!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains why he's bought two cheap shares with the aim of holding them for three decades. But…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Value Shares

FTSE correction: hunting for discounted stocks using the DCF model

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains how he'd use the discounted cash flow (DCF) model to identified cheap stocks to add to…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 stocks and 1 investment trust I’d buy for passive income!

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for great ways to boost my passive income in 2023. Here are some top FTSE 100 stocks and…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

I’d use this once-in-a-decade chance to grab cheap shares for a £20k Stocks & Shares ISA

| Ben McPoland

Investing in today's weak market, this writer thinks it's possible to lay the foundations for wealth. Here's how he'd try…

Read more »

Woman using laptop and working from home
Investing Articles

4.6% and 9.7% yields! Should I buy these cheap FTSE 100 dividend shares?

| Royston Wild

Both of these dividend shares offer yields above the FTSE index average. Should I add them to my portfolio in…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

Entering 2023 with no savings, I’d follow Warren Buffett and start building wealth

| Ben McPoland

Investing legend Warren Buffett generated over 90% of his wealth after the age of 65. Here's how I could follow…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

I’d invest for retirement at 35, with £35 a week

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer outlines how he'd put £5 each day aside, starting in his mid-thirties, to invest for retirement and improve…

Read more »

2023 concept with a lightbulb replacing the zero
Investing Articles

How can I invest like Cathie Wood in 2023?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox investigates how he could invest like the 'best' investor of 2020, Cathie Wood. So what would it…

Read more »