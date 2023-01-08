Home » Investing Articles » Here’s how I’d invest £5,000 in FTSE 100 stocks to earn a second income!

Here’s how I’d invest £5,000 in FTSE 100 stocks to earn a second income!

Dr James Fox explains how he’d spread his investments across FTSE 100 dividend stocks as he seeks to build wealth and generate passive income.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 100 hosts an array of stocks paying attractive dividends. However, the UK’s lead index hasn’t performed all that well over the past 12 months. In fact, resources stocks are the only part of the market to push upwards.

Many UK stocks are actually down considerably. And while this market correction hasn’t been kind to most investors, it does create opportunities. 

So let’s take a look at how I’d use £5,000 to create a second income.

Picking dividend stocks

Naturally if I want to do this, I need to invest in dividend stocks. These tend to distribute income to shareholders regularly. And some have been doing so reliably for many years.

There are certainly some pitfalls to watch out for. For example, I prefer those that can comfortably pay the stated dividends from their earnings, and I’d avoid any that resort to borrowing to reward shareholders.

With many parts of the market down, I’d believe that now is a good time to invest in fallen dividend stocks. That’s because, when stocks go down, dividend yields go up — assuming dividend payments remain constant. And, by buying now, I can lock in higher yields for the long run.

For example, I recently bought Direct Line Group, locking in a sizeable 12% dividend yield.

Reinvesting dividends

If I invested £5,000 in dividend stocks now, the best average yield I could hope for would be around 7.5%. That’s sizeable for sure. But that only equates to £375 a year.

Reinvesting my dividends and using a compound returns strategy could help me grow my pot and create more passive income in the long run. I could then start drawing down when I need the money.

After 10 years of reinvesting dividend yields of 7.5%, I’d have £10,500, plus share price gains. This could generate at least £750 a year.

But the longer I leave it, the more I’ll have. After 25 years, I’d have £32,000, plus share price gains. And this could generate £2,400 a year.

But it’s important to remember that share price gains could be considerable, if I invest sensibly. The FTSE 100 is actually four times bigger today than it was 30 years ago.

Where I’d put my money

If I’m trying to get the biggest and most sustainable yield, I’d spread my £5,000 among three stocks, at most. That’s because I’d rather invest in a limited number of companies that I know well rather than a host of companies I can’t accurately research.

For an average 7.5% dividend yield, I’d pick FTSE 100 stocks such Direct Line Group, Lloyds, and Phoenix Group, as well as FTSE 250 firm Close Brothers Group. These financial services firms aren’t the most interesting, but they operate in a discounted part of the market and the yields are sizeable. I’ve recently bought more shares in all of these companies.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Close Brothers Group Plc, Direct Line Group, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, and Phoenix Group. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

Entering 2023 with no savings, I’d follow Warren Buffett and start building wealth

| Ben McPoland

Investing legend Warren Buffett generated over 90% of his wealth after the age of 65. Here's how I could follow…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

I’d invest for retirement at 35, with £35 a week

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer outlines how he'd put £5 each day aside, starting in his mid-thirties, to invest for retirement and improve…

Read more »

2023 concept with a lightbulb replacing the zero
Investing Articles

How can I invest like Cathie Wood in 2023?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox investigates how he could invest like the 'best' investor of 2020, Cathie Wood. So what would it…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £500 in Berkshire Hathaway shares 1 year ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox investigates whether buying Berkshire Hathaway shares a year ago would have been a good investment amid a…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Should I buy growth stocks for 2023?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox investigates whether he should increase his exposure to growth stocks after a turbulent 2022 saw billions wiped…

Read more »

Athlete preparing to run on start line in a lane numbered '2023'
Investing Articles

Market correction: stocks to buy before the bourses recover

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains his top stocks to buy in early 2023 after a challenging year for investors in which…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

Stock market correction: I’d start hunting falling income stocks to lock in big yields

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains why he's now searching for income stocks with considerable and sustainable yields amid a challenging economic…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Tesla stock correction: should I follow Cathie Wood’s dip-buying spree?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox investigates whether he should snap up Tesla stock after it lost 68% of its value in a…

Read more »