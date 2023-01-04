Home » Investing Articles » 3 reasons to buy abrdn shares in 2023

3 reasons to buy abrdn shares in 2023

The abrdn share price has surged since October. So does that mean this asset manager is on the verge of delivering a successful turnaround?

Latest posts by Roland Head (see all)
Published
| More on:
Athlete preparing to run on start line in a lane numbered '2023'

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The abrdn (LSE: ABDN) share price has risen by 40% since the start of October. After a five-year slump, have we seen the bottom for this troubled asset manager?

abrdn’s rebound meant that the firm rejoined the FTSE 100 at the end of last year. The stock also offers a market-beating 7.5% dividend yield, which is expected to be maintained.

There are still some risks for investors. But on balance, I think abrdn shares definitely have some attractions at current levels. Here’s why I’m viewing the stock as a potential buy in 2023.

No more bad news?

When Standard Life merged with Aberdeen Asset management in 2017, investors hoped the combination would create a powerhouse asset manager with economies of scale.

The reality was that combining these two businesses simply created a new set of problems.

Between the start of 2018 and June 2022, abrdn’s assets under management fell from £608bn to £508bn. Profits have been inconsistent.

However, the situation is changing and turnaround plans are under way.

Since taking charge in 2020, CEO Stephen Bird has led plans to streamline the group’s fund management operations, invest in wealth management, and establish a clear programme of capital returns.

Progress could be richly rewarded

Right now, I think the market is watching abrdn carefully to see if Mr Bird can deliver on his promises.

A lot of bad news is already priced in to this stock. We can see this from abrdn’s 7.5% dividend yield. Rivals such as Jupiter and Liontrust both offer yields of around 6%. FTSE 100 peer Schroders offers just 5%.

If abrdn’s results do improve, I think its shares could perform well.

For example, a 25% share price increase would bring the stock’s dividend yield down to 6%, based on the current payout.

I think that’s a reasonable scenario for the next 12-18 months, although it’s certainly not guaranteed.

Too cheap to ignore?

Asset management stocks are not very popular at the moment. Last year’s falling markets caused fee income to fall, as asset values fell and investors withdrew cash.

2023 won’t necessarily be much easier, but even so, I think abrdn looks cheap. Here’s why.

In the firm’s half-year results, the company said its investments in FTSE 100 insurer Phoenix and Indian financial group HDFC were worth £1.7bn. In addition to this, management said that abrdn had £0.6bn of surplus capital.

Subtracting these numbers from the group’s market cap of £3.8bn suggests that abrdn’s remaining fund business and wealth management platform — including Interactive Investor — are being valued at just £1.4bn.

That looks cheap to me, for a business that generates around £300m of operating profit and has over £500bn of assets under administration.

My verdict

The firm isn’t out of the woods yet. There’s a clear risk its turnaround will disappoint. That could trigger another change of management and further uncertainty.

However, as things stand today, this business offers an attractive 7.5% dividend yield, supported by some attractive investment assets.

If abrdn’s fund management and wealth operations can deliver a return to growth, I think the shares could perform well from current levels.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Roland Head has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Jupiter Fund Management Plc, Liontrust Asset Management Plc, and Schroders Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

9%+ dividends! 3 high yield UK shares I’d buy today

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane introduces a trio of high-yield UK shares he'd add to his portfolio today to boost his passive income…

Read more »

2023 concept with a lightbulb replacing the zero
Investing Articles

Should I buy battered AMC Entertainment shares in 2023?

| Ben McPoland

AMC Entertainment shares had a terrible 2022, plummeting more than 85%. But have they now become an opportunistic buy for…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

How I’m going to be greedy when others are fearful with the FTSE 100

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why he's imitating Warren Buffett when it comes to making investment decisions with the FTSE 100 this…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

I’d start buying shares this month with £500. Here’s how

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains why, if he was a stock market novice, he'd be happy to start buying shares this month…

Read more »

Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset
Investing Articles

I bought Rolls-Royce shares in 2022. What happened next?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane looks at why Rolls-Royce shares lost a fifth of their value last year -- and explains why he…

Read more »

A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.
Investing Articles

One UK share I’d buy in December and hold for 10 years

| Tom Hennessy

The UK share whose sound business practice tees it up for an exciting decade.

Read more »

Road trip. Father and son travelling together by car
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £800 in Tesla shares last January, here’s how much I’d have now

| Christopher Ruane

Was our writer's decision not to buy Tesla shares at the start of last year a wise one? How about…

Read more »

Warm summer evening outside waterfront pubs and restaurants at the popular seaside resort town of Weymouth, Dorset.
Investing Articles

2 UK REITs to buy now for my Stocks & Shares ISA

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why commercial REITs can be a good source of reliable income for his Stocks and Shares ISA…

Read more »