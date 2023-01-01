Home » Investing Articles » Are Rolls-Royce shares still woefully mispriced? The DCF model suggests so!

Are Rolls-Royce shares still woefully mispriced? The DCF model suggests so!

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at Rolls-Royce shares, which had been described as “woefully mispriced” in mid-2022. He’s buying more.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Affectionate Asian senior mother and daughter using smartphone together at home, smiling joyfully

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Six months ago, Morgan Stanley described Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR) shares were “woefully mispriced”. The bank said the earnings recovery was “much closer than the market has priced in, while earnings and cash flow are directly geared to the next leg of a global aviation recovery”.

At the time, the shares were trading for 95p. Now they’re priced at 91p. So was Morgan Stanley wrong, or have investors just missed an opportunity?

Is Rolls-Royce cheap?

It’s important to remember that a stock being cheaper than it was in the past does not necessarily mean that it’s cheap. And Rolls-Royce shares are down 23% over one year, and 62% over three years.

But that reflects the challenges the company has been through. It traditionally earns the majority of its income from its civil aviation segment and engine flying hour contracts. The company took on more debt during the pandemic and has sold business units to pay off some of that debt.

Instead, there are several metrics that we can look at to understand whether the stock is actually meaningfully undervalued. Near-term metrics suggest the company is cheaper than its peers.

Rolls-RoyceSector average
Price-to-sales0.651.27
EV-to-sales1.11.6
EV-to-EBITDA12.6211.71
EV-to-EBITDA (forward)9.8110.29
Price-to-cash flow7.4615.37

As we can see, in most cases, the metrics suggest that Rolls trades at a discount versus its peers.

The discounted cash flow (DCF) model often provides greater clarity, however it does require me to make estimates about future cash flows.

This model can take some time to calculate. But, thankfully, some experts have shared their DCF calculation for Rolls-Royce.

One DFC with a five-year exit suggests that the FTSE 100 stock is overvalued by 5.8%. That’s not good to hear as an investor. But, compared to other stocks in the sector, Rolls isn’t expensive.

Analysts suggest that Rolls’ competitors are overvalued, on a five-year basis, between 14.4% and 48.9%.

However, a DCF with an exit at 10 years suggests Rolls is undervalued by 49.6%. That’s really considerable. The analysts infer a share price range for 10-year exit of 88.8p to 238p. The selected figure being 136p.

Pros vs cons

Rolls still has £4bn in debt obligations — all on fixed interest rate terms — maturing between 2024 and 2028. That’s going to be a drag on profitability. And in the near term, civil aviation is yet to thoroughly recover to pre-pandemic levels.

In the last update, Rolls said that hours flown by its customers were now at 65% of 2019 levels. However, the reopening of the Chinese economy should provide a boost. The Emirates’ airline president recently said that when Covid-restrictions in China are lifted, the country will “unleash demand, the likes of which we will not have seen for a long, long time“.

Combine this with strong performance in the two other segments, power systems and defence, and I’m confident Rolls will push forward in 2023 and further into the future. This is why I’m buying more.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

My top 2 investment funds for the next 10 years

| Ben McPoland

Investment funds provide an easy way to invest in emerging global mega-trends. Here's two funds I like for the next…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

Starting 2023 with no savings, I’d follow Warren Buffett to build wealth

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer hopes this trio of investment concepts from the legendary Warren Buffett can help him in 2023 and beyond…

Read more »

Mature couple in a discussion while eating a meal in a restaurant.
Investing Articles

Why now might be a once-in-a-decade chance to build a supercharged Stock and Shares ISA

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains why he'd start investing in a Stocks and Shares ISA now following the recent stock market…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

How the Warren Buffett method can supercharge my passive income generation!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores how he can enhance his passive income generation by following some of Warren Buffett's investment tips.

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

With almost no investments at 30, can UK stocks make me rich?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores whether investing in UK stocks can help him generate wealth over the long run, despite starting…

Read more »

Glowing 2023 year among normal numbers on dark black background
Investing Articles

The 2 investment trusts I own as we start 2023

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon uses investment trusts to diversify his portfolio and gain access to niche areas of the financial markets. Here…

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

Stock market correction: why now’s the time to buy dividend stocks!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains why he thinks dividend stocks are great (and rewarding) buys today after the ups and downs…

Read more »

Edinburgh Cityscape with fireworks over The Castle and Balmoral Clock Tower
Investing Articles

Best British shares to buy in January

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our writers to share their ‘best of British’ stocks to buy this month, including self-storage and silver companies!

Read more »