Home » Investing Articles » 5 top stocks for passive income in 2023

5 top stocks for passive income in 2023

Investing in dividend stocks is a good way to generate passive income. Here, Ed Sheldon highlights five stocks he’s thinking about buying for 2023.

Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
New year '2023' numbers on stacked wooden cubes

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Right now, I own a number of stocks that generate passive income. I’m looking to buy a few more though. With that in mind, here are five dividend-paying shares I’m considering for 2023.

FTSE 100 income stocks

One stock that strikes me as a top pick for income next year is insurance and investment management powerhouse Legal & General. This stock, which is part of the FTSE 100 index, currently offers a yield of over 7%.

LGEN has put together an impressive dividend track record over the last decade and has solid dividend coverage (the ratio of earnings to dividends) right now. So I think the income here is pretty secure.

On the downside, this stock can be volatile at times. If I was to buy it, I’d need to be prepared for share price swings.

Elsewhere in the FTSE 100, I’m looking at Tesco. Its yield is almost 5% at present.

What I like about Tesco is that it’s a relatively defensive company. People aren’t going to stop buying food because there’s a recession (although they may trade down to cheaper supermarkets).

This defensiveness is reflected in the company’s share price, which tends to be less volatile than the broader market.

Steady returns

Looking outside the Footsie, one stock I see a lot of appeal in is Renewables Infrastructure Group (TRIG). It’s an renewable energy investment company that owns a broad portfolio of wind and solar farms across the UK and Europe. Its goal is to provide steady returns to shareholders through dividends.

TRIG is a reliable dividend payer and for 2023, it’s projected to pay out 7p per share to investors. That equates to a yield of about 5.5% at the current share price.

It’s worth noting that TRIG sometimes needs to raise capital to fund growth. This can send the share price temporarily lower. I’m comfortable with this risk though.

Secure income

In the real estate investment trust (REIT) space, I’m considering buying Primary Health Properties. It invests in healthcare properties such as GP surgeries.

One thing I like about this REIT is that a large chunk of its rental income is backed by the government. So it’s unlikely to find itself in a situation where it can’t collect rental income (a big plus in the current environment).

I also like the yield on offer. Currently, it’s over 6%. The valuation here is above the market average, so the stock isn’t cheap. I think it deserves its premium however.

Strong dividend growth

Finally, in the small-cap space, I’m looking at Impax Asset Management. It’s a niche investment firm that specialises in sustainable strategies. At present, the yield on offer here is around 4%.

I’m drawn to this stock for two main reasons. Firstly, interest in sustainable investing is booming. So I reckon there’s potential for strong total returns (capital gains plus income) in the long run.

Secondly, the company is increasing its dividend at an impressive pace. Recently, it hiked its full-year payout by a huge 34%. So it could be a cash cow going forward.

A risk here is that earnings (and the share price) could take a hit if stock markets fall in 2023.

At the stock’s current valuation (P/E ratio of less than 20) though, I think the risk/reward proposition is attractive.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Primary Health Properties Plc and Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

Should I buy Scottish Mortgage shares for 2023 after growth stocks crashed?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox investigates whether he should buy Scottish Mortgage shares for 2023 after a tough year for the growth-focused…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

A FTSE director just invested £100k in this stock

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Director dealings can provide valuable insights. Here, Edward Sheldon highlights a FTSE director purchase that recently caught his attention.

Read more »

Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach
Investing Articles

Should I buy Rolls-Royce shares for 2023?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Rolls-Royce shares remain a long way below their pre-Covid levels. Are they worth buying for 2023? Edward Sheldon takes a…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

2023 dividend forecasts: Aviva, Anglo American & Reckitt

| Roland Head

Roland Head reviews the latest dividend forecasts for these big-name FTSE 100 stocks. What should shareholders expect in 2023?

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

Lloyds shares: here are the dividend forecasts for 2023 and 2024!

| Royston Wild

Lloyds shares still carry eye-popping dividend yields despite recent share price gains. So should investors buy the bank for passive…

Read more »

Investing Articles

4 small-cap stocks I’d buy to hold for the next 10 years

| Royston Wild

Here are four of my favourite small-cap stocks to buy in 2023. Here, I’ll explain what makes them terrific shares…

Read more »

2023 concept with a lightbulb replacing the zero
Investing Articles

How high can the FTSE 100 go in 2023?

| James Beard

The FTSE 100 will end the year largely unchanged from 12 months ago. Will 2023 be a better year for…

Read more »

Google office headquarters
Investing Articles

Will Big Tech stocks like Amazon and Alphabet rebound in 2023?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

After years of strong gains, the Big Tech stocks have slumped. Can they make a comeback in 2023? Here's Edward…

Read more »