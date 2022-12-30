Home » Investing Articles » 2023 dividend forecasts: Aviva, Anglo American & Reckitt

2023 dividend forecasts: Aviva, Anglo American & Reckitt

Roland Head reviews the latest dividend forecasts for these big-name FTSE 100 stocks. What should shareholders expect in 2023?

Latest posts by Roland Head (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The dividend forecasts provided by City analysts can provide us with a good guide on how much income to expect from our shares over the coming year.

Although these broker forecasts aren’t guaranteed, my experience is that they’re usually reasonably accurate, especially for FTSE 100 stocks.

For this review, I’ve pulled together the latest dividend estimates for insurer Aviva (LSE: AV), mining group Anglo American (LSE: AAL) and consumer goods firm Reckitt Benckiser (LSE: RKT).

Aviva: 7% + bonus payout

This UK insurer has undergone a remarkable turnaround since CEO Amanda Blanc took charge in 2020. As a result, the group’s cash generation has improved, and the dividend has returned to growth after being cut by nearly 50% in 2019.

Unusually, Aviva has already specified the size of its 2023 dividend, so I’ll use this guidance instead of broker forecasts:

  • Aviva 2023 dividend guidance: 32.5p per share
  • Forecast dividend yield: 7.3%

The payout above is the company’s ordinary dividend, which I’d expect to increase gradually in future years.

However, Aviva is also planning to “return further capital to shareholders in 2023”. We don’t know how much this will be yet, but I expect it to be a significant amount in addition to the ordinary dividend.

Aviva shares look good value to me on a 2023 price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 8, with a 7%+ yield. I see them as a sensible buy for income.

Anglo American: bad timing?

Profits at FTSE 100 mining group Anglo American have soared in recent years. These gains have mostly been due to surging prices for commodities such as iron ore, coal, and platinum.

However, commodity prices tend to move in boom-and-bust cycles. City analysts seem to think prices might have peaked for now. They expect Anglo’s after-tax profit to fall from $8.6bn in 2021 to $5.4bn in 2023.

The dividend is also expected to fall. This suggests to me that last year’s bumper payout of $2.89 per share won’t be repeated any time soon:

  • Anglo American 2023 forecast dividend: $1.76 (146p) per share
  • Forecast dividend yield: 4.6%

In my view, anyone investing in this stock needs to take a view on the market cycle. If miners are on the way down, then I think it makes sense to wait before buying. But if commodity prices stay high because of world events, then I think Anglo American could be decent value today.

Reckitt: a buy-and-hold dividend

Consumer goods and healthcare group Reckitt hasn’t cut its dividend for at least 20 years. I don’t think it will in 2023 either. The company — whose brands include Dettol, Finish, and Durex — is expected to report a 15% increase in operating profit for 2022.

Analysts expect a slower rate of growth in 2023. However, they still expect Reckitt’s dividend to return to growth after being frozen at 175p since 2019:

  • Reckitt 2023 forecast dividend: 180p per share
  • Forecast dividend yield: 3.2%

Reckitt shares peaked at £79 in 2017 and have performed poorly since — they trade at £57, as I write. But I think the company’s problems and mistakes have largely now been addressed.

The shares currently trade on a P/E ratio of 16 and offer a 3.1% yield. I see this business as a long-term buy.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Roland Head owns shares in a subsidiary of Aviva. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

Should I buy Scottish Mortgage shares for 2023 after growth stocks crashed?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox investigates whether he should buy Scottish Mortgage shares for 2023 after a tough year for the growth-focused…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

A FTSE director just invested £100k in this stock

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Director dealings can provide valuable insights. Here, Edward Sheldon highlights a FTSE director purchase that recently caught his attention.

Read more »

Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach
Investing Articles

Should I buy Rolls-Royce shares for 2023?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Rolls-Royce shares remain a long way below their pre-Covid levels. Are they worth buying for 2023? Edward Sheldon takes a…

Read more »

New year '2023' numbers on stacked wooden cubes
Investing Articles

5 top stocks for passive income in 2023

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Investing in dividend stocks is a good way to generate passive income. Here, Ed Sheldon highlights five stocks he's thinking…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

Lloyds shares: here are the dividend forecasts for 2023 and 2024!

| Royston Wild

Lloyds shares still carry eye-popping dividend yields despite recent share price gains. So should investors buy the bank for passive…

Read more »

Investing Articles

4 small-cap stocks I’d buy to hold for the next 10 years

| Royston Wild

Here are four of my favourite small-cap stocks to buy in 2023. Here, I’ll explain what makes them terrific shares…

Read more »

2023 concept with a lightbulb replacing the zero
Investing Articles

How high can the FTSE 100 go in 2023?

| James Beard

The FTSE 100 will end the year largely unchanged from 12 months ago. Will 2023 be a better year for…

Read more »

Google office headquarters
Investing Articles

Will Big Tech stocks like Amazon and Alphabet rebound in 2023?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

After years of strong gains, the Big Tech stocks have slumped. Can they make a comeback in 2023? Here's Edward…

Read more »