Home » Investing Articles » Why I’ll be buying more dividend stocks for my portfolio in 2023

Why I’ll be buying more dividend stocks for my portfolio in 2023

Edward Sheldon is planning to increase his exposure to high-quality UK dividend stocks next year. Here, he explains why.

Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
Close-up of British bank notes

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

While my investment portfolio mainly consists of growth shares these days, I also own quite a few dividend stocks. Unilever, Diageo, and Reckitt – which are all listed on the London Stock Exchange – are some examples of dividend payers I own.

In 2023, I plan to buy more dividend shares for my portfolio. Here’s why.

Valuable in choppy markets

One reason I want to boost my exposure to these shares in 2023 is that I expect the stock market to be choppy in the near term. With inflation still very high and interest rates rising, I’m not expecting huge capital gains from the market as a whole next year.

Now in a choppy market, dividend stocks come into their own. That’s because the income they provide is an alternative source of return. With these stocks, I can sit back and relax knowing that, even if the market goes nowhere, I’m still generating returns from dividends.

The right conditions for dividend stocks

Another reason I want to increase my exposure here is that I think economic conditions are likely to favour these stocks in the near term.

When inflation is high, like it is now, near-term returns are more valuable than future returns. So I reckon stocks that pay dividends (these are near-term returns) are set to be popular with investors in 2023.

Similarly, when interest rates are rising, like they are now, the stocks of companies with cash flows that are near-term weighted tend to hold up better than those of growth companies with cash flows in the future. This is due to the way equity analysts value stocks. Generally speaking, dividend stocks tend to have near-term cash flows. So I reckon they’re a good bet for 2023.

Protection for my portfolio

Finally, I think dividend stocks could play a valuable role for me in 2023, from a portfolio protection perspective.

Companies that pay dividends tend to be well-established, profitable businesses. And often the share prices of these kinds of companies tend to fall less than the broader market during periods of stock market turbulence.

Unilever is a good example here. While the MSCI World index has fallen by double-digits this year, Unilever shares have actually risen.

So I think these stocks could help protect me against stock market volatility and also help balance out my portfolio, which is skewed towards growth stocks.

I’ll be selective in 2023

Now, I’ll point out that not all dividend stocks are created equal. There are some that have great long-term records when it comes to distributions, and generating shareholder wealth in general. At the same time, there are others with patchy income track records that have produced disappointing long-term returns for investors.

So I’m going to be very selective when buying dividend stocks for my portfolio in 2023. I’ll be looking for high-quality companies that have a good chance of delivering solid long-term returns.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Diageo Plc, Reckitt, and Unilever Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc, Reckitt, and Unilever Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

NIO shares: 5 reasons to buy (and not buy) in 2023

| Royston Wild

City analysts are expecting the NIO share price to recover from current levels. But should investors really buy the EV…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

FTSE 250 in focus: a high-yielding dividend stock for the green energy revolution!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at a FTSE 250 stock providing him with exposure to the UK's lucrative…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Forget gold, I’m using the Warren Buffett method to try and get rich!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains how he's using Warren Buffett's teachings to try to build wealth over the long term and,…

Read more »

New year '2023' numbers on stacked wooden cubes
Investing Articles

5 top investment funds for 2023

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Investment funds are a good way to get exposure to the stock market. Here, Edward Sheldon highlights some funds he's…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

This is the only FTSE stock owned by Warren Buffett! Should I buy it too?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at the one FTSE stock held by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway and asks,…

Read more »

Glowing 2023 year among normal numbers on dark black background
Investing Articles

Where will the Tesco share price go by Christmas 2023?

| Alan Oscroft

It's that time of year when we wonder where things might go in the next 12 months. Here are some…

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

AMC Entertainment shares: 5 reasons to buy (and not buy) in 2023

| Royston Wild

With the movie schedule set to significantly improve next year, could now be a good time for investors to buy…

Read more »

Sun setting over a traditional British neighbourhood.
Investing Articles

Can Persimmon shares recover in 2023?

| Christopher Ruane

After a torrid 2022, can Persimmon shares get their mojo back in the coming year? Christopher Ruane has some doubts…

Read more »