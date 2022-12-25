Home » Investing Articles » How I’d invest £1,000 today if I was starting a portfolio from scratch

How I’d invest £1,000 today if I was starting a portfolio from scratch

Edward Sheldon has been thinking about how he’d invest £1k if he was starting out on his investment journey today. Here’s what he’d do.

Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Investing £1,000 for the first time can be a daunting experience. That’s because there’s a wide range of assets one can potentially buy into.

Personally, if I was investing my first £1k today, I’d put my money into the stock market – the greatest wealth creation machine of all time. And this is how I’d go about doing it.

I’d start with a Stocks and Shares ISA

The first thing I’d do is open a Stocks and Shares ISA with a reputable provider such as Hargreaves Lansdown, AJ Bell, or Interactive Investor.

The beauty of these accounts is that they offer access to a broad range of stock market-based assets including shares, funds, investment trusts, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Additionally, all capital gains and income generated from investments within these accounts are sheltered from the tax authorities. This is a big plus.

Funds make investing easy

With only £1,000 to invest, I wouldn’t look to buy individual stocks immediately (there’s plenty of time for this later). Instead, I’d look to put my money into funds. This approach would give me diversified access to the stock market (lowering my risk) at a relatively low cost.

One fund I’d certainly consider is the Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap Index. This is a low-cost passive fund that tracks an index comprising large, mid-sized, and small company shares in developed and emerging markets around the world. Overall, the index includes over 7,000 stocks.

With this product, I could get exposure to some great companies. As of 30 November, the top holdings in the FTSE Global All Cap Index included Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and Tesla.

And I could get this exposure at a very low cost. On Hargreaves Lansdown, net ongoing charges for this fund are just 0.23% per year (I’d also need to pay platform fees).

Another fund I’d consider for my first £1k is Fundsmith Equity. This is an actively-managed one meaning that a portfolio manager (Terry Smith, in this case) picks individual stocks for the fund.

What I like about this fund is that it focuses on high-quality, financially-strong businesses. Names in the top 10 holdings currently include Microsoft, LVMH, and Estée Lauder.

I also like the long-term track record here. Since its inception in 2010, it has beaten the overall stock market by a wide margin (past performance is not an indicator of future performance, of course).

On the downside, fees are a bit higher at 0.94% per year through Hargreaves Lansdown.

Managing risk

It’s worth pointing out that both of these funds could lose some value in the short term if the stock market was turbulent. I’d have to be prepared for this.

One thing I could potentially do to protect myself here is invest my £1,000 in several instalments to ‘average in’ to the market. For example, I could invest £250 every month for the next four months. This approach would reduce the risk of investing just before a large market fall.

A long-term approach

Finally, I’d take a long-term view. I’m talking five years or more.

In the short term, the stock market can be very unpredictable. However, over the long run, it has consistently produced strong returns of around 7-10% per year, helping a lot of people generate wealth.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ed Sheldon has positions in Alphabet, Amazon.com, Apple, Hargreaves Lansdown Plc, Microsoft, and Fundsmith Equity. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, Amazon.com, Apple, Hargreaves Lansdown Plc, Microsoft, and Tesla. John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

 

More on Investing Articles

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

From nothing, I’d seriously aim for a million the Warren Buffett way

| Christopher Ruane

Warren Buffett has been a very successful investor. By following his strategy, Christopher Ruane believes he can realistically aim for…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

6% dividend yield! 1 UK share I’d buy in my ISA for 2023 

| Kevin Godbold

Several UK shares look attractive to me right now, but I'd go for this one for its strong fundamentals and…

Read more »

Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
Investing Articles

Amazon stock has fallen to pre-pandemic levels. Time to buy?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Amazon stock has come crashing down this year and is back at 2019 levels. Is this a great buying opportunity?…

Read more »

A mixed ethnicity couple shopping for food in a supermarket
Investing Articles

Can high-yielding Tesco shares supercharge my portfolio after Xmas sales surge?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox investigates whether he should buy Tesco shares for his portfolio. The supermarket giant has seen sales surge,…

Read more »

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

5.8% yield! Here’s the National Grid dividend forecast for 2023 and 2024

| Royston Wild

At current levels, the National Grid share price carries yields far above the FTSE index average. But how robust are…

Read more »

2023 concept with upwards-facing arrows overlaid on a hand with one finger raised, pointing up
Investing Articles

Where will the Lloyds share price go by Christmas 2023?

| Alan Oscroft

It's that time of year when we wonder where things might go in the next 12 months. Here are a…

Read more »

Tanker coming in to dock in calm waters and a clear sunset
Investing Articles

These are the 3 cheapest FTSE 250 stocks. Are they buys for 2023?

| Roland Head

These FTSE 250 stocks trade on bargain-basement valuations, but do they deserve to be cheap? Roland Head investigates.

Read more »

Electric charging station symbol and inscription on a street
Investing Articles

Tesla stock: will the EV giant ever be worth $1trn again?

| Ben McPoland

Tesla stock is down an incredible 65% so far this year. Will Elon Musk's company ever rejoin the trillion-dollar club?

Read more »