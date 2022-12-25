Home » Investing Articles » From nothing, I’d seriously aim for a million the Warren Buffett way

From nothing, I’d seriously aim for a million the Warren Buffett way

Warren Buffett has been a very successful investor. By following his strategy, Christopher Ruane believes he can realistically aim for a million. Here’s how.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
Buffett at the BRK AGM

Image source: The Motley Fool

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Starting with nothing, could I realistically aim for a million? I think I could, for example by building a share portfolio. It would take time though, and I would also need to invest money to get there.

My success – or failure – would largely depend on what shares I bought and at what price. Some legendary investors like billionaire Warren Buffett have proven very successful when it comes to choosing shares. So rather than reinvent the wheel, I would apply the Buffett method to my own stock selection.

Getting money to invest

But first things first. Before I can buy any shares, I will need money to invest. That could be a lump sum. The bigger the amount, the faster I would hopefully reach my target.

Or I could drip feed money into a share-dealing account, or Stocks and Shares ISA.

How Warren Buffett chooses shares

Buffett does not invest in that many companies. In fact, I think that is part of the reason for his success. By focussing his financial firepower on a small number of businesses he thinks have outstanding prospects, he is able to get better results than investing in lots of merely good firms.

He sticks to his “circle of competence”, industries he understands, in which he feels able to assess commercial prospects. He then looks for some very specific characteristics.

One is strong customer demand that is likely to continue. That explains why he invests in Bank of America. The financial services sector is here to stay, in one form or another.

Then he looks for a competitive advantage that sets a company apart in its chosen field. That might be an iconic brand like Apple, a large customer base such as American Express or a unique product such as Coca-Cola.

The importance of valuation

But spotting a great business is only one part of the Buffett method. He also considers a company’s share price. Even a brilliant business can make a poor investment by paying too much for it.

Like Buffett, I consider what I think a company might earn in future and compare it to the price today, allowing for the fact that money becomes less valuable over time.

Targeting a million

Between 1965 and last year, Buffett’s company Berkshire Hathaway registered a compounded annual gain in per-share value of 20.1%.

Realistically, I do not feel I can expect to invest as successfully today as Buffett has done over the past half century. But imagine I can grow my portfolio at 10% a year in compounded annual gains. If I start with £100,000 today and add no further funds, I would be a millionaire in under 25 years.

What if I do not have anything to invest today? I could choose to put aside £100 each week to invest. Doing that, at a compounded annual gain of 10%, my portfolio could be worth a million pounds in 32 years.

That is a long time – but a big result. Buffett thinks about investing in terms of decades not years. Doing the same could help me build real wealth.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. American Express is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Christopher Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

6% dividend yield! 1 UK share I’d buy in my ISA for 2023 

| Kevin Godbold

Several UK shares look attractive to me right now, but I'd go for this one for its strong fundamentals and…

Read more »

Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
Investing Articles

Amazon stock has fallen to pre-pandemic levels. Time to buy?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Amazon stock has come crashing down this year and is back at 2019 levels. Is this a great buying opportunity?…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £1,000 today if I was starting a portfolio from scratch

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon has been thinking about how he'd invest £1k if he was starting out on his investment journey today.…

Read more »

A mixed ethnicity couple shopping for food in a supermarket
Investing Articles

Can high-yielding Tesco shares supercharge my portfolio after Xmas sales surge?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox investigates whether he should buy Tesco shares for his portfolio. The supermarket giant has seen sales surge,…

Read more »

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

5.8% yield! Here’s the National Grid dividend forecast for 2023 and 2024

| Royston Wild

At current levels, the National Grid share price carries yields far above the FTSE index average. But how robust are…

Read more »

2023 concept with upwards-facing arrows overlaid on a hand with one finger raised, pointing up
Investing Articles

Where will the Lloyds share price go by Christmas 2023?

| Alan Oscroft

It's that time of year when we wonder where things might go in the next 12 months. Here are a…

Read more »

Tanker coming in to dock in calm waters and a clear sunset
Investing Articles

These are the 3 cheapest FTSE 250 stocks. Are they buys for 2023?

| Roland Head

These FTSE 250 stocks trade on bargain-basement valuations, but do they deserve to be cheap? Roland Head investigates.

Read more »

Electric charging station symbol and inscription on a street
Investing Articles

Tesla stock: will the EV giant ever be worth $1trn again?

| Ben McPoland

Tesla stock is down an incredible 65% so far this year. Will Elon Musk's company ever rejoin the trillion-dollar club?

Read more »