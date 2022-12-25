Home » Investing Articles » 6% dividend yield! 1 UK share I’d buy in my ISA for 2023 

6% dividend yield! 1 UK share I’d buy in my ISA for 2023 

Several UK shares look attractive to me right now, but I’d go for this one for its strong fundamentals and chunky dividend yield.

Latest posts by Kevin Godbold (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

This year, Santa’s delivered several UK shares with strong underlying businesses and attractive dividend yields.

I don’t have spare cash to invest right now, but Moneysupermarket.com (LSE: MONY) is at the top of my watchlist.

Rising dividends likely ahead

The comparison/finance website has fallen out of favour with investors over the past two or three years and the share price has been in retreat. 

My guess is the market no longer sees the business as a fast-growing proposition and has down-rated the valuation. But that’s okay with me because I reckon the company is becoming a stalwart on the London market instead. So the business may be capable of delivering ongoing modest, steady growth.  And that may lead to a stream of gradually rising shareholder dividends.

After all, the firm has well-established brands, such as Moneysupermarket.com for comparison and MoneySavingExpert for consumer finance. And the directors reckon the company’s proprietary comparison technologies “provide flexibility as well as a high barrier to competitive entry”. So that suggests competitors may have a hard time gaining market share from the business.

The multi-year financial and trading record looks supportive and suggests the business has a strong position in the market. The company managed to keep paying dividends through the pandemic. And that was a severe test of the strength of any business with many failing and chopping their payments.

But Moneysupermarket’s earnings and cash flow held up quite well. And City analysts predict increases in revenue, earnings and the dividend ahead.

Trading ahead of expectations

In October’s third-quarter trading update, the company announced growth in the quarter ahead of expectations” and the directors increased their guidance for the year.

Chief executive Peter Duffy said the company’s brands can help support consumers through the current cost-of-living crisis. But I reckon many people, like me, use the company’s comparison sites in good times and bad.

And it can be a good idea to invest in what we know as long as the fundamentals look good. And I know what Moneysupermarket’s service can do for me as a customer. Meanwhile, it’s pleasing to see a strong balance sheet and the dividend yield running just above 6%. I think that’s attractive and could make a useful addition to my diversified long-term stock portfolio.

However, even though I see an appealing situation now with Moneysupermarket I may be wrong. All shares carry risks as well as positive potential. And businesses can run into operational challenges at any time. For example, the firm’s proprietary comparison technologies may prove to be less defensive than the company thinks they are.

Nevertheless, I’d be inclined to embrace the risks and lock in that high yield by buying some of the shares now within my Stocks and Shares ISA. 

We’ll find out more about trading progress when the company delivers its full-year results report, due on 15 February 2023. 

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Kevin Godbold has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Moneysupermarket.com Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
Investing Articles

Amazon stock has fallen to pre-pandemic levels. Time to buy?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Amazon stock has come crashing down this year and is back at 2019 levels. Is this a great buying opportunity?…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £1,000 today if I was starting a portfolio from scratch

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon has been thinking about how he'd invest £1k if he was starting out on his investment journey today.…

Read more »

A mixed ethnicity couple shopping for food in a supermarket
Investing Articles

Can high-yielding Tesco shares supercharge my portfolio after Xmas sales surge?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox investigates whether he should buy Tesco shares for his portfolio. The supermarket giant has seen sales surge,…

Read more »

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

5.8% yield! Here’s the National Grid dividend forecast for 2023 and 2024

| Royston Wild

At current levels, the National Grid share price carries yields far above the FTSE index average. But how robust are…

Read more »

2023 concept with upwards-facing arrows overlaid on a hand with one finger raised, pointing up
Investing Articles

Where will the Lloyds share price go by Christmas 2023?

| Alan Oscroft

It's that time of year when we wonder where things might go in the next 12 months. Here are a…

Read more »

Tanker coming in to dock in calm waters and a clear sunset
Investing Articles

These are the 3 cheapest FTSE 250 stocks. Are they buys for 2023?

| Roland Head

These FTSE 250 stocks trade on bargain-basement valuations, but do they deserve to be cheap? Roland Head investigates.

Read more »

Electric charging station symbol and inscription on a street
Investing Articles

Tesla stock: will the EV giant ever be worth $1trn again?

| Ben McPoland

Tesla stock is down an incredible 65% so far this year. Will Elon Musk's company ever rejoin the trillion-dollar club?

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

3 Warren Buffett rules I’m following to make me rich!

| John Choong

Warren Buffett is known for being the greatest investors of our time. So, here are three of his rules I'm…

Read more »