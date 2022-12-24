Home » Investing Articles » Could this investment strategy help Scottish Mortgage shares soar?

Could this investment strategy help Scottish Mortgage shares soar?

Our writer has been eyeing Scottish Mortgage shares as a possible addition to his portfolio. Here’s why he likes its investment strategy.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Edinburgh Cityscape with fireworks over The Castle and Balmoral Clock Tower

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

An investment trust buys shares in lots of individual companies, allowing an individual investor like me to get wide exposure simply by investing in one trust. An example is the Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE: SMT). Scottish Mortgage shares broadly move up or down in line with the underlying value of its investments.

So, when considering what might come next for Scottish Mortgage, it is helpful to understand its investment strategy.

Clear strategy

Helpfully, it sets out this strategy publicly on its website.

The strategy sets out four buckets of investments. One is a catchall “and beyond” which I think lacks strategic coherence.

But the three main buckets all appeal to me as an investor. The key one is “a digitalised world”. The digital transformation that has been seen in retail and media is expanding. Scottish Mortgage is investing in companies it thinks can benefit from this, such as Ocado, Shopify and ASML.

Next is “technology meets healthcare”. The trust reckons the nexus of these two areas allows companies to develop innovative treatments more quickly and less expensively than before. It therefore has investments in firms like Moderna and Illumina.

Finally there is “decarbonisation”. This focuses on a shift towards electrification and renewable energy. It underpins the trust’s ownership of shares such as Tesla.

Investment moves

I like this strategic approach a lot.

The firm has set out a clear strategy, based on trends it expects to grow in importance over coming years and decades. That could mean businesses in those areas boom. By getting in at or near the ground floor, Scottish Mortgage could benefit financially.

But that on its own does not mean Scottish Mortgage shares will soar. Even if they can identify promising growth areas, the fund managers need to find winners within those spaces. They must also consider valuation. Paying too much even for growth can be unrewarding.

I’d buy Scottish Mortgage shares

Inevitably, I do not agree with all of the fund managers’ choices. I would not consider buying Ocado for my own portfolio, for example, as I see it as more of a logistics and warehousing company than a pure tech play.

But that is why investment trusts exist. They let investors such as myself benefit from the broad professional expertise of fund managers. The trust has an excellent track record of identifying promising companies at an early stage. That is not a guarantee of continued success. The managers could make bad choices, while falling tech valuations could continue to push down the value of Scottish Mortgage shares.

I think the track record shows the approach can work well. Looking at the trust’s current strategy, I believe it focuses on promising areas. If it invests in the right shares in those areas, its valuation could soar in coming years. If I had spare cash to invest today, I would buy Scottish Mortgage shares for my portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Christopher Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Ocado Group Plc, Shopify, and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

3 Warren Buffett rules I’m following to make me rich!

| John Choong

Warren Buffett is known for being the greatest investors of our time. So, here are three of his rules I'm…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

My £3 a day passive income plan for 2023

| Christopher Ruane

Using a few pounds each day, our writer explains how we would try to set up growing passive income streams…

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

Did I make a mistake selling my Lloyds shares?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane sold all his Lloyds shares this year despite seeing strengths in the business. Why -- and what does…

Read more »

Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
Investing Articles

All I want for Christmas is NIO shares! Here’s why

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains why he's confident NIO shares will bounce back after a tough year for the China-based Tesla…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £500 in Hargreaves Lansdown shares 3 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores how successful he'd have been if he'd invested in Hargreaves Lansdown shares a little while before…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

As postal strikes wreak havoc, is now the time to buy IDS shares?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores whether now is the time to buy IDS shares as the embattled postal firm faces widespread…

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

Stock market correction: a once-in-a-decade chance to buy high-yielding dividend stocks!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores how he could use this year's stock market correction, by buying cheap dividend stocks for his…

Read more »

Young black woman using a mobile phone in a transport facility
Investing Articles

I’d aim for a million, buying just a handful of income stocks

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains how he'd aim for millionaire status by investing in as few as 10 income stocks and…

Read more »