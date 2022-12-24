Home » Investing Articles » 3 Warren Buffett rules I’m following to make me rich!

3 Warren Buffett rules I’m following to make me rich!

Warren Buffett is known for being the greatest investors of our time. So, here are three of his rules I’m following to grow my wealth.

John Choong
Latest posts by John Choong (see all)
Published
Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo

Image source: The Motley Fool

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Warren Buffett is renowned for his ability to outperform the market. His fund, Berkshire Hathaway, has managed to beat the S&P 500 since its conception. With that in mind, here are three of the investor’s best rules I could follow to potentially emulate his success.

1. Never lose money

This is undoubtedly one of the most important lessons Buffett has taught. As he famously said, “If you’ve been playing poker for half an hour and you still don’t know who the patsy is, you’re the patsy”. This means that if you don’t take necessary precautions to protect your money, you are likely to lose it.

So, how do I protect my money? The Oracle of Omaha suggests not being frivolous with my investments. Don’t gamble, and don’t go into an investment with a cavalier attitude. He advises investors to stay informed and to do their homework. This is why Warren Buffett only invests in companies he thoroughly researches and understands.

Nonetheless, contrary to popular belief, Buffett believes the most important quality for an investor isn’t intellect. The stock market will experience swings, as has been the case this year with a bear market. But in good times and bad, it’s temperament that prevails.

2. Good business fundamentals

Warren Buffett’s investing philosophy stems from Benjamin Garham, also known as the father of value investing. So when searching for a stock to invest in, he looks for businesses that satisfy certain criteria:

  1. Dominant business and brand reputation
  2. Consistent operating history
  3. High and sustainable profit margins
  4. Strong cash flow and balance sheets
  5. Favourable long-term prospects

The idea is to look for stocks that aren’t overpriced, and have the potential to keep my portfolio afloat when the stock market takes a turn for the worse. And in this instance, diversification has been a key strategy for mitigating risks.

Consequently, Berkshire Hathaway has managed to outperform the main US indexes this year. This is because the fund is invested in sectors such as commodities and energy, which have seen healthy gains compared to the monumental declines in tech and consumer discretionary stocks.

Warren Buffett - S&P 500 Sector Performance 2022
Data source: S&P

3. Wonderful potential at fair prices

Part of Buffett’s investing philosophy is to buy wonderful companies at fair prices, rather than fair companies at wonderful prices. That’s because when he buys a stock, he plans to hold it “forever“. Therefore, an investment’s potential to generate solid profits and improving returns for years is paramount.

But what constitutes fair value? Well, Warren Buffett uses a number of valuation multiples to help determine whether a company is fair valued. These include ratios such as price-to-earnings (P/E), price-to-earnings growth (PEG), price-to-sales (P/S), and many more.

Apart from that, there are also other indicators used to distinguish whether an investment is undervalued and has potential. These include a business’ return on assets (ROA), equity (ROE), and capital employed (ROCE). Companies that exhibit high returns include the likes of Alphabet and Apple.

More importantly, the Oracle has practiced what he preaches. His fund has generated healthy returns with an average ROA of 5%, ROE of 10%, and ROCE of 7% over the last decade, beating many other funds. For that reason, I can understand why Buffett is so highly regarded, which is why I’ll be following his advice before making future investments.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. John Choong has positions in Alphabet. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet and Apple. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

My £3 a day passive income plan for 2023

| Christopher Ruane

Using a few pounds each day, our writer explains how we would try to set up growing passive income streams…

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

Did I make a mistake selling my Lloyds shares?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane sold all his Lloyds shares this year despite seeing strengths in the business. Why -- and what does…

Read more »

Edinburgh Cityscape with fireworks over The Castle and Balmoral Clock Tower
Investing Articles

Could this investment strategy help Scottish Mortgage shares soar?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer has been eyeing Scottish Mortgage shares as a possible addition to his portfolio. Here's why he likes its…

Read more »

Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
Investing Articles

All I want for Christmas is NIO shares! Here’s why

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains why he's confident NIO shares will bounce back after a tough year for the China-based Tesla…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £500 in Hargreaves Lansdown shares 3 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores how successful he'd have been if he'd invested in Hargreaves Lansdown shares a little while before…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

As postal strikes wreak havoc, is now the time to buy IDS shares?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores whether now is the time to buy IDS shares as the embattled postal firm faces widespread…

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

Stock market correction: a once-in-a-decade chance to buy high-yielding dividend stocks!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores how he could use this year's stock market correction, by buying cheap dividend stocks for his…

Read more »

Young black woman using a mobile phone in a transport facility
Investing Articles

I’d aim for a million, buying just a handful of income stocks

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains how he'd aim for millionaire status by investing in as few as 10 income stocks and…

Read more »