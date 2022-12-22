Home » Investing Articles » My top 3 passive income investments for 2023

My top 3 passive income investments for 2023

My picks for passive income investments in 2023 are actually some of my perennial favourite stocks. But do I think they’ll continue to pay out handsomely?

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

When it comes to passive income investments, I want reliable long-term dividends. And that means shares in companies that I expect to achieve strong cash generation for decades to come.

Today I’m providing a snapshot of my favourite three, two of which I’ve already invested in. I’ll highlight the forecast dividend yields. And for each one, I’m suggesting a key reason to buy, and what I see as the main risk.

Bank

Lloyds Banking Group (LSE: LLOY) is a high street retail bank and the UK’s biggest mortgage lender. Lloyds shares are largely unmoved over the past 12 months, but they’re down around a third over five years.

Dividend Yield: 4.8%, and rising on forecasts.

Pro: The banking sector is key to the UK economy. And if the economy grows in the long term (which it has been doing for centuries now), Lloyds should rake in plenty of cash. Right now, judging by the stock’s current valuation, I think investors fail to see that. Instead, I see them too focused on short-term economic pressures.

Con: The property market looks set to falter. Rising interest rates are pushing mortgages beyond affordability for many first-time buyers. And that’s surely got to hurt Lloyds in the short term.

Verdict: Short-term pain, long-term gain.

Investment trust

City of London Investment Trust (LSE: CTY) aims for long-term growth in income and capital, by investing mainly in UK listed stocks. It provides long-term progressive income.

Dividend Yield: 5%, with strong long-term record.

Pro: The big argument in favour of buying City of London Investment Trust shares is its dividend record. As well as offering a good yield, the trust has raised its annual payment every year for the past 56 years. That puts it at the head of the Association of Investment Companies’ list of Dividend Heroes with at least 20 years of increases.

Con: With a dividend history like that also comes expectation. An investment trust can hold on to cash in stronger years to make up its dividend in weaker years. But if several poor years mean the dividend rises can’t be sustained, investors might flee.

Verdict: Heroic long-term dividend history.

Energy

National Grid (LSE: NG) operates electricity and gas distribution networks in the UK and parts of the US. Its share price has been volatile over five years, down modestly in the past 12 months.

Dividend yield: 5.3%, and progressive.

Pro: However power is generated, from hydrocarbons, nuclear, wind, or solar, it’s transmitted over the national grid, owned by, erm, National Grid. Whoever generates and sells the stuff, the company gets its cut. That brings high visibility of earnings, supporting dividend reliability.

Con: Moves away from using gas for energy could eventually make a part of the distribution network obsolete, though presumably with corresponding increases in electricity volumes.

Verdict: Reliable progressive dividends.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has positions in City Of London Investment Trust Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
Investing Articles

Are REIT shares a gift-wrapped Christmas treat?

| G A Chester

Share prices have fallen and dividend yields have risen in the Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) sector.

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

3 Warren Buffett stocks to buy in 2023

| John Choong

Known for beating the market, Warren Buffett has made an array of excellent stock picks over the years. So, here…

Read more »

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

My plan to generate passive income in 2023, starting with £2 per day

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright is looking for passive income in 2023. But how does he plan to achieve anything meaningful with an…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

7.9% and 9.3% dividend yields! Should I buy these FTSE 100 income shares?

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 100 stocks are loved by investors seeking to generate healthy passive income. But how realistic are current dividend…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

A cheap FTSE 100 stock I think Warren Buffett might love!

| Royston Wild

The Warren Buffett method has allowed investors across the globe to make magnificent returns. I think he'd approve of this…

Read more »

Athlete preparing to run on start line in a lane numbered '2023'
Investing Articles

I’d buy this share for monthly passive income in 2023

| Gabriel McKeown

Gabriel McKeown identifies a new FTSE 350 share that he’d add to his investment portfolio for regular passive income next…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

The boohoo share price has crashed 69%! What’s going on?

| Charlie Carman

The boohoo share price has suffered big losses over five years. What will 2023 have in store for the AIM-listed…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

How I’d aim for £100,000 by investing £100 each week in FTSE 100 shares

| Christopher Ruane

Could building a portfolio of FTSE 100 shares help this writer turn a regular weekly contribution into a six-figure sum?…

Read more »