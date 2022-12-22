Home » Investing Articles » Are Rolls-Royce shares at a Christmas discount?

Are Rolls-Royce shares at a Christmas discount?

As tinsel is going up on the trees, Rolls-Royce shares are still significantly down from all-time highs. Is now the time to buy?

Latest posts by John Fieldsend (see all)
Published
| More on:
Mature black couple enjoying shopping together in UK high street

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

At 12.30pm this coming Friday, the London Stock Exchange will close its doors for Christmas. As the bumpy ride of 2022 comes to a close, a few companies are looking severely undervalued. Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR) shares are down an incredible 76% from pre-pandemic highs. In this article, I will analyse whether investing in the company can bring me some festive cheer.

Better days

In February 2018, Rolls-Royce was in a great spot. The company’s share price had grown over 900% in the previous 15 years, compared to 96% for the FTSE 100 as a whole.

Rolls-Royce, while a household name for its luxury cars, actually derives most of its business through aero-engine manufacturing and aftermarket service. This reliance on the aeroplane industry proved to be its undoing.

Where it all went wrong

In 2020, the company — like the rest of the world — was faced with a crisis in the shape of a novel coronavirus. The Covid-19 pandemic grounded planes across the world for years and, predictably, hit Rolls-Royce’s bottom line. Put simply, when planes aren’t flying, business isn’t coming in.

Here are its revenue figures for the last five years. You can see over £5bn in revenue lost in 2020 and 2021.

YearRevenue
2017£14.7bn
2018£15.7bn
2019£16.6bn
2020£11.5bn
2021£11.2bn

To keep things ticking over, Rolls-Royce amassed an eye-watering £5.1bn in debt. With lowered revenue and high debt, it’s no surprise the share price is only 24% of its previous figure.

But the debt was accounted for with an eye on the future and the end of the pandemic. So with Covid-19 now largely in the rear-view mirror, is the company seeing an upturn?

Where we are now

In Rolls-Royce’s latest trading update on 3 November 2022, the company stated that large engine flying hours had reached 65% of 2019 levels. That’s still some way off pre-pandemic levels, partly due to persisting Covid-associated lockdowns in China. Outside of civil aviation, its other main sectors of defence and power systems showed robust performance.

Furthermore, the £5.1bn debt resulted in net financing of £236m in the half-year results for 2022. So the underlying operating profit of £125m was brought down to a net loss of £188m (including taxation). This, to me, explains why investors seem cautious and why the share price remains low.

Looking towards the future, the new CEO Tufan Erginbilgic will take the reins on 1 January 2023. He will be tasked with managing and reducing the ominous debt pile, while navigating coming headwinds of inflation and the cost-of-living crisis. This is more evidence of uncertain times ahead for the company.

With conditions as they are, I see a lot of opportunity in the stock market. But I want to stick to companies that look strong for the long term.

For Rolls-Royce, while the debt is an unpleasant prospect, its fundamentals haven’t changed. So at a 76% reduction in the share price, I’m strongly considering a Christmas investment into the company to make my mince pies taste extra sweet.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Fieldsend has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
Investing Articles

Are REIT shares a gift-wrapped Christmas treat?

| G A Chester

Share prices have fallen and dividend yields have risen in the Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) sector.

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

3 Warren Buffett stocks to buy in 2023

| John Choong

Known for beating the market, Warren Buffett has made an array of excellent stock picks over the years. So, here…

Read more »

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

My plan to generate passive income in 2023, starting with £2 per day

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright is looking for passive income in 2023. But how does he plan to achieve anything meaningful with an…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

7.9% and 9.3% dividend yields! Should I buy these FTSE 100 income shares?

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 100 stocks are loved by investors seeking to generate healthy passive income. But how realistic are current dividend…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

My top 3 passive income investments for 2023

| Alan Oscroft

My picks for passive income investments in 2023 are actually some of my perennial favourite stocks. But do I think…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

A cheap FTSE 100 stock I think Warren Buffett might love!

| Royston Wild

The Warren Buffett method has allowed investors across the globe to make magnificent returns. I think he'd approve of this…

Read more »

Athlete preparing to run on start line in a lane numbered '2023'
Investing Articles

I’d buy this share for monthly passive income in 2023

| Gabriel McKeown

Gabriel McKeown identifies a new FTSE 350 share that he’d add to his investment portfolio for regular passive income next…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

The boohoo share price has crashed 69%! What’s going on?

| Charlie Carman

The boohoo share price has suffered big losses over five years. What will 2023 have in store for the AIM-listed…

Read more »