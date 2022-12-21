Home » Investing Articles » 5 reasons to buy (and not buy) Lloyds shares for 2023!

5 reasons to buy (and not buy) Lloyds shares for 2023!

Will the Lloyds share price sink or surge next year? Here are the key things investors need to consider before buying the FTSE 100 bank.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
man in shirt using computer and smiling while working in the office

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY) share price has fallen 8% in 2022. The broad view of City analysts is that the FTSE 100 bank is now an attractive stock to invest in.

Stock screener Digital Look says 13 brokers with ratings on Lloyds shares class them as a ‘buy’. Six are neutral while only two say they’re a ‘sell’.

Will the Black Horse Bank’s share price rebound in 2023? And should I buy the company for my portfolio today?

2 reasons to buy the shares

Rising interest rates have been a big boost to banks’ profits in 2022. At Lloyds, net income leapt 12% between January and September to above £13bn. Higher rates boost the margin between the rates banks offer to borrowers and to savers, giving profits a lift.

Encouragingly the Bank of England is tipped to keep hiking rates next year too in order to reduce high inflation. Analysts at Standard Life think the base rate will end 2023 at 4.5%. That’s up a full percentage point from current levels.

Another reason to buy Lloyds is its ultra-low share price. The firm trades on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 6 times for 2023. It also carries a market-beating 6.1% dividend yield.

To put this in perspective, the FTSE 100 forward average yield sits way back at 3.7%. Furthermore, the bank’s predicted dividend for next year is covered 2.7 times over by anticipated earnings. This suggests it could be a solid pick for passive income next year.

3 reasons to avoid the shares

Okay, Lloyds shares look like great value on paper. But low valuations like this often reflect significant profit risks. This is certainly the case with Lloyds, in my view.

Britain’s banks face a toxic mix of weak revenues and rocketing loan impairments as the UK economy stalls. Economists at KPMG expect a recession lasting until the end of next year too. They predict a meagre 0.2% GDP rise in 2024 as well.

This is a particular danger to Lloyds given its focus on UK retail banking. What’s more the bank’s narrow geographic focus could also undermine its ability to robustly grow earnings over the long term.

HSBC is pivoting ever closer to fast-growing Asian markets, for example. Santander has massive exposure to Latin America. These territories have considerable room for growth given low financial product penetration rates there and rocketing personal wealth.

Lloyds’ ability to make strong profits will also be threatened by the growth of digital-led banks. EY Club says that digital bank revenues soared at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of above 750% between 2018 and 2021.

FTSE 100 banks are investing heavily in their digital operations to stop customers leaving in their droves. This is putting even more pressure on earnings and thus shareholder returns.

The verdict

At first glance Lloyds shares look too cheap to miss. But I find the bank an unattractive investment given its woeful near-term outlook and its weak profits picture over the longer term.

I think there are much better value stocks available for me to buy for next year.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Windmills for electric power production.
Investing Articles

Is the SSE share price set to soar in 2023?

| Andrew Mackie

The SSE share price has been volatile throughout 2022. As it ramps up investments in renewables, could 2023 produce bumper…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

3 reasons to buy Rolls-Royce shares in 2023

| Alan Oscroft

Does a late 2022 price rise mark a turning point for Rolls-Royce shares? We've seen a few false starts before,…

Read more »

New year '2023' numbers on stacked wooden cubes
Investing Articles

3 stock market predictions for 2023

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks a recession will lead to budget-conscious consumers and conservative investors. Here’s how he expects to respond.

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

A tale of 2 FTSE 100 companies’ balance sheets

| James Beard

Our writer is always on the lookout for new investment opportunities. What can he learn from the balance sheets of…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Could a 2023 stock market correction help me build wealth?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how he's using insights from Warren Buffett on how to handle the next stock market correction, whenever…

Read more »

Young black woman in a wheelchair working online from home
Investing Articles

Is now the best time to buy Meta stock?

| John Choong

Meta stock is down 65% this year. It's now trading at what many argue to be a discount. So, could…

Read more »

Diverse group of friends cheering sport at bar together
Investing Articles

3 no-brainer FTSE 250 shares to buy for 2023?

| Alan Oscroft

The FTSE 250 has slumped in 2022, while the FTSE 100 has remained afloat. Does that mean some mid-cap bargain…

Read more »

Mixed-race female couple enjoying themselves on a walk
Investing Articles

Why has the Games Workshop share price been skyrocketing?

| Ben McPoland

Recent news involving Amazon has sent the Games Workshop share price to its highest level in over 10 months. Can…

Read more »