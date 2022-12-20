Home » Investing Articles » Is now the best time to buy Meta stock?

Is now the best time to buy Meta stock?

Meta stock is down 65% this year. It’s now trading at what many argue to be a discount. So, could this be a buying opportunity for me?

John Choong
Latest posts by John Choong (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young black woman in a wheelchair working online from home

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Tech companies haven’t had a good time this year. But not many have suffered as much as Meta stock (NASDAQ: META), which is down by a whopping 65% and is now trading at a six-year low. Some of its valuation multiples are at an all-time low. Despite its ‘cheap’ price, I think it could be a value trap.

Universal lows

Just last week, JP Morgan upgraded its rating for Meta stock, from ‘neutral’ to ‘overweight’. Additionally, the investment bank improved its price target for the Facebook owner, from $80 to $115. So, why did this happen?

Well, despite the company’s declining bottom line over the past few quarters, the fact remains that it still generates a profit. And according to JPM, shares in Meta are now trading at cheap valuations based on those numbers and future cash flows.

For instance its current price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio stands at 11. This is half the S&P 500‘s average of 22. Although this is a lagging indicator, its forward P/E also indicates value at 14. Pair this with a price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio of less than 1 and an EV-to-EBITDA ratio of less than 10, and it points towards Meta stock potentially being oversold.

Making dreams a reality?

Nevertheless, I believe its current multiples could be a value trap. This is because profits could decline further and push valuation multiples back into overvalued territory. After all, Meta has a number of headwinds to navigate through before it can restore investor confidence.

The biggest one is that it’s yet to convince investors that its Reality Labs arm can take off and claw back the massive losses it’s generated. I for one, am not. Capital expenditure for the branch has hit unreasonably high levels with little or nothing to show for it, and costs are expected to hit $250bn in 10 years. For context, only the Apollo Program has ever eclipsed such spending figures for a project. As such, it’s going to have to generate momentous profits to justify Mark Zuckerberg’s metaverse ambitions.

Apart from that, Facebook and Instagram are still having trouble navigating through Apple‘s new iOS privacy settings. This has limited the amount of advertising revenue it can make due to the lack of data it can collect.

Not to mention, Facebook is facing a saturation problem. Growth in its average revenue per user (ARPU) seems to be peaking. In fact, it was already showing signs of this before the stock market crashed this year.

Meta Stock - £META - ARPU
Data source: Meta

Meta spending

That being said, Meta’s balance sheet isn’t in the most precarious position. It’s got a healthy debt-to-equity ratio of 8%, which should allow it to weather the upcoming recession. Moreover, its cash and equivalents should give it enough runway to further explore its virtual reality plans without having to raise capital, although $10bn worth of debt was taken on in its more recent quarter.

Meta Stock - £META - Financial History
Data source: Meta

Even so, I’m hesitant about buying Meta stock. Its multiples may look attractive, but the company is facing too many headwinds. The stock may have bottomed out and a turnaround is possible, but the risks are too high for me, especially when its free cash flow is declining at an alarming rate. Therefore, I’ll wait and watch the stock before considering buying.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. John Choong has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Diverse group of friends cheering sport at bar together
Investing Articles

3 no-brainer FTSE 250 shares to buy for 2023?

| Alan Oscroft

The FTSE 250 has slumped in 2022, while the FTSE 100 has remained afloat. Does that mean some mid-cap bargain…

Read more »

Mixed-race female couple enjoying themselves on a walk
Investing Articles

Why has the Games Workshop share price been skyrocketing?

| Ben McPoland

Recent news involving Amazon has sent the Games Workshop share price to its highest level in over 10 months. Can…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

3 UK shares under £1 to buy for 2023?

| Alan Oscroft

Is it wise to buy UK shares priced under £1? There are some risky cheap ones out there, but I…

Read more »

a couple embrace in front of their new home
Investing Articles

The Persimmon share price has halved. Time to buy?

| Christopher Ruane

Does a much reduced Persimmon share price offer our writer a buying opportunity? He's tempted but is waiting things out…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

I’d aim for a million buying just a few blue-chip shares

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how he would aim for a million by investing in a small number of carefully-chosen companies with…

Read more »

Road trip. Father and son travelling together by car
Investing Articles

Will the Aston Martin share price recover in 2023?

| Christopher Ruane

The Aston Martin share price has lost around two-thirds of its value this year. Christopher Ruane fears what could come…

Read more »

Young happy people looking at sparklers in their hands on New Year's Eve
Investing Articles

3 reasons why Lloyds shares will do just fine in 2023

| John Choong

Fears surrounding a property market crash have affected Lloyds shares. But here's why I think the banking stock will do…

Read more »

New year '2023' numbers on stacked wooden cubes
Investing Articles

How I’m setting up my Stocks and Shares ISA for 2023

| Stephen Wright

With 2022 featuring high inflation and rising interest rates, what will 2023 bring? Stephen Wright shares his plan for his…

Read more »