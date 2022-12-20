Home » Investing Articles » 3 no-brainer FTSE 250 shares to buy for 2023?

3 no-brainer FTSE 250 shares to buy for 2023?

The FTSE 250 has slumped in 2022, while the FTSE 100 has remained afloat. Does that mean some mid-cap bargain buys in 2023?

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Diverse group of friends cheering sport at bar together

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

During uncertain times, the FTSE 250 can often fall harder than its bigger sibling. Exactly that has happened over the past 12 months, with the mid-cap index falling 19%. The FTSE 100, meanwhile, has been largely unshaken, up 1.3%.

I reckon we can find some attractive buys when the FTSE 250 is down. Here are three I think investors could profit from in 2023.

Health

The Primary Health Properties (LSE: PHP) share price is down 27% over the past 12 months.

Primary Health is a real estate investment trust (REIT). And real estate is seriously out of favour with UK investors right now. It’s understandable. Commercial properties, like shopping centres, are under serious economic pressure.

But does that mean healthcare properties are in less demand? Do healthcare REITs deserve to be as lowly valued as the rest of the sector?

The main danger I see is that NHS spending on private services could be squeezed a little. After all, around 90% of Primary Health’s rental income comes from the UK government. But then, our ageing population combined with annual virus assaults suggests demand could continue for decades.

Oh, and the stock is offering a 6% forecast dividend yield.

Food

Shares in Greggs (LSE: GRG) have been volatile. They got a bit overheated in 2021, but they’ve cooled this year. They’re down 24% over 12 months.

The attraction for me is the power of the Greggs brand and the loyalty of its customers. Greggs controls its own supply chain too. And that’s offered some protection from supply issues and price inflation.

It could, however, suffer from the reduced spending power that’s already hitting consumers, as well as by the weak economic outlook for the next couple of years.

It’s not lowly-valued either. We’re looking at a forecast P/E of 19 and a 2.5% dividend yield. That’s not the cheapest on the FTSE 250, by a long way.

But I’d say Greggs has the ability to generate strong cash flow in the decades ahead. I see it as a great company at an attractive price.

Homes

Demand for housing seems likely to fall in 2023, and that’s hammered the housebuilding industry. Shares in Vistry (LSE: VTY) — formerly Bovis Homes — have crashed 46% in the past 12 months.

Forecasts suggest a dividend dip in 2023, but it would still yield 8.5%, largely due to the depressed share price. We’d see P/E multiples of a bit above seven too. That’s way below the sector’s long-term average.

So do I expect Vistry shares to launch into a recovery when the New Year arrives? No, I think the gloom hanging over the sector could persist well into 2023.

But with a long-term view, I can only see Vistry as a cash cow, in a market with solid demand and a chronic supply shortage.

The verdict

I wouldn’t rate any stock as truly a no-brainer, and spending some time on research is essential. But I rate these as among the most attractive in the FTSE 250 index for 2023.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Primary Health Properties Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mixed-race female couple enjoying themselves on a walk
Investing Articles

Why has the Games Workshop share price been skyrocketing?

| Ben McPoland

Recent news involving Amazon has sent the Games Workshop share price to its highest level in over 10 months. Can…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

3 UK shares under £1 to buy for 2023?

| Alan Oscroft

Is it wise to buy UK shares priced under £1? There are some risky cheap ones out there, but I…

Read more »

a couple embrace in front of their new home
Investing Articles

The Persimmon share price has halved. Time to buy?

| Christopher Ruane

Does a much reduced Persimmon share price offer our writer a buying opportunity? He's tempted but is waiting things out…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

I’d aim for a million buying just a few blue-chip shares

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how he would aim for a million by investing in a small number of carefully-chosen companies with…

Read more »

Road trip. Father and son travelling together by car
Investing Articles

Will the Aston Martin share price recover in 2023?

| Christopher Ruane

The Aston Martin share price has lost around two-thirds of its value this year. Christopher Ruane fears what could come…

Read more »

Young happy people looking at sparklers in their hands on New Year's Eve
Investing Articles

3 reasons why Lloyds shares will do just fine in 2023

| John Choong

Fears surrounding a property market crash have affected Lloyds shares. But here's why I think the banking stock will do…

Read more »

New year '2023' numbers on stacked wooden cubes
Investing Articles

How I’m setting up my Stocks and Shares ISA for 2023

| Stephen Wright

With 2022 featuring high inflation and rising interest rates, what will 2023 bring? Stephen Wright shares his plan for his…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

I’m looking for cheap UK stocks. Here are two I like right now

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through two cheap UK stocks that have low P/E ratios and that have fallen over the past…

Read more »