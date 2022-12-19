Home » Investing Articles » 2 growth stocks that could beat the market over the next 5 years

2 growth stocks that could beat the market over the next 5 years

Growth stocks have been heavily out of favour in 2023. But our writer thinks these two shares will outperform the market over the medium term.

Latest posts by Paul Summers (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

As a rule of thumb, I try to avoid investing in something if I can’t see myself holding it for at least five years. This is particularly the case with growth stocks. These companies usually need time and space to make a full impact on the industry in which they operate (if that happens at all).

With this in mind, here are two shares I’m optimistic will outpace the market over the next half-decade.

On the way back

I began buying stock in holiday retailer On the Beach (LSE: OTB) back in July 2021. Unfortunately, my timing could have been (a lot) better as the shares have continued falling since then. Clearly, my belief that profits would bounce back to form relatively quickly after multiple lockdowns was misplaced.

Still, I’ve not sold a single share. Why? Because I think this company has a solid future, especially given recent full-year results.

Revenue for FY22 was 373% higher compared to the previous year. That’s roughly back to pre-pandemic levels. On the Beach also made a (small) profit.

Whether this marks the beginning of a sustained recovery in both trading and the share price is hard to say. Taking a holiday is clearly not a priority for most during a cost-of-living crisis.

Growth at a great price

But will On the Beach stock still be this low in five years? I’d be surprised (with the caveat that nothing can be guaranteed). It already has a 20% share of its niche market. Its online-only business model also means it saves on big fixed costs and can cut marketing spend in a flash if a particular destination suddenly becomes less inviting.

A price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 12 doesn’t look unreasonable either, especially if we get signs that inflation has already peaked.

As painful as the ride has been so far, I’m not going anywhere.

Quality growth stock

Another growth stock I think will beat the market over the next five years is antibody supplier Bioventix (LSE: BVXP).

There’s not enough room here to explore the science behind what the company does. Even so, I know it ticks an awful lot of my ‘quality’ boxes. These include a solid balance sheet and staggeringly high operating margins.

Recent trading has also been great. Revenue moved 7% higher to £11.7m in FY2022. Pre-tax profit rose 14% to £9.3m.

So what’s the catch? Well, a P/E of 25 means shares certainly aren’t cheap. The market isn’t stupid. It knows just how good Bioventix is.

The key thing I need to remember however, is that a valuation matters less the longer I hold the stock. This is assuming it can continue compounding returns year after year. Given the importance of what it does, I think that’ll be the case here.

Not a buyer

One other thing worth mentioning is that Bioventix clearly operates in a completely different part of the market to On the Beach. That may provide some protection if either industry encounters (more) problems.

So why aren’t I buying the stock today? It’s because I already have exposure via the CFP SDL UK Buffettology Fund managed by veteran stock-picker Keith Ashworth-Lord.

If this weren’t the case, I wouldn’t hesitate to act.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Paul Summers owns shares in On the Beach and CFP SDL UK Buffettology Fund. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Bioventix Plc and On The Beach Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

If I’d invested $1,000 in Berkshire Hathaway shares 10 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox investigates how much money he’d have made investing in Warren Buffett-run Berkshire Hathaway shares a decade ago.

Read more »

Affectionate Asian senior mother and daughter using smartphone together at home, smiling joyfully
Investing Articles

With nothing to my name at 30, I’d use the Warren Buffett method to try and get rich

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores how he could channel Warren Buffett's teachings to build wealth over the long run from a…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

How I’d build a growing four-figure income spending £10,000 on income shares

| Christopher Ruane

By investing in these four income shares, our writer thinks he could earn £1,000 each year in dividends. Here's how…

Read more »

Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
Investing Articles

Should this FTSE 250 stock be my Christmas Number 1?

| James Beard

Our writer considers whether he should include a FTSE 250 fund -- seeking to take advantage of the growth in…

Read more »

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing Articles

Are IAG shares about to fly with a potential dividend announcement?

| John Choong

IAG shares have recovered remarkably from its bottom this year. With a potential return to dividend payments, can the stock…

Read more »

Glowing 2023 year among normal numbers on dark black background
Investing Articles

Best British investment funds for 2023

| The Motley Fool Staff

As 2022 closes out, a number of Fool.co.uk's writers have revealed their top investment funds for 2023.

Read more »

Black father holding daughter in a field of cows
Investing Articles

1 monopoly stock I will likely never sell

| Henry Adefope, MCSI

There’s buying for the long term, then there’s buying to hold. The London Stock Exchange Group is certainly the latter…

Read more »

Glowing 2023 year among normal numbers on dark black background
Investing Articles

I’m buying cheap shares in 2023 to invest like Warren Buffett

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright is looking for the best cheap shares to buy in 2023. And there’s one that he thinks is…

Read more »