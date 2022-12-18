Home » Investing Articles » Up 42%, can BP shares push further in 2023?

Up 42%, can BP shares push further in 2023?

Dr James Fox investigates whether BP shares can continue their bull run after gaining a huge 42% over the past 12 months.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
2023 concept with upwards-facing arrows overlaid on a hand with one finger raised, pointing up

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

BP (LSE:BP) shares are among the best performing on the FTSE 100 in 2022. In fact, over the past 12 months, the energy giant has seen its share price rise 42%. And over two years, the stock is up a phenomenal 74%.

So have I missed my chance to buy, or will BP go higher?

Post-Covid recovery

While BP operates in a cyclical industry, there’s evidence that we’re entering an era of resource scarcity, characterised by greater competition for things like oil and gas, and higher prices. 

During the pandemic, some analysts suggested that demand for hydrocarbons would never recover. But that’s not been the case. And even as we enter a recessionary environment, oil prices have remained at a highly profitable level for oil companies.

Near-term prospects

BP’s profitability depends on oil prices. High prices mean higher margins. At $120 a barrel in the summer, BP’s revenue was soaring. Now Brent Crude is trading for around $82 a barrel. That still gives IOCs like BP, which use ultra-high tech, sizeable margins.

The big question is, where will oil go next?

Well, Brent Crude has recently moved into a backwardated market structure whereby front-month loading barrels trade higher than later deliveries, which indicates worries about oversupply are subsiding.

OPEC recently said it expect oil demand to actually grow by 2.25 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2023. Demand next year would therefore reach 101.8 million bpd driven, in part, by growth in China, the world’s top importer.

However, Goldman Sachs slashed its oil price forecasts for 2023 this week, saying it sees a market surplus early next year. It reduced its Brent forecasts for the first and second quarter of 2023 to $90 and $95 a barrel from $115 and $105 per barrel respectively. This is still above pre-pandemic levels.

So the near-term prospects for this hydrocarbons giant look pretty positive with oil prices set to remain above $80 a barrel.

Long-term prospects

BP is also at the forefront of the energy transition. By 2025, nearly half of the group’s $15bn capital expenditure budget will be channelled into renewable and green energy.

And according to analysts, by 2030, the new green arm of the business could generate as much as $9bn-$10bn in underlying cash profits.

This is important because, as an oil company, BP is a cyclical stock. When demand for oil is strong, the business does well, but when demand wanes, the business struggles. The movement into the green energy market could offer some protection from these fluctuations.

There is, of course, the argument that the green business could prove less profitable and that it’s less tested as a business model. However, I disagree. And new technologies are only making green energy cheaper.

In addition to this, I foresee strong demand for oil in the long run as I contend there will be greater competition for resources over the next decade.

Despite all these positive, I’m still a little cautious about buying. With war waging in Ukraine and Russia on the back foot, and with an unpredictable economic situation in China, I’m concerned oil prices could be rocked by a single event.

So, yes, BP shares could push higher. But, for now, I’m holding off buying.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Diverse group of friends cheering sport at bar together
Investing Articles

I’d buy 2,000 National Grid shares to target £1,000 a year in passive income

| Ben McPoland

Investing in stocks is a great way to start generating a passive income stream. Here's what I'd buy to aim…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

Without savings, I’d build wealth using this Warren Buffett approach

| Christopher Ruane

By learning from legendary investor Warren Buffett, our writer believes he can grow his wealth. Here's how he'd go about…

Read more »

A front-view shot of a multi-ethnic family with two children walking down a city street on a cold December night.
Investing Articles

Stock market correction: a once-in-a-decade chance to get rich?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains how he could use the recent stock market correction to his advantage, creating long-term wealth.

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

How I’d invest just £5 a day in income stocks to try and get rich!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores how he'd use as little as £5 a day to build wealth in the long run…

Read more »

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing Articles

A multi-billion dollar reason to buy Rolls-Royce shares!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores a multi-billion dollar deal that makes Rolls-Royce shares a must-buy for him. So, why is the…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

BT shares are down 33% this year. Should I buy them for 2023?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon looks at the investment case for BT shares, which are down heavily this year. Are they worth buying…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

How I’m using the Warren Buffett method to aim for £750 a month in dividend income 

| Kevin Godbold

The Warren Buffett method may help investors generate worthwhile passive income from stocks, even when on an average salary.

Read more »

2023 concept with upwards-facing arrows overlaid on a hand with one finger raised, pointing up
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 to surge above 8,500 in early 2023? 2 cheap stocks to buy before the recovery

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores two cheap FTSE 100 stocks that he's already bought as forecasts suggest the index could push…

Read more »