Home » Investing Articles » 1 monopoly stock I will likely never sell

1 monopoly stock I will likely never sell

There’s buying for the long term, then there’s buying to hold. The London Stock Exchange Group is certainly the latter for this Fool!

Henry Adefope, MCSI
Latest posts by Henry Adefope, MCSI (see all)
Published
| More on:
Black father holding daughter in a field of cows

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I don’t intend on selling any of my shares in the London Stock Exchange Group (LSE:LSEG) for the foreseeable future. UK heritage brands like this often possess intangible assets that maintain their value over long stretches of time.

The company has been around for centuries. It is the epitome of consistency, long-term value, and global repute. I believe this reputation gives the stock exchange a premium over others and underscores its wide economic moat.

Furthermore, the organisation’s ability to keep itself relevant to corporate demands has supported its explosive growth. A timely merger in 2007 with Borsa Italiana (the Milan Stock Exchange), put the Group on the fast-track to success. Since then, stakes in clearing house LCH.Clearnet and interest rate swap business TradeWeb have future-proofed its offer.

This series of strategic masterclasses has resulted in the stock delivering an eye-watering return of 1,046% to investors within the last decade. Talk about getting a significant bang for my buck.  

Even just this week, the shares surged on the back of even more reinvention. Microsoft was revealed to be buying a 4% stake in the bourse under a 10-year strategic partnership to transform the exchange’s data and analytics.

Long track record of success

It doesn’t surprise me to see the stock’s value in positive territory this year — up 7% in a year when FTSE 100 valuations have broadly declined. The FTSE 100 itself is in negative territory.

I also see the stock as a reasonable downside hedge for future market turmoil. The Group benefits from market volatility. Elevated trading volumes contribute to the exchange’s income. Meanwhile, annual earnings are forecast to grow in the double digits.

I expect both of these headline factors to be favourably priced into the share price as time passes.

Bumpy road to success for this stock

However, there are some headwinds to be mindful of regarding the Group’s growth potential. A weak pound, Brexit, and a dwindling IPO pipeline are threats to London’s position as a leading equity market. Fewer firms listing on the London Stock Exchange could limit future growth prospects for the company.

There was already a fear following Brexit that the stock exchange’s reputation as the top global destination for listings would be under threat. So, it has proven. Its share of the total listing proceeds in Europe has fallen 40% in the six years since the vote, according to Bloomberg.

Despite some clear headwinds for LSEG, I consider it a heritage stock with solid fundamentals. I believe the positives as a defensive long-term growth stock simply outweigh the risks I see.

It was Warren Buffett who I think coined the expression ‘economic moat’. For me, his best case-study is Coca-Cola — a company he backed all the way based on the company having the world’s strongest brand, scale, and reach.

I view the LSE as my Coca-Cola — it is a long-lasting monopoly stock I am unlikely to ever sell.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Henry Adefope has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Glowing 2023 year among normal numbers on dark black background
Investing Articles

I’m buying cheap shares in 2023 to invest like Warren Buffett

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright is looking for the best cheap shares to buy in 2023. And there’s one that he thinks is…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

Lloyds shares are down 9% this year! Will they recover in 2023?

| Charlie Carman

Lloyds shares have posted a negative return this year to date. Will 2023 mark the start of a recovery for…

Read more »

Affectionate Asian senior mother and daughter using smartphone together at home, smiling joyfully
Investing Articles

3 of my top dividend shares to buy in 2023!

| Royston Wild

Buying dividend shares might be the best way to try and make positive returns in the New Year. Here’s a…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

As Tesla slumps, should I buy NIO shares?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores whether he should buy NIO shares as industry leader and peer Tesla trades at its lowest…

Read more »

Diverse group of friends cheering sport at bar together
Investing Articles

I’d buy 2,000 National Grid shares to target £1,000 a year in passive income

| Ben McPoland

Investing in stocks is a great way to start generating a passive income stream. Here's what I'd buy to aim…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

Without savings, I’d build wealth using this Warren Buffett approach

| Christopher Ruane

By learning from legendary investor Warren Buffett, our writer believes he can grow his wealth. Here's how he'd go about…

Read more »

A front-view shot of a multi-ethnic family with two children walking down a city street on a cold December night.
Investing Articles

Stock market correction: a once-in-a-decade chance to get rich?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains how he could use the recent stock market correction to his advantage, creating long-term wealth.

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

How I’d invest just £5 a day in income stocks to try and get rich!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores how he'd use as little as £5 a day to build wealth in the long run…

Read more »