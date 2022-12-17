Home » Investing Articles » How I’d invest £300 a month in UK shares to target a £17,880 passive income for life

How I’d invest £300 a month in UK shares to target a £17,880 passive income for life

Investing regularly can generate a surprisingly large nest egg in the long term. It can even lead to a five-figure passive income.

Published
Turning £300 a month into £17,880 lifelong passive income by investing in British stocks may seem like a ludicrous idea. And it sounds even more ridiculous considering how disastrous 2022 has been for investors. After all, the FTSE 250 is down by over 20% since the start of the year, even after a recent mini-rally.

Yet history has proven countless times that buying a diversified range of high-quality discounted businesses is a recipe for success. And given sufficient time, a relatively modest monthly investment can eventually become a substantial nest egg.

Finding top-notch passive income stocks

Obviously, not every business that has come crashing down in the last 12 months is a bargain. Plenty of UK shares have collapsed for good reasons, whether it be unmanageable debts or a flawed operating strategy. But at the same time, some terrific enterprises have been caught in the panic-selling crossfire.

So the question is, how can investors spot the good from the bad?

This dilemma is the heart of individual stock picking and there’s no easy answer. But when looking at some of the most successful investments throughout history, each shared some common traits.

  • Robust Balance Sheet: Firms with plenty of disposable resources have the financial flexibility to take advantage of opportunities and become less reliant on potentially expensive external financing.
  • Competitive Moat: Companies that retain a critical competitive edge against their peers can more easily steal market share and defend against disruptive start-ups.
  • Prudent Leadership: With the right management team at the helm, even an average business model can be propelled to new heights.

Identifying stocks with all three of these characteristics can quickly narrow the search for lucrative passive income opportunities.

Of course, this is only the first step in the research process. But it can eliminate mediocre businesses from consideration. And when the best shares to buy have been identified, those trading below their intrinsic value (as so many are right now) could unlock impressive amounts of wealth in the long run.

Building a £17,880 annual income portfolio

Since its inception in 1984, the FTSE 100 index has provided investors with a solid 8% average annual return, including dividends. And when compounded over 30 years, £300 in monthly investments can produce a portfolio worth just over £447,000 when starting from scratch. Following the 4% withdrawal rule means this nest egg will provide investors with a passive income of approximately £17,880.

But this assumes that an investor can merely match the historical performance of the FTSE 100. Picking individual stocks, especially when they’re cheap, can push the average return higher. Even if it’s just by an extra 1%, that’s enough to increase the passive income stream to around £22,000!

As exciting as this prospect sounds, it’s important to remember it isn’t guaranteed. Investing isn’t risk-free. And a poorly selected basket of UK shares can destroy wealth rather than create it. Not to mention that another stock market crash or correction is bound to happen within the next three decades. So even a successful stock picker may end up with less than expected in 2052.

Nevertheless, by taking a disciplined approach and diversifying across multiple high-quality stocks, investors have a rare opportunity today to potentially unlock substantial long-term income.

