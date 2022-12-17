Home » Investing Articles » FTSE 100 stocks in focus: should I buy Hargreaves Lansdown or abrdn?

FTSE 100 stocks in focus: should I buy Hargreaves Lansdown or abrdn?

Dr James Fox investigates two financial services companies and decides which to buy more of as he deep-dives into the FTSE 100 stocks.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

FTSE 100 stocks have experienced a mixed 2022. While some sectors, resources and oil, have surged, others have struggled amid a tough economic environment.

Today, I’m looking at two financial services stocks. abrdn (LSE:ABDN), the global investment company and asset manager, while Hargreaves Lansdown (LSE:HL) sells funds and shares to customers through its online platform.

I already own both these stocks. Actually, I believe abrdn featured among the recommended picks by Hargreaves Lansdown at the beginning of 2022.

But if I had to buy more of one, which would I go for?

A challenging year

Both companies have faced challenges this year. abrdn is an established asset manager, while Hargreaves, despite being a sizeable firm with 1.7m active account users, is a fast-growing platform provider and investment services firm.

In H1, abrdn said adjusted pre-tax profit fell to £99m from £163m in the year-ago period. Meanwhile, adjusted operating profit slid 28% to £115m and fee-based revenues were down 8% to £696m, driven by market movements, it claims.

abrdn’s total net outflows during the half were a huge £35.9bn, up from £5.6bn a year earlier, although this is largely reflective of the final £24.4bn tranche of Lloyds Bank‘s withdrawal.

Hargreaves’ year has been more positive, despite investors’ concerns. The firm saw considerable user growth during the pandemic as Britons were confined to their homes. Some 10% of them reportedly started investing in 2020.

Understandably, with restaurants, cafes and workplaces back open, that growth has slowed. But even in the last quarter, with the cost-of-living crisis biting, the firm reported net new client growth of 17,000 in the period, taking the total to 1,754,000 active clients, with a client retention rate of 92.2%.

Meanwhile, revenue for the period came in at £162.9m, up 15% year on year. This was driven by higher revenue on cash deposits as interest rates rose. Hargreaves is set to make £200m in the next year as a result of higher interest rates.

Long-term outlook

abrdn has proven to be a profitable business in the past, but it has challenges attracting new customers, especially amid choppy financial markets.

And this is where I’m favouring Hargreaves. The firm is well-positioned to take advantage of long-term trends, notably the increasing willingness of Britons to invest. Research suggests that 33% of them owned stocks and shares in 2020. And that represents a 50% increase from 2018 when only 22% of Britons owned stocks and shares. 

I’m also seeing an increasing desire for them to take control over the own investments, rather than paying into funds or using asset managers.

I use the Hargreaves platform — I think it’s the UK’s number-one investment supermarket for good reason. The firm also provides me with up-to-date news and analysis as well as a user-friendly platform.

And while Hargreaves appears more expensive than abrdn, with a price-to-earnings ratio of 17, versus 14, I think this is reflective of the platform’s better prospects.

So while I already own both of these stocks, I’m buying more of Hargreaves, and holding my existing abrdn stock.

However, it’s certainly worth noting that I’m very aware a worsening economic climate won’t be good for investment services demand. The next six months could prove challenging for both businesses, especially if the forecast recessions is worse than anticipated.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Hargreaves Lansdown Plc and abrdn. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Hargreaves Lansdown Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Diverse group of friends cheering sport at bar together
Investing Articles

Growth stock crash: is now the time to buy Scottish Mortgage shares?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox investigates whether now’s the right time to invest in growth-stock-focused Scottish Mortgage shares after its slump.

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

Stock market rally: how I’d invest £5,000 in UK shares right now

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investing in UK shares with solid financials and wide competitive moats today could allow investors to capitalise on the coming…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

3 high-yield income stocks to buy for 2023

| Roland Head

These high-yield dividend shares should provide a reliable 7%+ income for investors in 2023 and beyond, says Roland Head.

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Can I reach millionaire status by investing in growth stocks like Cathie Wood?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores whether investing in growth stocks like Cathie Wood could help to make him a millionaire. Or…

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

Do optimists generate superior returns?

| Malcolm Wheatley

Many investors are biased towards the negative. But, believe it or not, things are getting better.

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman holding up four fingers
Investing Articles

Yields of up to 11.8%! 4 UK dividend stocks I’d buy to hold for 10 years

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for the best UK dividend stocks to buy for passive income. Here are several I think could be…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

5 steps I’d take to earn £5,000 in passive income

| Christopher Ruane

By taking a handful of steps, our writer hopes to build up a four figure passive income over time. Here's…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £300 a month in UK shares to target a £17,880 passive income for life

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investing regularly can generate a surprisingly large nest egg in the long term. It can even lead to a five-figure…

Read more »