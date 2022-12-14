Revealed: my top 3 stocks to buy in 2023

As a recession looks to be just around the corner, Andrew Mackie explores his top stocks to buy in the New Year.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

2022 has been a terrible year for equity markets. Virtually every sector has been hit, some more than others. But a narrow group of stocks has performed extremely well. Going into 2023, these three stocks are right at the top of my buy list.

Top pick 1: Glencore

Since the pandemic lows of March 2020, the Glencore (LSE: GLEN) share price has risen a staggering 400%, making it the FTSE 100 best performer over that timeframe. Indeed, the share price recently hit a new all-time high.

Despite a meteoric rise, its shares still trade at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of six. Recession fears and slowing consumption is worrying the market. Analysts have pencilled in significant price falls across a range of base metals such as copper and zinc.

However, analysts are not always right. Even if prices drop in the short term, I am still expecting demand for Glencore’s products to remain elevated throughout the decade.

Industrialisation, urbanisation, deglobalisation and decarbonisation are mega trends that will fuel demand for non-fossil fuel commodities well into the future.

Top pick 2: BP

I am a long-term bull when it comes to energy stocks. Therefore, when I see a pull-back in the price of oil like we have witnessed lately, then that is a buy signal.

If the global economic outlook for 2023 is weak, then how can I possibly be a proponent of Big Oil? One reason is that oil is a lot more inelastic than most people think, even during a recession. The second reason is that the supply side remains extremely tight.

There is very little to choose between BP (LSE: BP.) and its peer Shell. I own both and am looking to add to my positions in the New Year. But if I had to choose, I would go for the former.

At $40 a barrel, BP’s break-even cost is lower than Shell’s. It is also significantly further down the road in its journey to become an integrated energy company.

When oil reached $120 a barrel earlier in the year, analysts were bulls. Now very few are willing to make a case. As a contrarian investor, I am not afraid to take a position in oil at this time.

Top pick 3: Fresnillo

One sector that I am confident will do well in 2023 is precious metals. I am not, however, interested in investing in pure exploration-based companies, as they are too risky. I am instead looking for established players in the space with high-quality assets.

Fresnillo (LSE: FRES) provides me with exposure to both silver and gold. Its share price has recently started to turn upwards, after a long period of consolidation. This reflects a surge in the price of silver as of late.

Despite soaring inflation, both gold and silver have performed poorly in 2022. But I am not perturbed.

I see a huge opportunity in silver next year. History has demonstrated that it is a metal that can act very explosively during stagflationary periods. The 1970s demonstrated this point well.

As well as being viewed as a safe haven and hedge against inflation, silver has industrial application too. As the transition to net zero accelerates, I expect demand for silver to rise steadily in the years ahead.