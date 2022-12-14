Home » Investing Articles » Can Marks and Spencer shares yield a high return in 2023?

Can Marks and Spencer shares yield a high return in 2023?

Marks and Spencer stock isn’t trading too far off its all-time low. So, could its shares generate meaningful returns as it rebounds in 2023?

John Choong
Published
| More on:
A Black father and daughter having breakfast at hotel restaurant

Image source: Getty Images

Marks and Spencer (LSE:MKS) shares have fallen over the years, and the stock is now trading near its all-time low. This is partly a result of poor management and inability to adapt to evolving consumer trends. But with an improved management team and revised plan, I believe the retailer is set for a strong rebound in 2023.

Marking its position

Marks and Spencer pulled the rabbit out of the hat in its latest earnings report, bucking the trend of consumers downtrading. While its bottom line suffered like the rest of the industry due to high energy and labour costs, it still saw many of its key metrics grow in comparison to the likes of Tesco and Sainsbury’s, which saw declines.

MetricsH1 2023H1 2022Change
Statutory revenue£5.56bn£5.11bn9%
Profit before tax£209m£187m11%
Adjusted basic earnings per share (EPS)7.8p12.1p-34%
UK footfall per week14.6m13.2m11%
UK transactions per week10.5m9m17%
Grocery market share3.6%3.2%0.4%
Data source: Marks and Spencer

In fact, the general merchandise and supermarket stock saw its market share grow. This is because its more affluent customers could still afford higher-quality produce despite the cost-of-living crisis. And it’s in a unique position to take advantage of the Veblen effect. That’s consumer behaviour caused by the belief that higher prices mean higher quality or value.

Threading through the competition

The board has established a turnaround plan for one of Britain’s oldest retailers, and this seems to only be the beginning.

Marks and Spencer - £MKS - Company Plan
Data source: Marks and Spencer

Like many retailers, the FTSE 250 firm also has its own loyalty programme called Sparks. This was very slow to take off in its early stages, but has got better with improved offerings through a refreshed M&S app.

The company has seen customers using the loyalty card increase from 6m to 16m in just two years. And the great thing is that the retail giant isn’t stopping there either. Its recent acquisition of personalisation specialist Thread just shows how serious management is on capitalising on the current momentum to expand and grow its business.

The business’s current personalisation techniques drove additional sales of around £20m over the past year, which is decent. But co-CEO Katie Bickerstaffe expects the acquisition to help boost this number to £100m a year.

Dividend dispenser?

Marks and Spencer is forecasting a positive Christmas and is expecting its more affluent customer base to be spending more despite JP Morgan citing a “material outflow” from its shoppers. After all, Kantar is predicting supermarkets to benefit from the biggest ever spending period for take-home groceries. With inflation tapering off and grocery prices falling for the first time in nearly two years, all indicators are pointing in the right direction.

Provided M&S has a good festive season, it could end up reinstating its dividends in the coming months as well, which would bring additional value to shareholders. Given the state of its improving balance sheet, this could be possible.

Marks and Spencer - £MKS - Financial History
Data source: Marks and Spencer

It’s for the above reasons that Barclays has an ‘overweight’ rating with an average price target of £1.55. This means that if I were to buy Marks and Spencer shares today, I might be able to capitalise on a potential upside of 28%.

So, with a price-to-sales (P/S) and price-to-book (P/B) ratio of 0.2 and 0.9, I think its stock is currently undervalued and could yield me high returns even without the reinstatement of dividends. Therefore, I’ll be investing in its shares when I’ve got more spare cash.

