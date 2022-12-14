Home » Investing Articles » 3 of the safest dividend stocks on Earth

3 of the safest dividend stocks on Earth

What makes some dividend stocks safer than others? That depends on a number of things, including our investing timescales.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Close-up of British bank notes

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Investing in dividend stocks isn’t all about the biggest yields, because they can be cut. And it’s not only about cover by earnings, as companies can have bad years. I think safety has an important part to play in long-term investing. Today I’m looking at three that I think offer safety, for different reasons.

Visibility

Steady revenues and profits provide a boost for annual dividends. That means the greater visibility a company has over its income, the more it can afford to hand over as dividends. And the more likely it is to be able to keep paying them.

I rate National Grid (LSE: NG) as a good example. Wherever energy comes from, it has to flow through the networks. In the UK and parts of the US, it means guaranteed income for the networks operator.

In turn, National Grid has been able to grow its dividends steadily for decades. Dividend yields have been good in recent years too, with a current forecast of 5%.

Cover by earnings has been a bit thin, at 1.2 times at the last year-end. But strong cover is generally less important for firms with more reliable profits.

The main danger to National Grid, I think, is the possible future obsolescence of gas. But energy from alternative sources is likely to be distributed as electricity, so that side could see a boost.

Diversification

A diversified investment can help reduce risk to dividends. I’m thinking about investment trusts, which have rules that provide extra benefits. They can retain profits in better years to boost dividends in weaker years, and that can improve reliability.

If we look at some investment trusts that target long-term income, we find something remarkable. Look at Murray Income Trust (LSE: MUT), for example. It’s currently offering a 4.4% yield, which is decent.

And it’s also raised its annual dividend for 49 years in a row. Some have done even better, with City of London Investment Trust hitting 56 consecutive annual increases.

Murray Income invests mostly in UK equities. And among its top holdings we see AstraZeneca, Diageo, Unilever… all top blue-chip stocks.

There’s no guarantee the record will continue. And just one year of failing to lift the dividend could mean a share price crash. But I think the odds are favourable.

Long-term

The reasoning for my third choice applies to the whole banking sector, and I’m going for Barclays (LSE: BARC).

It’s on a 4% yield at the moment. And Barclays’ earnings have strongly covered the dividends in recent years.

But isn’t there a big risk of the dividend being cut during the coming recession? Yes. Barclays has cut it multiple times over the past decade, as one financial crisis has followed another.

So how can I possibly suggest it’s safe? It’s all about investing timescale. And for those with multi-decade horizons, I think banks have a very good chance of providing safe long-term income.

The sector is a core part of the world’s economy. If the economy does not perform, then nobody is likely to offer reliable dividends. But if it does well in the long term, I don’t see how bank shareholders can lose.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has positions in City Of London Investment Trust Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc, Diageo Plc, and Unilever Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Electric cars charging at a charging station
Investing Articles

Should I buy lithium stocks for my portfolio in 2023?

| Ben McPoland

Lithium prices have skyrocketed by 1,200% over the past year! Is now the time to buy or avoid lithium stocks?

Read more »

Mature couple in a discussion while eating a meal in a restaurant.
Investing Articles

Should I buy Tesco shares this Christmas?

| John Choong

With grocery sales expected to rise this Christmas, should I buy Tesco shares to benefit from a potentially stellar holiday…

Read more »

2023 concept with upwards-facing arrows overlaid on a hand with one finger raised, pointing up
Investing Articles

Revealed: my top 3 stocks to buy in 2023

| Andrew Mackie

As a recession looks to be just around the corner, Andrew Mackie explores his top stocks to buy in the…

Read more »

2023 concept with upwards-facing arrows overlaid on a hand with one finger raised, pointing up
Investing Articles

My top 5 growth stocks to build wealth in 2023 and beyond

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks that a 2023 recession can drive the price of growth stocks even lower. He’s getting ready to…

Read more »

Shot of an young Indian businesswoman sitting alone in the office at night and using a digital tablet
Investing Articles

Forget Rolls-Royce shares! I think these cheap FTSE 100 shares are better buys

| Royston Wild

Rolls-Royce shares look extremely cheap on paper. But I think they could prove to be a costly mistake for investors.

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

If I’d invested $100 in Berkshire Hathaway shares 40 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

| Alan Oscroft

Under Warren Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway shares have produced one of the most stunningly successful stock market returns of all time.

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

5 timeless investment principles that help me

| Christopher Ruane

Our author considers a handful of age-tested investment principles he uses and explains why he thinks they can help improve…

Read more »

New year '2023' numbers on stacked wooden cubes
Investing Articles

I just bought this FTSE 100 stock for 2023

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon has bought a new FTSE 100 stock for his portfolio. This company just raised its full-year guidance and…

Read more »