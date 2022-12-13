Home » Investing Articles » Is now a good time to open a Stocks and Shares ISA?

Is now a good time to open a Stocks and Shares ISA?

Stephen Wright thinks now is a great time to open a Stocks and Shares ISA. Here’s why he’s not concerned by inflation, interest rates and recessions.

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

My Stocks and Shares ISA is full for this financial year. If I didn’t already have one, though, I’d open one today.

With share prices falling due to high inflation, rising interest rates, and a potential recession, it might be tempting to wait. But I think this would be a mistake.

Opening a Stocks and Shares ISA today would give me the longest possible time to invest. And it would allow me to take advantage of some great opportunities now and in 2023.

Predictability

One reason for getting started today is predictability. It’s much easier to forecast what share prices will do over a long period of time than in the short term.

Take FTSE 250 stock Diploma as an example. Despite a 35% increase in earnings per share, the stock price has fallen by around 14% since the start of the year.

The story is quite different over the last five years, though. The company’s shares have increased by an average of 19% per year, supported by 12.5% growth in earnings per share.

I’d therefore want to own such shares for as long as possible to give myself the best chance at predictable returns. As such, I’d get started today via a Stocks and Shares ISA.

Compounding

Starting as soon as possible is also key to compounding my returns. Whatever I manage to achieve as an investment return will be better if I’m invested for longer.

Suppose I invest £1,000 per month and achieve a 6% average annual return. After 30 years, my investment will be worth just over £1,000,000.

The returns are dramatically lower if I start later, though. Investing for 20 years at the same rate means an eventual return of £465,000 – less than half of the return after 30 years.

Starting as soon as possible is crucial for generating the big returns in later years. That’s why I’d open an ISA today.

Share prices

I also think that whatever share prices do in 2023, there are some attractive opportunities right now.

As an investor, I look to buy shares when they trade at low prices relative to the future cash the underlying business will produce. Falling share prices make this much easier.

Apple is a good illustration of this. The Apple share price has fallen from $182 at the start of the year to $144 today. 

Apple shares are therefore better value than they were. The company produces the same cash for its investors regardless of whether they paid $182 or $144 per share.

I think there’s a decent chance that Apple shares might fall further in 2023. If it does, then buying the stock in a Stocks and Shares ISA seems like a good idea to me.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has positions in Apple and Diploma Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

British union jack flag and Parliament house at city of Westminster in the background
Investing Articles

3 FTSE directors who have been buying up their company shares this month

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs over three recent FTSE director dealings, including a director and two CEOs purchasing stock in their companies.

Read more »

2023 concept with upwards-facing arrows overlaid on a hand with one finger raised, pointing up
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 stocks I’ve just bought for 2023 and beyond

| Ben McPoland

I've added two new FTSE 100 stocks to my portfolio very recently. And I think it's fair to say they…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

The Haleon share price is back near where it started. Should I buy the stock now?

| Kevin Godbold

I like much about Haleon's consumer healthcare business including its attractive financial record. But there's a problem.

Read more »

White middle-aged woman in wheelchair shopping for food in delicatessen
Investing Articles

3 reasons I’d consider buying Tesco shares

| Christopher Ruane

With a yield close to 5% and a falling stock price, should our writer buy Tesco shares right now? Here's…

Read more »

2023 concept with a lightbulb replacing the zero
Investing Articles

Why the Kingfisher share price could be a bargain buy for 2023

| Roland Head

The Kingfisher share price has slumped as the DIY retailer has faced a post-pandemic slump. Roland Head reckons the shares…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Should I buy Lloyds shares for 2023?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon weighs up the bull case versus the bear case for Lloyds shares as we approach 2023. Should he…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

Buy-to-let is coming back! But should investors buy REITs for passive income instead?

| Royston Wild

REITs can be a reliable and hassle-free way of making a healthy second income. Here's why I think it's a…

Read more »

A couple celebrating moving in to a new home
Investing Articles

Does the Barratt share price fall make it a no-brainer buy now?

| Alan Oscroft

Property prices are looking a bit unsteady, and the Barratt share price has slid 45% in a year. Is it…

Read more »