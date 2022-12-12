Home » Investing Articles » Tesla stock has halved this year. Here’s what I’d do

Tesla stock has halved this year. Here’s what I’d do

Tesla stock has crashed this year and Elon Musk faces a string of outsize challenges. But tune out the noise and it’s still a remarkable company.

Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Elon Musk is thrilling and infuriating in equal measure, and the same could be said for Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock. Over five years, it’s up 688%. Year-to-date it’s down 55%.

I gave up on Tesla when it was showing signs of being a cult rather than an investment opportunity. I’m still wary despite the recent drop. Just because a stock has halved in value, doesn’t mean it won’t halve again.

I thought I’d hate Tesla stock

There’s so much noise around Musk (who may or may not be the world’s richest man right now) that it diverts attention from the underlying business.

For example, Musk’s Twitter takeover has battered Tesla, possibly unfairly. Musk is also spreading himself very thinly, with SpaceX, brain-chip company Neuralink and tunnelling company The Boring Company also in his in-tray. He already works 120 hours a week. Not much room to expand that.

On the other hand, he reckons his everyday input isn’t so essential, arguing that while he continues to oversee both Tesla and SpaceX, “the teams there are so good that often little is needed from me”. At least he seems able to delegate.

Two years ago, in December 2020, Tesla was valued at a staggering 966.7 times earnings. Today’s valuation is far more tempting at ‘just’ 49 times earnings. Yet it’s still expensive for a car maker, with General Motors trading at 5.6 times earnings and Volkswagen at 5.21 times. They’re shifting into the EV market too, which will increase competition for Tesla.

Yet Tesla offers investors things they never will. It’s a pioneer in artificial intelligence, electric batteries, solar panels and roof tiles, robotics, and so on. That broadens the opportunity, but also increases the risk. There will be failures as well as successes. I’m still not convinced that controversial self-driving technology will ever cut it.

China is the issue here

This year, Tesla has been caught in the wider tech sell-off as monetary conditions shift. Covid lockdowns have hit production and sales in the key Chinese market, where Tesla has been forced to cut prices, and may have to cut again. It also faces tough competition from local rival BYD, which is now the world’s biggest electric car maker (and moving into Europe). Yet Covid lockdowns have now been lifted, and sales are climbing again.

Ultimately, what happens in China is far more important than all the noise around Twitter. The company continues to post impressive revenue growth, up 55.95% in the latest quarter to $21.45bn. Full-year revenue was $74.86bn. Five years ago, it was just $10.76bn. Tesla sold a million cars last year. It has just rolled out the Semi, its 18-wheel, long-haul electric freight truck with a 500-mile range. Musk doesn’t stop.

Tesla, like Musk, divides people. It’s a case of choosing your side. You either believe or you don’t. To my surprise, I do still believe. The company has faced a heap of challenges, but has always come out ahead. At today’s reduced valuation, I think it’s a long-term buy for an investor like me who doesn’t mind a bit of risk. I have two stocks ahead of this on my buy list, and won’t have the cash to buy Tesla stock until February. I hope the recovery hasn’t started by then.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones doesn't hold any of the shares mentioned in this article. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

2 growth stocks for the next 10 years and beyond

| Alan Oscroft

If I buy growth stocks, I'm not looking for quick profits. I buy with the aim of holding forever, or…

Read more »

Glowing 2023 year among normal numbers on dark black background
Investing Articles

Stock market crash 2023? How I aim to take advantage for supercharged returns!

| Ben McPoland

The dawn of a brand new year is a time when predictions are made. And while some are fearing a…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

Should I stuff my pension with cheap FTSE shares?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane owns quite a few FTSE shares in his pension. Is this a good move? Here he explains some…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares I’d buy this December — for less than a year ago!

| Christopher Ruane

These two FTSE 100 shares have both lost value in the past 12 months. So why would our writer add…

Read more »

Fireworks display in the shape of willow at Newcastle, Co. Down , Northern Ireland at Halloween.
Investing Articles

I think these are the 10 best shares to buy for 2023

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith outlines his best shares to buy for the coming year including healthcare providers and manufacturing firms.

Read more »

White female supervisor working at an oil rig
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Tullow Oil shares at the start of 2022, here’s what I’d have now

| James Beard

Our writer examines how Tullow Oil shares have performed over the past year and considers whether the time has come…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

No savings at 40? I’d follow Warren Buffett in buying these top stocks

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through three of the top stocks that Warren Buffett has owned for several years and explains why…

Read more »

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing Articles

Will 2023 be a rewarding year to own Rolls-Royce shares?

| Christopher Ruane

Rolls-Royce shares are cheaper than they were a year ago -- but our writer thinks the company is in better…

Read more »