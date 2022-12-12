Home » Investing Articles » Should I stuff my pension with cheap FTSE shares?

Should I stuff my pension with cheap FTSE shares?

Christopher Ruane owns quite a few FTSE shares in his pension. Is this a good move? Here he explains some considerations he uses when deciding how to invest.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Does it make sense to own a lot of FTSE shares in my pension? After all, diversification is important to an investor when it comes to risk management.

I think it can make sense for me to own a lot of such shares, if I buy the right ones at the right price. There are a hundred different shares from a variety of industries in the FTSE 100 index alone. So I think I can diversify my pension sufficiently even if I invest heavily in such shares.

Proven business models

Buying a FTSE share is not a guarantee of success for an investor. Some companies start to do worse, lose value and fall out of the index of top 100 shares, for example. The same is true for the FTSE 250 and FTSE 350.

So why do I pay attention to whether a company is in an index when buying its shares? Consider the FTSE 100. It is a collection of the largest companies listed on the London Stock Exchange. To grow in size and value, typically a business needs to be doing something right. It will likely have beaten a lot of competition along the way.

Hunting for value

Past performance is no guarantee of future success. However, many FTSE 100 firms have a track record of profitability and surviving economic downturns. That makes them attractive to me.

But buying strong companies is only part of the investing approach adopted by the most successful investors (like billionaire Warren Buffett). Long-term returns also depend on buying shares in these companies at the right price. That is why I am happy to stuff my pension with FTSE shares if they are cheap – but not when they are overpriced!

Currency risks

The past few years have seen the pound moving around quite a bit. As an investor, that can have an impact on me.

For example, in my pension I own shares in FTSE 100 member British American Tobacco as well as US rival Altria. BAT pays quarterly dividends in sterling. Altria also pays quarterly dividends. They are in dollars, but get converted into sterling in my pension. That can affect how much I earn, even if the dividends themselves are unchanged.

Imagine I sell my Altria shares for the same price (in dollars) that I paid for them. If the pound has weakened, I will actually get more than I paid for them (in sterling). If the pound has strengthened, I will get less. All of that is despite a flat share price.

Although currency changes could benefit me or hurt me, I have no way of controlling them. They add another layer of risk to my investments. FTSE businesses can also face currency risks, for example when translating overseas profits to pounds.

But as a shareholder, most FTSE shares do not expose me directly to currency risks when it comes to buying or selling, or receiving dividends. I see that as one more reason to hold them in my pension.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in Altria Group and British American Tobacco P.l.c. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares I’d buy this December — for less than a year ago!

| Christopher Ruane

These two FTSE 100 shares have both lost value in the past 12 months. So why would our writer add…

Read more »

Fireworks display in the shape of willow at Newcastle, Co. Down , Northern Ireland at Halloween.
Investing Articles

I think these are the 10 best shares to buy for 2023

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith outlines his best shares to buy for the coming year including healthcare providers and manufacturing firms.

Read more »

White female supervisor working at an oil rig
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Tullow Oil shares at the start of 2022, here’s what I’d have now

| James Beard

Our writer examines how Tullow Oil shares have performed over the past year and considers whether the time has come…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

No savings at 40? I’d follow Warren Buffett in buying these top stocks

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through three of the top stocks that Warren Buffett has owned for several years and explains why…

Read more »

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing Articles

Will 2023 be a rewarding year to own Rolls-Royce shares?

| Christopher Ruane

Rolls-Royce shares are cheaper than they were a year ago -- but our writer thinks the company is in better…

Read more »

Glowing 2023 year among normal numbers on dark black background
Investing Articles

3 high-growth AIM stocks I’m backing for 2023

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon highlights three AIM stocks he owns going into 2023. All are profitable and growing at a fast pace.

Read more »

White middle-aged woman in wheelchair shopping for food in delicatessen
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest my £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA for a second income

| John Fieldsend

A Stocks and Shares ISA can be used to build a tax-free second income stream. Our author shares how he…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

5.4% dividend yield! A top UK share to buy in an ISA today

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

While many investors panic over the muddy economic outlook, this UK share continues to thrive, maintaining an impressive dividend yield.

Read more »