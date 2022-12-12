Home » Investing Articles » I’d buy 600 shares of this stock, for £100 in monthly passive income

I’d buy 600 shares of this stock, for £100 in monthly passive income

I’m taking a close look at this progressive UK dividend stock, to help generate cash for my long-term passive income plans.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

British American Tobacco (LSE: BATS) shares have a forecast dividend yield of 6.6%. So to earn passive income of £100 per month, I’d need to invest a shade short of £20,000. At the current share price, that’s approximately 600 shares.

I don’t have 20 grand to hand right now. But that’s fine, because I’m not looking for monthly income just yet. I intend to keep investing for the next 10 years and more before I expect I’ll want the cash.

So, instead of taking £100 per month out in passive income, I could invest £100 per month in shares. At today’s figures, that would get me to the required sum in a little less than 12 years. After that, I could start taking the income for as long as I held the stock.

Changes

I don’t expect the share price or the dividend yield to remain unchanged over the coming years. So this is just an illustration of the kind of long-term returns a dividend stock might bring.

If I want to secure passive income through dividend shares, I need to look at a few more things than just the current yield.

That includes dividend cover. A good dividend cover would mean the company is generating enough profits to cover the cash it pays to shareholders. Ideally, there’ll be a decent excess, which can help the payments to continue during leaner times.

Well covered

In recent years, the British American Tobacco dividend has been covered a bit over 1.5 times by earnings. For a company with good visibility of earnings, I think that’s plenty. The firm has also been returning spare cash by buying back its own shares in 2022. And that boosts my confidence in its ability to generate lots of the folding stuff.

In fact, at first-half results time this year, the board said: “We expect to generate £40 billion of free cash flow before dividends over the next five years“. I’d like some of that.

I also like a dividend to be progressive over the long term, and I see that here. It’s been growing slowly but steadily in recent years. And the company stressed its “commitment to dividend growth in sterling terms“.

Tobacco risk

I’m painting a positive picture here, but I’m aware that the horizon is not without clouds. In this case, they’re clouds of smoke, from all that tobacco. The weed is still immensely popular among huge swathes of the population, mainly in developing countries. And new generation tobacco products are catching on.

But there’s clearly some long-term risk here. I might have overestimated the staying power of the tobacco industry. And if I have, this could turn out to be a losing investment.

But British American Tobacco is on my list of dividend candidates for 2023. I’d only buy it as part of a diversified portfolio, to reduce my overall risk. And I really do think that building a selection of dividend stocks like these is my best chance of securing passive income for retirement.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Meta stock is down 66%! Time to buy?

| Christopher Ruane

Meta stock has plummeted. Christopher Ruane digs into the reasons why -- and whether this is a buying opportunity for…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Should I buy BT Group shares for passive income?

| Royston Wild

The telecoms giant offers dividend yields that smash the FTSE 100 average. Does this make it a great way for…

Read more »

A confident young girl sitting on her own, smiling for a selfie.
Investing Articles

Is Apple stock a cheap buy? Here’s what the charts say

| John Choong

Apple is one of the world's most traded stocks. With that in mind, are its shares considered cheap and would…

Read more »

Light trails from traffic moving down The Mound in central Edinburgh, Scotland during December
Investing Articles

Should I pounce on Scottish Mortgage shares now – or keep waiting?

| Christopher Ruane

Scottish Mortgage shares have almost halved in value in one year. Christopher Ruane thinks they may fall more -- but…

Read more »

Woman using laptop and working from home
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £1,000 per month in income stocks to aim for a million using the Warren Buffett method

| Stephen Wright

By investing in strong companies and avoiding risk, Stephen Wright plans to turn £1,000 per month into £1,000,000 while investing…

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

3 dividend stocks to warm investors up (including a FTSE 100 bargain)!

| Royston Wild

Renewable energy stocks could be a great way for investors to make exceptional long-term extra income. Here are a few…

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

The BAE share price is up 50% in a year! 2023 could be even better

| Harvey Jones

The BAE share price is one of the fastest growing on the FTSE 100 this year and there could be…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

Tesla stock has halved this year. Here’s what I’d do

| Harvey Jones

Tesla stock has crashed this year and Elon Musk faces a string of outsize challenges. But tune out the noise…

Read more »