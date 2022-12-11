Home » Investing Articles » Is the current stock market a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity?

Is the current stock market a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity?

Lower share prices mean better opportunities for investors. Stephen Wright sets out his plan to take advantage of stock market volatility in his portfolio.

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
Father working from home and taking care of baby

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

When investing in the stock market, it’s always important to be careful. But I think that falling share prices are offering some terrific opportunities for investors at the moment. 

Lower share prices mean that investors like me get more for their money than they did before. But I also think anyone buying today might well need to be patient.

Share prices

Lower share prices are good news for investors like me who want to buy shares. It means that we get more for our money. 

A year ago, investing £1,000 into Amazon.com would have bought me 7.5 shares. Today, that same amount would get me 13.7 shares.

Likewise, with Halma, buying 50 shares 12 months ago would have cost me just over £1,557. Right now, though, I could buy the same 50 shares for less than £1,080.

Obviously, as someone looking to invest £1,000 in Amazon stock, I’d rather have 13.7 shares than 7.5 shares for my money. And I’d rather pay £1,557 than £1,080 for 50 shares in Halma.

That’s why a falling stock market is a good thing for those of us who want to buy shares. I’m always happy to pay less for something I want to buy than I did before.

Patience

According to Peter Lynch, the most important organ when it comes to investing in the stock market isn’t the brain. It’s the stomach. 

Buying shares at low prices is no good unless I’m willing to hang on to them. If I lose confidence and sell my investments even lower, then I won’t do well no matter what price I bought at.

Predicting what the stock market will do over a period of weeks or months is difficult. Over a number of years, though, share prices have historically tended to go higher.

Even after the events of 2022 (so far), the FTSE 100 and the S&P 500 are both higher than they were five years ago. In other words, it’s important for an investor like me to be prepared to wait.

That’s why patience is extremely important. I have a view that the stock market will go up over the long term, but I need to make sure that I’m willing to wait for that to happen.

Stock market investing

Investing in the stock market comes with both risk and uncertainty. Not every stock that has come down in price is a bargain or a great opportunity. 

There’s never a guarantee that any stock will recover to the price it once sold at. And for those that do, it’s impossible to be certain when this will happen.

In order to give myself the best chance in today’s stock market, I’m focusing on two things. The first is buying quality businesses and the second is paying reasonable prices.

The way I see it, sticking to investments that have these two features gives me the best chance of making money over time. And a falling stock market makes it that bit easier to do.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Stephen Wright has positions in Amazon.com and Halma Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon.com and Halma Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Tabletop model of a bear sat on desk in front of monitors showing stock charts
Investing Articles

This penny stock delivered a 1,650% return in 5 years. I think there’s more to come

| Henry Adefope, MCSI

One of the best performing penny stocks of recent times is capable of another sensational bull run. Here's why I…

Read more »

New year '2023' numbers on stacked wooden cubes
Investing Articles

I’d act now to set up a 2023 passive income — for just £5 a day!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how starting to put aside a fiver a day now to buy dividend shares could generate passive…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

£3k to invest? 3 UK shares to buy in a Stocks and Shares ISA in 2023

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Volatility breeds opportunity for investors with a Stocks and Shares ISA. Could these be the best investments in 2023 and…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares I’m keeping well away from!

| Royston Wild

The London Stock Exchange is packed with bargains following recent market volatility. But I'd avoid these two cheap FTSE 100…

Read more »

man in shirt using computer and smiling while working in the office
Investing Articles

7 excellent UK shares I bought for my ISA in 2022!

| Royston Wild

Like Warren Buffett, I like to capitalise on stock market volatility by buying top stocks at a discount. Here are…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

Yields of up to 12.3%! 4 dividend shares I’d buy to hold for 20 years

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for the best dividend shares that could boost my long-term passive income. Here are several on my radar…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

4 Warren Buffett investing lessons for 2023

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks investors can learn from the year gone by via two simple Warren Buffett principles. What are they…

Read more »

A senior man shortlisting stocks at his kitchen table
Investing Articles

7.4% yield! Here’s the abrdn dividend forecast for 2022 and 2023

| Royston Wild

The sinking abrdn share price means dividend yields are now DOUBLE that of the FTSE 100. Should I buy the…

Read more »